This is part four of my talk in Newmarket. I outline strategies for reducing spike protein load, managing injection-related immune damage, and rebuilding foundational health. I explore fasting, autophagy, therapeutic supplements like nattokinase and ivermectin, nutritional detox, and spiritual resilience. I also clarify the dangers of SV40 DNA sequences and the need for real science to guide recovery.

Thank you to the Lions and Sun Bar and Lounge in Newmarket for the excellent space and great food. And thank you Attila Vinczer for recording this event.

Fasting and Cellular Renewal

One of the most effective ways to reduce spike protein load is through fasting. Fasting triggers autophagy, a process where the body recycles damaged proteins and cells. This helps eliminate lingering spike protein, senescent cells, and immune debris.

Time-restricted eating, like sticking to an 8-hour window each day for meals, can have powerful long-term health benefits. For deeper healing, a three-day water fast can help reset the immune system and clear out damaged cells. Fasting is especially useful for reducing cancer risk, balancing metabolism, and recovering from injection-related damage.

For women who are menstruating, it’s important to listen to the body and be more flexible. During the second half of the cycle—especially the week before a period—fasting too much can lead to fatigue or hormone imbalance. A gentler approach, like a 12-hour eating window or adjusting fasting to fit energy levels, may work better.

Therapeutic Enzymes and Detox Supplements

Several natural compounds and repurposed medicines show promise in degrading spike protein and reducing inflammation. Nattokinase, derived from fermented soy, breaks down spike protein and reduces microclots. Bromelain and lumbrokinase have similar enzymatic effects.

Other effective agents include:

N-acetylcysteine (NAC): supports glutathione production and may block spike-ACE2 binding

Curcumin: anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and anti-fibrotic

Ivermectin: binds to spike protein and neutralizes it in circulation

Hydroxychloroquine: supports zinc uptake and may help manage autoimmune fallout

Each of these works on different mechanisms, with many showing potential for spike neutralization, inflammation control, and immune support.

Foundational Health Practices

Detox requires more than supplements. Foundational health practices remain critical:

Nutrition: Prioritize whole, unprocessed foods, especially vegetables, clean proteins, and healthy fats. Avoid industrial bread and flour contaminated with additives like azodicarbonamide.

Exercise: Maintain daily physical activity suited to age and condition: walking, lifting etc.

Sunlight and Vitamin D: Aim for natural sunlight when possible. When there is no sun, supplements may be necessary.

Clean Water: Avoid fluoride, pharmaceuticals, and bleach in tap water. Deep wells or high-quality filters are ideal.

Sleep and Rest: Sleep for a healthy duration. Immune regeneration happens during rest.

Spiritual Health: Let go of fear. Trust in God or align with spiritual truth. This can lower cortisol from stress and promote resilience.

SV40, DNA Integration, and Long-Term Risk

DNA contamination remains a major concern. SV40-derived sequences—found in independent studies of the COVID injections—act as genetic promoters. These sequences may enable foreign DNA to enter the nucleus and integrate into human chromosomes, creating long-term risks. Such risks include the disruption of tumour suppressor genes and potential heritable genetic change.

The Path to Restoration

There is no quick fix for the injection harm, but certain steps can be taken to reduce it. Thousands are learning to manage the damage, and more will follow as truth breaks through suppression. The path forward lies in evidence-based protocols, courage, and a return to real medicine rooted in nature and integrity.

