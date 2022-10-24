Brenton Faithful is a veteran funeral director from New Zealand. He reports that since August 2021, 95% of all the corpses he has attended to, have been people who died within two weeks of a covid “vaccine” injection. He also notes that he has never seen a clear case of an “unvaccinated” person who died from covid-19 (“with covid” is another matter). Here is his two minute report.

Recall this 1981 quote which many attribute to Bilderberg member Jacques Attali.

”The future will be about finding a way to reduce the population. We start with the old, because as soon as they exceed 60-65 years, people live longer than they produce and that costs society dearly. Then the weak, then the useless that do not help society because there will always be more of them, and above all, ultimately, the stupid. Euthanasia targeting these groups; Euthanasia will have to be an essential tool in our future societies, in all cases. Of course we will not be able to execute people or build camps. We get rid of them by making them believe that it is for their own good. Overpopulation, and mostly useless, is something that is too costly economically. Socially, too, it is much better when the human machine comes to an abrupt standstill than when it gradually deteriorates. Neither will we be able to test millions upon millions of people for their intelligence, you bet that! We will find or cause something a pandemic targeting certain people, a real economic crisis or not, a virus affecting the old or the fat, it doesn’t matter, the weak will succumb to it, the fearful and stupid will believe in it and seek treatment. We will have made sure that treatment is in place, treatment that will be the solution. The selection of idiots then takes care of itself: You go to the slaughter by yourself.“