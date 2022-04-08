A VAERS by the people, for the people.

There is a institutional cover up (see: one and two) and of the harms and death (see: one and two) caused by the forced covid injections. The South African Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (SAVAERS) is an independent, voluntary, public interest vaccine effects reporting system, designated by the people for the people. The aim of SAVAERS is health, transparency and accountability. SAVAERS is a great role model for citizen activist around the world to circumvent the cover up, and create transparency about the evolving death and disease resulting form the so called covid “vaccines.”

Check out SAVAERS here:

SAVAERS