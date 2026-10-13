Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Marion Sampson's avatar
Marion Sampson
2h

I have Elderberry Syrup in my medicine cabinet for several years. I think it is effective. I love the taste. Sambucus brand.

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Kim C at the Sea's avatar
Kim C at the Sea
31m

My naturopath has me on fruit anthocyanins (a bottle of concentrated syrup including elderberry) for oxidative stress and systemic inflammation since the 'thing.' Feels good. Tastes good. Haven't had the flu once.

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