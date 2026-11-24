Dr. William Makis explores repurposed antiparasitic medications in cancer treatment, focusing on fenbendazole, mebendazole, and albendazole. Drawing on preclinical research and his experience with cancer patients, he explains how different medications may be better suited to particular cancers, including brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and squamous cell carcinomas.

Makis also addresses differences in affordability, availability, regulatory approval, and potential side effects, highlighting the importance of expanding access to affordable treatment options.

About Dr. William Makis

Dr. William Makis is a Canadian physician, radiologist, and cancer researcher who has become a prominent international advocate for medical freedom, patient safety, and scientific transparency. Dr. Makis has gained international recognition for his investigations into adverse health outcomes associated with COVID-19 mRNA injections, including cardiovascular injuries and aggressive “turbo” cancers. He is also known for exploring innovative approaches to cancer treatment, particularly the application of repurposed medications such as ivermectin and fenbendazole. Through his research, publications, interviews, and public speaking, Dr. Makis champions informed consent, independent scientific inquiry, and greater accountability within healthcare institutions.

Visit Dr. William Makis on Substack

Short on time? Catch the highlights! Availability varies by country. Fenbendazole is significantly cheaper than mebendazole, but only mebendazole is FDA-approved for human use and can be prescribed by doctors.

Albendazole carries a risk of severe neutropenia, a dangerous reduction in white blood cells. Dr. Makis therefore focuses primarily on fenbendazole and mebendazole.

Mebendazole crosses the blood-brain barrier more effectively, making it his preferred option for brain tumors and brain metastases, including glioblastoma, astrocytoma, and cancers spreading from the lungs or breasts.

Mebendazole also appears more promising for squamous cell carcinomas, including certain skin, head and neck, esophageal, and cervical cancers.

Fenbendazole appears more effective against adenocarcinomas, including pancreatic, lung, and prostate cancers. Makis reports significant success treating advanced pancreatic cancer and believes even stage-four cases can be cured.

For breast cancer, Makis considers both medications similarly effective but prefers mebendazole because of its larger research base.

He emphasizes that patients should have the freedom to pursue treatment options without unnecessary medical restrictions.

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