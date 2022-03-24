"He's like Ceaușescu in Romania." ~ MEP Tehres

Mislav Kolakusic | Croatian Member of the European Parliament & a former judge (2 min)

Cristian-Vasile Terheș | Romanian Member of the European Parliament

Speaking of Trudeau, Tehrhes says "He's like Ceaușescu in Romania." (1.5 min)

Who is this Ceaușescu, of whom Terhes speaks?

Nicolae Ceaușescu

Nicolae Ceaușescu, like Trudeau, was a communist dictator. He and his wife Elena, ruled Romania for about 24 years, with an iron fist. Under their rule, the economic and human rights conditions in Romania were severely eroded; similar to what Trudeau is doing in Canada. Learn more here: