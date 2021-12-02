Lets compare a few things

Here is Toronto’s Mayor John Tory and men in mascot costumes encouraging children to come have a fun covid-19 injection:

Here Doctors Paul Alexander PhD and Mark Trozzi MD explain why children should not be injected:

Here is a chart showing deaths due to vaccines over the past 30 years, and how the new covid “vaccines” have performed:

Do you recall last week that we revealed the FDA took only 108 days to approve Pfizer’s covid-19 injection; but Pfizer demanded 55 years to release their paperwork a little at a time. The first little batch of documents have just been released. They reveal massive damage from the injections, including more than 42,000 adverse reactions and more than 1,200 deaths in the first 90 days of the mass injection (or perhaps we should say “bioweapon”) experiment. Read more here.

You can check this first batch of Pfizer’s vax clinical trial documents for yourself: https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

Meanwhile, ethical doctors are under attack for causing "vaccine" hesitancy

Is it not bizarre and perverse that real medical doctors who share any “hesitancy” about the injections, or provide a covid-19 “vaccine” exemption, are under attack by medical regulatory bodies like the CPSO. The CPSO and other medical regulatory bodies across Canada persecute these doctors, such as Dr Patrick Phillips, Dr Francis Christian, Dr Charles Hoffe, Dr Rochagne Killian, Dr Stephen Malthouse, Dr Roger Hodkinson and Dr Mark Trozzi to mention a few.

Here is the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario’s statement from their own web site. They command that physicians “have a professional responsibility to not communicate anti-vaccine…statements”

These are indeed bizarre and dangerous times! Protect yourselves, each other, and especially the children.

For Mayor John Tory fans, here he is at a Mother's Day event with children present a few years ago: