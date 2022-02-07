Much of the world’s eyes are watching Canada. Canadians are supporting 100,000 truckers peacefully occupying the capital; Crime-minister Trudeau continues spreading racism and hate speech; and we pray that the police and or military are moving against his regime and coming to the defense of the Canadian people and the rule of law.

Meanwhile, the last week has been very active on legal fronts in the quest for justice against the criminal covid enterprise.

On Saturday February 5th, the WCH legal team held the “Vaccine” Causation Conference involving seventeen world experts. This team of scientists, doctors, lawyers and advocates are working to overcome perverse hurdles in existing courts, to covid truth, the rule of law, and human rights. The conference was very productive; we will share material from it in the days ahead.

Meanwhile an allied international legal group led by Reiner Fuellmich, including 10 international lawyers, a judge, and various human rights experts, are pursuing the covid criminals from another angle. They are taking their work outside of the old judiciary, which they feel is now too corrupt to be functional. They seek to re-establish the democratic rule of the people based on natural law. They have begun a public grand jury to indict the Criminal Covid Enterprise.

On January 24th, 2022 the iconic Fuellmich addressed the General Assembly of the World Council For Health. His address was titled: “How a Grand Jury Will Prosecute Covid Crimes”

He explained deep corruption in the existing courts and governments; the need to return to the foundations of natural law; and his team’s plan to put the people back in charge with a new Grand Jury.

Here are the February 5, 2022 opening statements for that Grand Jury for the Court of Public Opinion. It is a dense accurate shocking expose, detailing the acts of the criminal covid enterprise. Multiple attorneys from varied countries speak and all their opening statements are exceptional. The evidence and case against the criminal covid enterprise is extensive. Reiner Fuellmich gives a clear and concise description of the covid crimes against humanity in his 17 minute section from 19:23 to 37:45. This includes the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, Justin Trudeau.

As the grand jury proceeds, the detailed evidence will be presented, highly organized, for all who have eyes to see.

However, all the evidence supporting the claims made in the opening statements can be found throughout the 90 Corona Investigative Committee sessions. So police, military and others investigating and acting against the global network of criminals carrying out the covid crimes against humanity, need not wait for the rest of the grand jury proceedings. We already have access to all the evidence needed to lawfully move against the global network of covid criminals. We are praying for police to enforce the law, not follow unlawful mandates; and the military to act on extensive intelligence, move against the enemies of the people, and come to the defense of the people.

Here is the Media Release for this Grand Jury, and the Court of Public Opinion:

Here is the web site for the Grand Jury for the Court of Public Opinion: www.grand-jury.net