A new preprint study from the Cleveland Clinic is raising serious concerns about the effectiveness of influenza vaccines. Involving over 53,000 staff members, the research reveals that those who received the flu shot experienced significantly higher rates of influenza infection than those who did not. This echoes similar findings I presented to the Romanian Parliament, which showed that each COVID-19 "vaccine" dose increased the risk of COVID infection. Once again, real-world data is contradicting pharmaceutical promises and official narratives.

This study may soon face industry suppression, as has happened many times before. I urge everyone to download and preserve a copy of the research while it remains freely accessible: (Read Here)

The Cleveland Clinic Flu Study: What the Data Shows

Effectiveness of the Influenza Vaccine During the 2024-2025 Respiratory Viral Season—authored by Shrestha, Burke, Nowacki and Gordon—tracked Cleveland Clinic employees over a 25-week period during the 2024–2025 respiratory season. The results showed that those who received the flu shot had a 27% higher rate of influenza infection than those who remained unvaccinated. Rather than offering protection, the vaccine appeared to increase susceptibility to the very illness it was meant to prevent. The findings point to failure; delivering no benefits, only side effects and negative efficacy.

Similarities to the COVID-19 "Vaccine" Results

The findings mirror information which I presented to the Romanian Parliament regarding the COVID-19 "vaccines": those who remained unvaccinated had the lowest risk of infection, while the most heavily injected staff faced the highest risk. These are not isolated anomalies, but reveal a systemic failure in both vaccine policy and product effectiveness.

A Call for Accountability and Caution

Thank you to John Alton for bringing my attention to this critical research. The authors and Cleveland Clinic staff deserve recognition for their integrity and commitment to scientific truth. We must continue to expose these findings, hold institutions accountable, and reject medical interventions that offer no net benefit, while delivering harm.

Until public health policy aligns with honest data rather than pharmaceutical lobbying, we remain at risk… Not from the viruses themselves, but from the very systems claiming to protect us.

