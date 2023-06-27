Transcript:

A Canadian mother with two daughters has been in a prolonged battle within the scary circus that is now our Canadian courts. The story began with ten and twelve year old sisters, who live primarily with their mother. Their mother is their primary parental decision maker. The girls did not want to be injected with covid-19 genetic experiments that continue to be misrepresented as simple “safe and effective covid-19 vaccines”. Their mother supported the girls decision to decline the injections. The girls father however adamantly wants them injected with the experiment, and he took the mother to court over that. In court the judge ruled in the daughters’ and mother’s favor; the girls did not have to be forcibly injected. However, the father appealed that decision and the supreme court of Ontario overturned the initial judges decision. Perversely, this second judge ruled that the first judge’s ruling was invalid because he did not choose to exercise his option of “judicial notice”. Judicial notice states that a judge can ignore evidence and choose to accept that something is obviously and unquestionably true. In this case that would be that: “covid-19 infections pose a serious risk to children’s health, and that the misrepresented injections actually are safe and effective vaccines, that carry a dramatically superior benefit verses risk”. How strange is it that one judge would overturn another because the first did not choose to accept assumptions; rather he considered that there is more than one side to the “safe and effective covid-19 vaccine” debate.

How perverse is it that we are now told children have the “right” to be injected with a genetic experiment without parental consent or even parental knowledge? A kid can say yes to the covid-jab, but they can’t say no, if one of their parents has drank enough cool-aid to believe that these injections are wonderful. Also in Canada, a child can request and be supported through “gender reassignment” by their school , even without parental consent or knowledge. But they can’t refuse a misrepresented dangerous genetic injection. We are most recently told that now in Canada, children even have the potential as “mature minors” to request assisted suicide without parental consent. But they can not say “no” to a dangerous misrepresented genetic experiment, that carries significant risk of harm and absolutely no benefit for a viral illness that has never presented a significant risk of serious disease to children.

This evening, July 10th 2023 at 78PM ET, 4PM PT, you are invited to join a live round table discussion regarding parental rights to medical choices. This event hosted by Vaccine Choice Canada and Take Action Canada will include Biomedical Ethicist Dr Julie Ponesse, VCC’s president Ted Kuntz, two lawyers Albertos Polizogopolu and Lia Milousis who represent the mother in this case, and myself Dr Mark Trozzi.

You can join us online tonight July 10th, 2023 at 8 PM ET, 5 PM PT here. Rescheduled to July 10, 2023 at 8 PM

Attorney Garifalia Milousis explained the legal aspects of this controversial family law case that should be of concern to all Canadians

