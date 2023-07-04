The abduction and trafficking of children for sex trade and worse, is the fastest growing international crime network that the world has ever seen. Join the movement to end it. Today July 4th is the launch day of an independent film that exposes our current child trafficking crisis, and shares real stories of heroes pursuing the perpetrators and rescuing the children.

Watch the trailer for Sound of Freedom below:

To learn more, see the film, and be part of this movement to rescue children and end the child trafficking network click here.

Sonya Van Gelder: Our society is controlled by a Satanic ruling class. They are criminals, hiding behind the ‘respectable’ upper hierarchies of our society. It is difficult to believe such atrocities are occurring in the ‘civilized’ West in the 21st Century, but the evidence has become so overwhelming that we can no longer claim ignorance. We (myself included) have no choice but to put our fears aside and find the courage to seriously examine this cesspit of humanity, and to act on what we find. Ongoing investigations are uncovering unimaginable atrocities… read more

Perverts sexualize our children in our schools with our money. This short video comes from Scotland, but this is just one shocking example of another global agenda, that we must fight and stop everywhere.