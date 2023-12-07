On December 1st we laughed at the irony of the CPSO “re-educating” a good doctor who prescribed ivermectin for covid. Part of his “re-education” involved using the McMaster University website healthevidence.org to research medical science. When he searched “ivermectin” on that website, he found just one article relating to ivermectin and covid-19. It was from 2021 and it described ivermectin’s benefit for reducing suffering and death from covid-19.

We repeated his search in the Dec 1st short video titled “This Is Hilarious” and found the same results.

I wish the investigators at the CPSO practiced good faith and took to heart the extensive science on my website; but they do not. However, many people there collect a salary to troll my website looking for things to use against me, and ways to keep the crumbling deceitful covid-19 agenda alive. Suddenly, in the past few days, there is a new top rated article to be found when searching “ivermectin” on healthevidence.org. Have a look. These people are shameless!

See

's series of articles on the fiasco below:

