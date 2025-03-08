The World Council for Health’s Commitment to Informed Choices

Humanity is at a crossroads. As we strive for truth and sovereignty over our health, we must confront environmental toxins that quietly impact our well-being. While much of the recent health discourse has focused on injections, 5G, and GMOs, other pressing concerns—such as fluoride, parasites, and mold—demand our attention. The World Council for Health (WCH) stands at the forefront of this effort, empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their health free from corporate and political influence.

This article delves into three major yet overlooked health threats—fluoride, parasites, and mold—exploring their risks and how we can mitigate them.

This video is part of the World Council for Health's Better Way Today show from February 17, 2025.

Fluoride: A Neurotoxin in Our Water

For decades, fluoride has been promoted as a dental health necessity, but emerging research paints a different picture. Fluoride, particularly the type added to public water supplies, is not the naturally occurring mineral many believe it to be. Instead, it is often hydrofluorosilicic acid—a byproduct of industrial processes.

The Science Behind Fluoride Toxicity

Fluoride is a highly reactive element, meaning it forms strong chemical bonds in the body. However, unlike iodine and chloride—both essential for human health—fluoride has no known biological role. Instead, studies have shown that fluoride accumulates in bones and the brain, contributing to:

Dental and Skeletal Fluorosis – Excessive fluoride consumption leads to brittle teeth and bones.

Neurotoxicity – Research indicates that fluoride exposure, particularly in children, lowers IQ levels.

Historical Misuse – Fluoride’s first recorded use in public drinking water was in Soviet-era concentration camps, where it was believed to dull cognitive function and promote compliance.

The Fight Against Water Fluoridation

Legal and advocacy efforts worldwide are challenging water fluoridation. Recent victories include a 2024 U.S. federal ruling requiring the EPA to strengthen fluoride regulations. Meanwhile, grassroots efforts in Canada, India, and China continue to expose the dangers of fluoride, demanding safer water policies.

For those looking to minimize fluoride exposure, using fluoride-free toothpaste and investing in high-quality water filtration systems—such as reverse osmosis or distillation—are effective strategies.

Parasites: Friend or Foe?

Contrary to popular belief, not all parasites are harmful. In fact, our bodies have co-evolved with many of them, and some even contribute to immune system regulation. However, excessive parasite loads or imbalances can cause significant health problems.

The Reality of Parasitic Infections

Parasitic infections remain widespread, with common culprits including:

Giardia – A waterborne parasite affecting North America and Europe.

Hookworms – Common in Africa and Asia, leading to anemia and fatigue.

Toxoplasma – A parasite linked to neurological effects, including behavioral changes.

Gardia (left) Hookworms (middle) Toxoplasma (right)

Beyond infections, parasites may also serve an unexpected role: heavy metal detoxification. Some researchers suggest that parasites absorb and store heavy metals, preventing them from causing greater harm to the host. However, this also means that rapid parasite die-off can release toxins, leading to symptoms known as Herxheimer reactions.

Natural and Effective Parasite Control

Rather than relying solely on pharmaceuticals, many cultures have long used natural anti-parasitic remedies, including:

Papaya seeds and pumpkin seeds – Known for their potent anti-parasitic effects.

Artemisia (wormwood) – Traditionally used to treat malaria and other parasitic infections.

Black walnut hulls – A powerful natural dewormer.

Papaya (left) Artemisia (middle) Black Walnut Hulls (right)

Balancing parasite levels rather than attempting complete eradication may be the key to maintaining a healthy immune system.

Mold: The Silent Intruder

Mold is often dismissed as a minor household nuisance, but its health effects can be severe. Mold is a fungus that thrives in damp, poorly ventilated environments, producing mycotoxins—chemicals that can trigger a range of health issues.

Symptoms of Mold Exposure

People living in mold-infested homes may experience:

Respiratory issues – Chronic coughing, wheezing, and sinus congestion.

Neurological effects – Brain fog, depression, and headaches.

Immune suppression – Increased vulnerability to infections.

How to Combat Mold Exposure

Since mold spores are airborne, merely cleaning visible mold may not be enough. Effective strategies for mold mitigation include:

Increasing ventilation – Use fans to promote airflow in enclosed spaces.

Using natural antifungals – Essential oils like oregano and tea tree oil can help reduce mold growth.

Binding toxins – Activated charcoal and bentonite clay help remove mycotoxins from the body.

Investing in air purification – HEPA and ozone-based air purifiers can significantly reduce mold spores.

A Better Way Forward

The battle for health sovereignty is more important than ever. Through education, advocacy, and grassroots action, we can challenge the narratives that promote harmful environmental exposures. Whether it’s removing fluoride from our drinking water, balancing parasite loads naturally, or eliminating mold from our homes, informed choices lead to true wellness.

The World Council for Health continues to be a beacon of integrity, championing unbiased health information and community-led initiatives.

Important Announcement: Testimony at the National Citizens Inquiry

On March 8th, 2025, I will be testifying alongside Del Bigtree and others at the National Citizens Inquiry in Edmonton on the topic: “Are Children Safe in Canada?” This crucial event will be livestreamed for global audiences. Tune in here to witness this important discussion.

Watch Online

