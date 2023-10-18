Thank You to my dear friend and fellow World Council For Health steering committee member Shabnam Palesa Mohamed for this great multimedia article. May this help us to no longer be divided and conquered.

Peace in our Lifetime. We Are The 99%

Images that speak, songs that inspire. (Don’t let the profiteers win)

It is crucial to understand who benefits from conflict. My analysis includes the following players:

1. Banksters (first, last, and always) Eg: BlackRock, JP Morgan and Ukraine: https://www.ft.com/content/3d6041fb-5747-4564-9874-691742aa52a2

2. Oil and Gas: https://www.usip.org/publications/2023/08/how-gaza-marine-deal-could-benefit-palestinians-israelis-and-region

3.1. Military / weapons industrial complex

3.2. The private security industry cartel

3.3. Surveillance and spying ‘corporates’

4. The ‘re-construction’ mega-industry mafia

5.1. Big Pharma (wars need injections, and drugs?)

5.2. Big Agra: Monsanto, Syngenta, Cargill, etc (food shortages lead to demand for monster seeds + chemical warfare)

6. Some (disguised or self-serving) NPO’s funded to assist with aid, treatment, rehabilitation etc

7. Think tanks that purportedly care about peace, but have conflicts of interest irt above and below

8. ‘Media’ that profits from presenting perspectives that benefit the above cartels (this includes ‘pundits’)



Analysis helps us figure out who and what 9 and 10+ are. What do you think? Comment

Some of us can see this clearly

Dogs of War. Do not invest in warmonger companies, do not support them

Yet Again…ww

Credit to the Artist

Words about War

Harry Patch, last surviving soldier of WW2, who died in 2009, bravely said “War is organised murder and nothing else”.

Paul Valery declared “War is a place where young people who don’t know each other kill each other, based on decisions made by old people, who know each other and hate each other, but don’t kill each other.”

Arundhati Roy highlighted “Do we need weapons to fight wars? Or do we need wars to create markets for weapons?”

The bigger picture: Digital ID, CBDC’s, surveillance on steroids and 5G matrix

I also want to share a song that means a lot to me. It’s called One Day. Originally sung by Matisyahu in 2013, Koolulam’s version is sung by Jews, Muslims and Christians, all yearning for peace. Please listen and share

On June 14th, 2018, in honor of the historic visit to Israel by Indonesia’s religious leader Sheikh Haji Yahya Cholil Staquf, Koolulam invited 1,000 people who had never met before to a special event at the Tower of David in Jerusalem, to sing one song, in three languages and in three-part vocal harmony.

Koolulam version (three languages)

Matisyahu original (reggae style)

Lyrics

Sometimes I lay

Under the moon

And thank God I’m breathing

Then I pray

Don’t take me soon

‘Cause I am here for a reason Sometimes in my tears I drown

But I never let it get me down

So when negativity surrounds

I know some day it’ll all turn around because… All my life I’ve been waiting for

I’ve been praying for

For the people to say

That we don’t wanna fight no more

There will be no more wars

And our children will play

One day [6x] It’s not about

Win or lose

‘Cause we all lose

When they feed on the souls of the innocent

Blood-drenched pavement

Keep on moving though the waters stay raging In this maze you can lose your way (your way)

It might drive you crazy but don’t let it faze you, no way (no way) Sometimes in my tears I drown (I drown)

But I never let it get me down (get me down)

So when negativity surrounds (surrounds)

I know some day it’ll all turn around because… All my life I’ve been waiting for

I’ve been praying for

For the people to say

That we don’t wanna fight no more

There will be no more wars

And our children will play

One day [6x] All my life I’ve been waiting for

I’ve been praying for

For the people to say

That we don’t wanna fight no more

There will be no more wars

And our children will play

One day [6x] One day this all will change

Treat people the same

Stop with the violence

Down with the hate One day this all will change

Treat people the same

Stop with the violence

Down with the hate One day we’ll all be free

And proud to be

Under the same sun

Singing songs of freedom like

One day [4x] All my life I’ve been waiting for

I’ve been praying for

For the people to say

That we don’t wanna fight no more

There will be no more wars

And our children will play

One day [6x] I signed off an email this past week by saying “Peace In Our Lifetime.” A friend, colleague, ally and leader in the health freedom movement responded to me: “Peace, Health and Freedom in our Lifetime.” I agree. It takes all of us to actively make this vision a reality. For the children. No more war. Only peace. We Are The 99%.

Question: What images and songs speak of truth, justice, equality, freedom and peace? Comment or share a link.

Republished here with permission of the author Shabnam Palesa Mohamed.

