This is Part One of my January 2025 presentation in Ottawa. Although this event was planned with just 24 hours’ notice, the banquet hall was packed with a very loving and enlightened crowd. Ottawa may be home to Trudeau and other purveyors of deception, but the truth and freedom movement is stronger.

I arrived in Ottawa on January 20th, exhausted and unwell after an intense month. News of my visit reached the local truth and freedom leaders, resulting in a respectful invitation to speak for Citizens of Liberty. I accepted, but within hours, I developed profound laryngitis and was struggling to speak.

Thanks to an incredible local team, and the expert audio engineering of Vlad Tepes, we made it work—I whispered into the mic, and the event was a success. I hope you find these insights valuable.

A Global Psychological Operation

Over the past few years, humanity has been subjected to one of the most sophisticated psychological operations in history. The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent push for mass "vaccination" were not just public health initiatives but a coordinated global effort to manipulate and control populations.

From the beginning, governments and health organizations employed psychological tactics to enforce compliance. Fear was the primary tool—citizens were bombarded with images of overflowing hospitals, dire warnings from officials, and relentless media campaigns. Those who questioned the narrative faced social ostracization, job loss, and censorship. Despite this, many individuals, including brave doctors and scientists, continued to push back, seeking truth and exposing the lies that were carefully orchestrated to maintain public obedience.

The Role of the WHO and the Global Agenda

The World Health Organization (WHO) played a crucial role in orchestrating the COVID-19 response. More than just an advisory body, the WHO acted as an enforcer of global compliance. Under its direction, lockdowns, mandates, and forced medical interventions became the norm worldwide. However, the WHO's agenda goes beyond pandemic management—it also promotes gender ideology and the sexualization of children, revealing a broader framework of social engineering.

With the United States withdrawing from the WHO, a significant blow was dealt to this global entity. This exit marks a turning point in reclaiming national sovereignty over health policies and resisting external pressures to conform to harmful agendas. Many people now recognize the manipulation at play and are rejecting the imposed confusion.

The Devastating Impact of the "Vaccines"

The COVID-19 "vaccines" were introduced under the guise of public health, but their true impact has been catastrophic. Pfizer's own documents list over 1,170 adverse effects associated with these injections, yet officials continued to push them as "safe and effective."

These injections were never traditional vaccines. Unlike real vaccines that contain weakened or inactivated viruses to stimulate an immune response, these shots introduced modified genetic material into the body, instructing cells to produce a harmful spike protein. This mechanism alone poses severe risks, as it turns human cells into factories for a toxic foreign protein.

The use of lipid nanoparticles ensured that the mRNA payload could penetrate all tissues, including the brain, heart, reproductive organs, and even fetuses in pregnant women. There was no biological barrier to stop the spread of this material within the body. The consequences have been dire—numerous reports link these injections to cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, immune dysfunction, and even infertility.

Silencing Dissent and Manipulating Data

Doctors and scientists who attempted to raise alarms about these dangers faced harsh retaliation. In Canada, only doctors were allowed to report adverse reactions, but when they did, their reports were often rejected. Patients who suffered severe reactions were gaslighted, told their symptoms were unrelated, and left without recourse. Many medical professionals who spoke out lost their licenses, their jobs, and their reputations.

This suppression of data was intentional. Governments and pharmaceutical companies knew from the beginning that these shots were experimental and untested for safety, particularly in pregnant women. Yet, they lied to the public, reassuring them that the injections were necessary and free of risk. The failure to warn people was not an accident—it was a deliberate act of deception.

The Genetic Engineering Hidden in the Shots

In 2022, independent scientists uncovered additional alarming findings. Not only were the shots chemically contaminated, but they also contained foreign DNA—something never disclosed in official documents. This discovery, first made by European researchers and later confirmed in Canada, revealed the presence of plasmid DNA, including sequences associated with the simian virus 40 (SV40), a known cancer-causing agent.

This foreign DNA, when combined with the SV40 promoter sequences, has the potential to integrate into human DNA. This means that those injected with these "vaccines" may have undergone genetic modification—without their knowledge or consent. Such a revelation goes far beyond concerns about short-term side effects; it introduces the risk of permanent genetic alterations with unknown long-term consequences.

Where Do We Go from Here?

The road ahead is challenging, but there is hope. Awareness is spreading, and more people are questioning the mainstream narrative. The exposure of fraudulent science, corruption in health agencies, and the suppression of medical professionals has led to a global awakening.

Detoxification protocols, legal action against those responsible, and alternative health approaches can help to repair some of the damage. Most importantly, continued resistance against medical tyranny and the push for informed consent are essential in preventing future abuses.

As history has shown, deception can only last so long before truth emerges. The fight is far from over, but every voice that speaks out adds to the growing momentum toward justice and healing.

It is crucial that we remain vigilant, support those who have suffered, and hold accountable the institutions that orchestrated this global deception. Only then can we rebuild trust in medicine and reclaim our right to bodily autonomy.

