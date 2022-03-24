New footage of Parliamentarians in Europe rebuking Trudeau
Nicolae Ceaușescu, like Trudeau, was a communist dictator. Parliamentarians in Europe are drawing attention to this similarity in an attempt to show Trudeau for what he is.
"He's like Ceaușescu in Romania."
~ MEP Tehres
Mislav Kolakusic | Croatian Member of the European Parliament & a former judge (2 min)
Cristian-Vasile Terheș | Romanian Member of the European Parliament
Speaking of Trudeau, Tehrhes says "He's like Ceaușescu in Romania." (1.5 min)
Who is this Ceaușescu, of whom Terhes speaks?
