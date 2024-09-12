Dr Regina Watteel and I joined Jason Lavigne to discuss medical scientific fraud, mass murder, and the crimes of Trudeau, Fisman and others.
Friends, our backs are against the wall. We can not avoid harsh realities if we are to survive and be free. This is a full length interview. Following a few minutes of light chat, we dive deeply into our current crisis, criminals in high offices, and strategies to win the war. We did not choose war. It was launched against us. Millions are dead, hundreds of millions are injured, our wealth has been stolen, our governments hijacked, and the criminals are planning more. We must fight back; it is our historic duty.
A great short video about Fisman’s fraud
Dr Regina Watteel
Fisman's Fraud: The Rise of Canadian Hate Science (Click Here)
Fisman's Fraud: The Accomplices: Supplementary Reference (Click Here)
Dr Regina Watteel on X (Click Here)
Jason Lavigne and The Lavigne Show
What I so appreciate about Dr. Watteel tenaciousness in following through on Dr. Fisman's notorious fraud, is her taking the case to the University of Toronto, the Canadian Medical Association and to the federal government's top funding agency for medical research. All these institutional "accomplices" in Professor Fisman's notorious fraud basically failed the grade and demonstrated their willingness to along with such a ruthless and well-documented medical hoax. I was especially appalled by the impoverished state of professional ethics at the University of Toronto where I did my Ph.D. As I see it, Dr. David Naylor, a former U of T President and one of Trudeau's pet Covidians, was one of the key patrons of Fisman's fraud. In its wake many other frauds that are being put in place by the debased research establishment of the U of T and especially its discredited Medical Faculty.