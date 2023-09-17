Sarah Choujounina RPN loves her work and loves her patients. In 2020, she was on the front line in a nursing home when the covid agenda was rolled out. She resisted as our elders were neglected, abused, isolated, drugged and killed. She maintained her ethics at work and was targeted. She spoke out in public and was terminated.

Sarah is one of Canada’s most heroic nurses along side Kristen Nagle, Kristal Pitter, Nordia German, Helene Baker, Cindy MacDonald and a few others.

She is a brave single mother of three children. Sarah lost her home and income for doing the right things. She is a crucial part of the tip of the spear in the fight for all our family’s future. Here is my interview with Sarah and some special short clips that I hope you will post on social media. She has an important story to tell, wisdom to share, and a mission very worthy of our support. I’m sure you will love her.

Full Interview with Sarah Choujounian

Nurses’ Code Of Ethics

They made an example out of us

Nurse Sarah Choujounian’s Wisdom, Courage and Sacrifice

This is what’s at stake

Tactics used to weaponize the legal system against doctors or nurses

Lighting Up Dark Corners

Court dates: Next court dates are September 22nd and 25th

