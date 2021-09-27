It should come as no surprise that the criminal covid enterprise has a new layer to their deception campaign. It is how they are simultaneously covering up the death and disease caused by the injections, while supporting the lie that we have a pandemic caused by the so-called “un-vaxxed”.

Before we look at this newest lie, let’s quickly recall some of their preceding lies:

There is a pandemic that started in 2020. False see https://drtrozzi.org/2021/03/24/how-is-this-a-pandemic/ The PCR proves covid. False see https://drtrozzi.org/2021/02/18/polymerase-chain-reaction/ That the injections are vaccines. False see https://drtrozzi.org/2021/01/23/this-is-not-a-vaccine/ That the injections are safe. False see https://drtrozzi.org/2021/06/04/covid-vaccines-how-dangerous-are-they/ That the injections work to prevent covid. False see https://drtrozzi.org/2021/09/08/the-covid-19-injection-is-not-a-vaccine/ That the delta variant is dangerous and caused by the “un-vaxxed”. False see https://drtrozzi.org/2021/08/31/examining-the-delta-variant/ That the ingredients in the injections are only what they claimed to the FDA and other governmental agencies. False see https://drtrozzi.org/2021/09/01/nanotechnological-investigations-on-covid-19-injections/

When will Gates, Fauci, other covid predators and their many minions stop lying? When, as required by international law for violating the International Covenant of Civil and Political Rights established in 1966, they are hung.

So, what is their latest deception strategy? They want to cover up the injuries and death resulting from their forced injections, and they want to demonize those of us, who despite their medical apartheid, still refuse to be injected. They are using their old standard trick: making up definitions. Reports coming to us from USA, Canada, and other countries all tell this tale. The criminal covid enterprise has their accomplices throughout healthcare defining people as “unvaccinated” until weeks after their second injections. This means for instance that when someone has a heart attack three days after the injection, , it’s “not an adverse event” because they are “unvaxxed”. It also means that when someone comes in with micro clotting throughout their lungs from the toxic spike proteins , which can resemble severe covid, they can call it a case of “covid” in an “unvaxxed” patient. This supports the lie that covid is now a disease of the “unvaxxed”.

We very much appreciate this testimonial which was sent to us. It tells the very recent experience of a Canadian nurse. The author’s analysis is spot-on correct! We are keeping the writer and nurse’s identities anonymous to protect them.

Here it is: