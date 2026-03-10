Dr Trozzi

Dr Trozzi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terry Wears's avatar
Terry Wears
1d

Matthew is a patriot and incredibly knowledgeable.

Reply
Share
Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
20h

"[Under that imperial system], authority flowed downward from monarchs, aristocratic families, and financial institutions tied to imperial power centered in places like the City of London."

Dr Trozzi, what a hoot -- just change the words "downward from" to "upwards to". 2026!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Mark Trozzi MD
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr Mark Trozzi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture