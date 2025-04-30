This is part one of a three-part discussion on Freedom Train International, hosted by independent journalist Wayne Peters. Together, Sasha Latypova, Dr. Joseph Sansone, Wayne, and I shared our experiences from the COVID era which, in many ways, is still ongoing. We exposed the criminality behind the global agenda and reaffirmed the urgent need to pursue truth and justice.

Uncovering Regulatory Violations and Medical Suppression

Sasha Latypova, a veteran of pharmaceutical research, recounted how her industry knowledge quickly revealed the deception behind the COVID-19 narrative. Despite initially accepting the official story, she grew alarmed when doctors were prosecuted for using safe, off-label treatments like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. Her expertise led her to investigate the mRNA "vaccines," where she uncovered blatant violations of pharmaceutical regulations. Latypova’s early analysis exposed dangerous batch variability—data that was swiftly censored, but continues to circulate through platforms like ‘How Bad Is My Batch.’

Recognizing the Playbook of Corruption

Dr. Joseph Sansone, drawing from his political activism and skepticism of past government actions, recognized the COVID-19 response as a familiar pattern of control. From the outset of lockdowns in 2019, he understood this was not a public health measure but a coordinated attack on freedom, culminating in the predictable rollout of a coercive "vaccine" campaign. His lifelong awareness of political manipulation made clear that this was another “crime spree.”

Speaking Truth Amid Persecution

I witnessed firsthand the empty hospitals and the media-driven hysteria, all while effective treatments were deliberately suppressed. When I reviewed the emergency use authorizations, it became clear that these injections were not vaccines—they were dangerous genetic experiments. I warned my colleagues that administering these shots was not only unethical, but criminal. Unable to continue my work in good conscience, I was forced to sacrifice many of my material possessions. Yet I stand by my decision.

The Fight Continues: Toward Accountability

Despite censorship, professional persecution, and ongoing efforts to push these injections, all of us remain steadfast. Justice has yet to be served, but as long as these crimes persist, so will our commitment to exposing the truth and protecting future generations.

