For years, the conventional response to influenza has centred on vaccination and pharmaceutical antiviral drugs. Yet the results and assured safety have often fallen far short of the claims made by the dinosaur media and old-world institutions. As we have previously reported, the 2025 Cleveland Clinic analysis calculated −26.9% effectiveness for the influenza vaccine, meaning vaccination was associated with a higher—not lower—risk of influenza.



Now they are trying to push new mFlusiva mRNA influenza “vaccines,” which have essentially zero efficacy and share the risks and dangers associated with mRNA technology that we have been exposing for years in the COVID “vaccines.” Meanwhile, another pharmaceutical product, Tamiflu, has long been promoted as a treatment for influenza while failing to live up to the assurances.

These conventional pharmaceutical interventions continue to prove ineffective at best, and dangerous at worst. However, studies of standardized elderberry extract point to a striking natural alternative, with symptom improvements measured in days rather than hours and far fewer reported risks.

Tamiflu’s Poor Risk-Benefit Exposed

Oseltamivir, better known as Tamiflu, became a state-stockpiled “wonder drug” following the 2005 bird flu and 2009 swine flu scares. Governments spent billions stockpiling it, with Germany and other countries reportedly purchasing enough for substantial portions of their populations.

Yet independent scrutiny of previously unpublished clinical study reports painted a far less impressive picture. A major Cochrane review found that oseltamivir shortened influenza symptoms in adults by around 16.8 hours, while finding no significant reduction in hospital admissions. The controversy also became a major case in clinical-data transparency after researchers were forced to spend years seeking access to the underlying trial reports.

More recently, the REMAP-CAP trial produced an even more concerning finding among 442 critically ill influenza patients across 18 countries. Approximately 20% of those assigned oseltamivir died within 90 days, compared with approximately 14% assigned no antiviral treatment. The researchers calculated a nearly 98% probability that oseltamivir increased mortality in this critically ill population.

Elderberry Extract Shows Striking Results

Against these pharmaceutical interventions, there is a striking natural alternative that has received considerably less attention: black elderberry extract (Sambucus nigra). Black elder has been used as medicine against influenza for centuries, while its berries contain high levels of naturally occurring flavonoids.

A 1995 double-blind, placebo-controlled study investigated a standardized black elderberry extract during a 1993 outbreak of influenza B/Panama in an Israeli agricultural community. The results were striking: 93.3% of elderberry-treated patients showed significant symptom improvement, including improvement in fever, within two days, while 91.7% of the placebo group improved within six days.

Nearly 90% of the elderberry group achieved complete recovery within two to three days, compared with at least six days in the placebo group. The difference was reported as statistically significant.

The researchers also tested the elderberry preparation in the laboratory, where it inhibited replication of several influenza A and B strains, including H1N1 and H3N2. The inhibition was dose-dependent, with higher concentrations producing greater antiviral activity.

Second Trial Finds Similar Benefits

A larger randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial followed in 2004. Conducted in Norway during the 1999–2000 influenza season, it involved 60 patients aged 18–54 with influenza symptoms lasting 48 hours or less. Importantly, influenza infection was confirmed through viral culture and/or antibody testing rather than symptoms alone.

Participants received either placebo or 15 mL of elderberry syrup four times daily for five days. Once again, the results strongly favoured elderberry: symptoms were relieved an average of four days earlier in the elderberry group, while those patients also required significantly less rescue medication. Pronounced improvement occurred after an average of 3.1 days, compared with 7.1 days with placebo. No treatment-related adverse reactions were reported.

Elderberry Extract Is Not Elderberry Juice

There is one crucial distinction when using elderberry as an antiviral agent: elderberry extract is not the same thing as elderberry juice. The studies did not simply give participants ordinary elderberry juice. The 2004 trial used a syrup containing 38% standardized elderberry extract, with its flavonoid content specifically standardized. The earlier trial likewise investigated a standardized black elderberry extract.

This distinction matters. Ordinary elderberry juice does not have the same potency as a concentrated, standardized extract and should not be expected to reproduce the clinical results reported in these studies. Indeed, the researchers specifically warned that the many elderberry preparations available differ considerably. Some contained little or very low levels of flavonoids, while the preparation studied was standardized for flavonoid content and manufactured according to good manufacturing practices. The researchers believed both the quantity and composition of these flavonoids were important to the reported therapeutic effect.

How Might Elderberry Extract Work?

The researchers proposed several possible explanations. Elderberries contain the anthocyanins cyanidin 3-glucoside and cyanidin 3-sambubioside, which can be detected in the blood after oral consumption of elderberry extract. They suggested that elderberry flavonoids may influence immune responses while also noting evidence that elderberry inhibits influenza-virus haemagglutination, potentially interfering with the virus’s ability to attach to cell receptors.

A Natural Option Worth Greater Attention

The contrast between elderberry extract and pharmaceutical products in these studies is remarkable. Tamiflu’s demonstrated reduction in symptom duration was only measured in hours, while placebo-controlled studies of standardized elderberry extract reported improvements measured in days.

Alongside the fundamentals of supporting a healthy immune system, standardized elderberry extract deserves far greater attention as a natural option for influenza.

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Sources

Shrestha et al. (2025) — Cleveland Clinic influenza vaccine analysis reporting −26.9% effectiveness — Link↗

Zakay-Rones et al. (1995) — Inhibition of Several Strains of Influenza Virus in Vitro and Reduction of Symptoms by an Elderberry Extract — Link↗

Zakay-Rones et al. (2004) — Randomized Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Oral Elderberry Extract in the Treatment of Influenza A and B Virus Infections — Link↗

Jefferson et al. (2014) — Cochrane review of oseltamivir — Link↗

REMAP-CAP (2026) — Oseltamivir in critically ill influenza patients — Link↗

Additional Resources