In her testimony before the National Citizens Inquiry, Dr. Magda Havas argued that children are especially vulnerable to the biological effects of wireless radiation, and that current safety standards fail to protect the public. From rising cancer rates to neurological damage, her testimony called attention to the widespread use of untested technologies and the urgent need for safer infrastructure and public awareness.

Thank you to the NCI for hosting this important hearing examining whether children are truly safe in Canada, and for continuing to give a voice to Canadians affected by medical tyranny and government overreach. You can support their mission at:

Dr. Magda Havas is an environmental health expert with decades of research on the health impacts of electromagnetic pollution. You can follow and support Dr. Havas for more information about EMF radiation and related technology at:

Reproductive, Developmental, and Neurological Effects

Dr. Havas outlined how exposure to wireless radiation begins before birth. Studies show links between electromagnetic exposure and increased rates of miscarriage, premature birth, and behavioral conditions such as ADHD and autism spectrum symptoms. She also highlighted research demonstrating that frequent mobile phone use correlates with decreased sperm quality, suggesting that radiation may impair male fertility.

Beyond early development, she detailed how children exposed to wireless radiation—at school, at home, and even in transit—experience heightened anxiety, addiction-like behaviors, sleep issues, and cognitive problems. Many of these symptoms are being misattributed to lifestyle or mental health, when they may in fact stem from environmental exposures that disrupt neurological development.

Cancer and Increased Vulnerability in Children

The link between long-term radiation exposure and cancer was a central focus. Dr. Havas referenced studies showing that brain tumors such as gliomas and meningiomas are increasingly common among young people, particularly those who began using mobile phones before age 20. Tumors tend to appear on the same side of the head where phones are held, suggesting a direct correlation.

She emphasized that children’s developing bodies absorb more radiation than adults, and that their rapidly dividing cells are more susceptible to genetic damage. This, combined with longer lifetime exposure, creates a compounded risk that has been underestimated by public health agencies.

Electrohypersensitivity and the Failure of Safety Guidelines

Dr. Havas described electrohypersensitivity—a condition affecting an estimated 30% of the population—as a growing health crisis. Symptoms include chronic fatigue, dizziness, insomnia, and heart irregularities, often misdiagnosed or dismissed. Despite mounting evidence and international recognition of the condition, Health Canada continues to deny its legitimacy.

She presented peer-reviewed studies where subjects experienced significant cardiovascular changes at exposure levels well below Canadian safety limits. These findings call into question the reliability of Safety Code 6, which she argued is based on outdated, short-term thermal models that ignore chronic, low-level effects.

A Call for Safer Technology and Policy Reform

While not rejecting wireless technology outright, Dr. Havas advocated for responsible use and infrastructure changes. She recommended wired internet connections, fiber-optic distribution, radiation-free zones in schools and hospitals, and the elimination of unnecessary wireless devices like Bluetooth pacifiers and smart diapers.

Her testimony concluded with a stark warning: unless action is taken to reduce chronic exposure, today’s children will face a future burdened by widespread neurological and developmental harm. Protecting youth from invisible but pervasive environmental threats is essential to preserving public health and securing society’s future.

