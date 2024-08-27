Derek Sloan was my federal MP when the COVID operation was launched in 2020. Derek questioned the COVID agenda and stood up for Canadians' rights and freedoms. He was ejected from the Conservative caucus in January 2021 while it was under the leadership of Andrew Scheer. Despite this, Derek has never stopped fighting for Canadians' rights and our future. He is now the leader of The Ontario Party and is working to rescue Ontario from a long line of corrupt globalist political puppets.

Derek Sloan has been consistently supportive in the fight for our health and medical freedoms. I am grateful for his efforts, which have raised awareness and funds for the fight to end medical corruption and restore health and human rights in Ontario and Canada.

Here is a very recent interview with Derek, Michael Alexander, and myself as we approach our October date in Ontario’s appeal court against the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario.

In their consistently disingenuous spirit, the CPSO has filed 8,000 new pages of documents with the appeals court. This appears to be an effort to bury us in costs and processes while they continue to neglect their duty, abuse their power, and suppress medical science and human rights—in my opinion.

I hope you enjoy this interview. It is loaded with unfiltered and unpretentious information on health, legal, political, and philosophical matters. Thank you for continuing to fight together for the future of our country, families, and loved ones.

Please help defend all of our lives, families, and freedoms by supporting Justice For Medicine. Find more information, receive updates, donate, or contact Justice For Medicine here.

Learn more about Derek Sloan and The Ontario Party here.

Upcoming Justice for Medicine Events

Come spend time with us on September 21 st in Guelph Ontario

Join Michael Alexander, Derek Sloan, Dr. Jennifer Hibberd, Dr. David Speicher, and I for an intimate awareness and fundraising event on September 21st in Guelph, Ontario. We will have a great time! Register by emailing symposium4u@protonmail.com. Donate at www.justiceformedicine.com.

Organize your own event with Michael Alexander JD

Friends in the Greater Toronto Area and beyond in Ontario: You can organize an awareness and fundraising event where Constitutional Lawyer Michael Alexander will come to share his wisdom and knowledge. Contact Barbara Burrows at 905-335-8803 or email barbaraburrows@protonmail.com.

