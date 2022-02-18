Dr Nagase, recognizes the challenges and opportunities that we face beyond the removal of the Trudeau Regime; with a court system and government built on lies. The intelligent, honest, courageous, and ethical doctor shares insights from many spheres of knowledge including history, politics, first nations’ understanding, and the legal trickery of the villains of our world.

Original Video

When pondering Dr Nagase’s advice to ask a judge if he stands under the highest authority, God, please refer to the highest law of our nation. The first line of the Charter is indeed: “Whereas Canada is founded upon principles that recognize the supremacy of God and the rule of law.”