Thank You to my dear friend and fellow World Council For Health steering committee member Shabnam Palesa Mohamed for this great multimedia article. May this help us to no longer be divided and conquered.
Peace in our Lifetime. We Are The 99%
Images that speak, songs that inspire. (Don’t let the profiteers win)
It is crucial to understand who benefits from conflict. My analysis includes the following players:
1. Banksters (first, last, and always) Eg: BlackRock, JP Morgan and Ukraine: https://www.ft.com/content/3d6041fb-5747-4564-9874-691742aa52a2
2. Oil and Gas: https://www.usip.org/publications/2023/08/how-gaza-marine-deal-could-benefit-palestinians-israelis-and-region
3.1. Military / weapons industrial complex
3.2. The private security industry cartel
3.3. Surveillance and spying ‘corporates’
4. The ‘re-construction’ mega-industry mafia
5.1. Big Pharma (wars need injections, and drugs?)
5.2. Big Agra: Monsanto, Syngenta, Cargill, etc (food shortages lead to demand for monster seeds + chemical warfare)
6. Some (disguised or self-serving) NPO’s funded to assist with aid, treatment, rehabilitation etc
7. Think tanks that purportedly care about peace, but have conflicts of interest irt above and below
8. ‘Media’ that profits from presenting perspectives that benefit the above cartels (this includes ‘pundits’)
Analysis helps us figure out who and what 9 and 10+ are. What do you think? Comment
Words about War
Harry Patch, last surviving soldier of WW2, who died in 2009, bravely said “War is organised murder and nothing else”.
Paul Valery declared “War is a place where young people who don’t know each other kill each other, based on decisions made by old people, who know each other and hate each other, but don’t kill each other.”
Arundhati Roy highlighted “Do we need weapons to fight wars? Or do we need wars to create markets for weapons?”
I also want to share a song that means a lot to me. It’s called One Day. Originally sung by Matisyahu in 2013, Koolulam’s version is sung by Jews, Muslims and Christians, all yearning for peace. Please listen and share
On June 14th, 2018, in honor of the historic visit to Israel by Indonesia’s religious leader Sheikh Haji Yahya Cholil Staquf, Koolulam invited 1,000 people who had never met before to a special event at the Tower of David in Jerusalem, to sing one song, in three languages and in three-part vocal harmony.
Lyrics
Sometimes I lay
Under the moon
And thank God I’m breathing
Then I pray
Don’t take me soon
‘Cause I am here for a reason
Sometimes in my tears I drown
But I never let it get me down
So when negativity surrounds
I know some day it’ll all turn around because…
All my life I’ve been waiting for
I’ve been praying for
For the people to say
That we don’t wanna fight no more
There will be no more wars
And our children will play
One day [6x]
It’s not about
Win or lose
‘Cause we all lose
When they feed on the souls of the innocent
Blood-drenched pavement
Keep on moving though the waters stay raging
In this maze you can lose your way (your way)
It might drive you crazy but don’t let it faze you, no way (no way)
Sometimes in my tears I drown (I drown)
But I never let it get me down (get me down)
So when negativity surrounds (surrounds)
I know some day it’ll all turn around because…
All my life I’ve been waiting for
I’ve been praying for
For the people to say
That we don’t wanna fight no more
There will be no more wars
And our children will play
One day [6x]
All my life I’ve been waiting for
I’ve been praying for
For the people to say
That we don’t wanna fight no more
There will be no more wars
And our children will play
One day [6x]
One day this all will change
Treat people the same
Stop with the violence
Down with the hate
One day this all will change
Treat people the same
Stop with the violence
Down with the hate
One day we’ll all be free
And proud to be
Under the same sun
Singing songs of freedom like
One day [4x]
All my life I’ve been waiting for
I’ve been praying for
For the people to say
That we don’t wanna fight no more
There will be no more wars
And our children will play
One day [6x]
I signed off an email this past week by saying “Peace In Our Lifetime.” A friend, colleague, ally and leader in the health freedom movement responded to me: “Peace, Health and Freedom in our Lifetime.” I agree. It takes all of us to actively make this vision a reality. For the children. No more war. Only peace. We Are The 99%.
Question: What images and songs speak of truth, justice, equality, freedom and peace? Comment or share a link.
Republished here with permission of the author Shabnam Palesa Mohamed.
