Help parents to stop and think.

Covid-19 has always presented zero statistical risk of serious disease or death in children. Even if a real and safe vaccine existed , they would not need it. Most children now have natural immunity, and these injections carry extra danger to people who are naturally immune. Children should be free and never covid injected.

World Council for Health Steering Committee member Dr. Kat Lindley, tells the FDA NO Covid-19 Vaccines for Kids

Source

Dr. Clare Craig Exposes How Pfizer Twisted Their Clinical Trial Data for Young Children

Source

Do you want to dive deeper into this subject. The science is very clear. Dr Paul Alexander goes into the details and supports everything with many references.

This is why we protest all who promote these injections, suppress safe treatment, and unlawfully persecute and eliminate doctors who do not support the WHO, Bill Gates, Big Pharma agenda. Today is the Day. Protests of the Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario and Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons across Canada are happening today. Please join in.