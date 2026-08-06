Part 1 of 2 – Constitutional lawyer Shawn Buckley talks about the aims of the Allison Inquiry: a citizen-led effort bringing Canadians injured by the COVID-19 vaccines to testify directly before Parliament.

Buckley explores why most elected officials remain disconnected from the reality of “vaccine” injury, how the inquiry was organized, and why unfiltered firsthand testimony may break through institutional indifference more effectively than reports or statistics. He also explains the decision to structure the process as strictly non-partisan and focused on listening, with the goal of forcing a broader public conversation that politicians have so far refused to engage in.

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About Shawn Buckley

Shawn Buckley is a prominent Canadian constitutional lawyer and leading advocate for natural health products. A cofounder of the National Citizens Inquiry, he has spent decades defending health freedom, informed consent, and regulatory fairness. Shawn is now helping spearhead the Allison Inquiry with Conservative MP Dean Allison to bring evidence surrounding the COVID-19 genetic injections before the Canadian Parliament.

About the Allison Inquiry

The Allison Inquiry, chaired by MP Dean Allison, will hear testimony from Canadians reporting injuries following the COVID-19 “vaccines” through September 8–11, 2026. Broadcast live from Parliament Hill, it marks the first time Canadian lawmakers will hear this testimony in a parliamentary forum. The non-partisan Inquiry is being held in cooperation with the Covid Testimony Association.

Allison Inquiry Official Website

The Allison Inquiry was created as an independent, citizen-funded parliamentary hearing to give Canadians injured by COVID-19 “vaccines” the opportunity to testify directly before Members of Parliament and Senators.

Most MPs remain unfamiliar with the evidence surrounding the COVID response and continue to believe the prevailing public health narrative, despite regularly hearing concerns from constituents about injection injuries.

Four days of firsthand testimony are expected to expose parliamentarians to the scale and severity of reported “vaccine” injuries, helping them see that the issue warrants serious attention.

Hundreds of Canadians applied to testify, but many more are too severely affected by physical, cognitive, or emotional injuries to complete the application process or appear publicly.

Many injured individuals fear losing medical care, disability benefits, or facing further stigma if they speak publicly about their experiences.

Bringing these testimonies before Parliament is intended to encourage open discussion among politicians, physicians, and the public about “vaccine” injuries and the care, or lack thereof, available to those affected.

The inquiry is designed as a non-partisan listening process rather than a government investigation, with the goal of bringing the issue to the attention of those who are still unaware of the scale of what is happening.

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