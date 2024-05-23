The human family has a dark secret. It is so grotesque, that many may refuse refuse to acknowledge it. Here are testimonies from survivors, and analysis by experts.

For decades satanic abuse of children has been carried out by networks. Many of these networks include person’s holding high offices in governments, religions, and other institutions. The satanic techniques of ritual abuse and mind control revealed in these extreme situations, are now being used in subtler forms against children and adults of all ages.

Please join us in awareness and a commitment to rid the earth of this plague and disgrace.

About the Guest Speakers:

Max Lowen; Max is a global citizen having grown up in various countries and is tri-lingual in Italian, Spanish and English. She is a survivor of satanic ritual abuse, torture and trafficking who has gone on to do her healing work and train in trauma and recovery to help other survivors and those trapped in the cycle of violence. Max created a show called Unbroken where she interviews survivors, truth warriors, healers and teachers. You can find out more on her website. Max is an advocate for children, whom she considers our most precious asset and the future of the human race.

David Charalambous: David is a behaviour and communication expert and the founder of ReachingPeople.net, a project dedicated to helping people communicate and showing how institutions and corporations influence us. His background involves over 30 years of consulting with multinational clients and one-on-one with 25 years extensively studying psychology and the mind. He has extensively studied NLP, Behavioral Science, Behaviour and Communication.

David has spent the last four years assisting many groups in understanding how governments and institutions have used behavioral science knowledge to influence people. His organization’s web site can be found here.

Jason Christof: runs an international overcoming self-sabotage & psychological reprogramming institute where students are educated on the subjects of mind control, brainwashing, behavior modification & psychological manipulation. Jason believes that the social decay we openly see in our world today has only come about because key players in our society are using this manipulative psychology against most of humanity. If we are to survive and thrive in the upcoming years, Jason believes that we all must understand these processes to protect ourselves from future psychological operations. Jason’s website and courses can be seen here, and you can follow him on X also.

Dr. Marcel Polte is a German attorney and has worked in international law firms as an expert for stock corporation law for about fifteen years. He has researched the CIA’s project MKULTRA and the phenomenon of Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA). In 2019, he published his first book on the topic: "Dark New World Order, Part 1: MKULTRA Mind Control, Ritual Abuse and a Global Agenda" (Part 2, 2021). In 2023, his book on the experiences of Project Monarch survivor Katy Groves was published ("Uncle Sam's: An Insider's Report from the Hell of Monarch Mind Control").

Cathy O’Brien- Cathy O'Brien is the author of TRANCE Formation of America, the first documented autobiography of a victim of government mind control. Cathy O’Brien is a healed and vocal survivor of the Central Intelligence Agency’s MK-Ultra Project Monarch operation. She was rescued by Intelligence operative Mark Phillips in 1988.

