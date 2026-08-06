Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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John Alton's avatar
John Alton
7dEdited

I hope the vaccine injured show up. It is more important than ever following the revelations unfolding in the US through Dr. Fauci.

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Carolyn Ross's avatar
Carolyn Ross
7d

It is encouraging to hear this interview. Thank you Dr Trozzi for your consistent fight for the truth and thank you Shawn and Theresa for not giving up. I appreciate the discussion around the "bubble" of information. Over the years it has astounded me how very little people know if they do not listen outside of the mainstream.

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