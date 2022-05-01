Dr Kiirsten Patrick (Left) Dr David Fisman (Right)

Dr Kiirsten Patrick is the new Editor in chief of the Canadian Medical Association Journal. Dr David Fisman is an epidemiology professor at the University of Toronto. When it comes to the covid agenda and industry, Fisman’s conflict of interests include that he has served on advisory boards related to influenza and SARS-CoV-2 vaccines for Seqirus, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sanofi-Pasteur Vaccines.

On April 25th 2022, the CMAJ published this article by Fisman, Amoako, and Tuite: Impact of population mixing between vaccinated and unvaccinated subpopulations on infectious disease dynamics: implications for SARS-CoV-2 transmission

Real world data continues to show that the so-called covid “vaccines” do not stop infection or transmission, and are very dangerous. In their first six months alone, these injections triggered more VAERS reports of death and other harms than all vaccines for all disease combined did for all of thirty years combined. Pfizers own documents revealed that 3% of injected people were dead within 3 months, and another 28% were seriously injured. Despite this, the WEF, WHO, Bill Gates and their minions, continue greasing palms and jabbing arms.

How does Fisman fit into this? It appears that his most recent assignment was to counter the reality which shows that these injections should have been stopped long ago. Fisman produced a fraudulent scientific modelling study. This involves no real patients or statistics, just his groups mathematical model. This model is full of flaws; most notably Fisman made his calculations based on his “assumption” that only 20% of “unvaccinated” Canadians had natural immunity. In reality, the majority of Canadians had immunity back in March 2021, and those percentages have since risen to 85-90%.

Using his “assumption” that only 20% of “unvaccinated ” Canadians have covid immunity, Fisman built a mathematical model that appears to show: that infection risk is higher in the “unvaccinated” than the “vaccinated”; that “unvaccinated ” people are the dominant source of covid infections for the “vaccinated”; and that even within these groups, the “unvaccinated” are infecting each other, more than the “vaccinated” are infecting each other.

None of this is true. Actually, when one replaces the false 20% natural immunity assumption of Fisman, with the 85% reality, you find that it is the supposedly “vaccinated” individuals putting others at most risk of catching covid.

In addition to being scientific garbage that the CMAJ should never have published, Fisman’s article also contains some very strong rhetoric condemning the “unvaccinated” and promoting forced injections and the violation of human rights. Within Fisman’s CMAJ article, following his ridiculous “Results”, you will find the unusually scary “Interpretation” section where this fraudulent science is used as a spring-board for promoting forced injections, as well as marginalization and abuse of Non Genetically Modified People who refuse to submit to the dangerous and misrepresented injections.

Big pharma and the covid agenda have many puppets! Fisman’s fake science supporting the Covid agenda and the forced injections, was transmitted in lockstep by big pharma’s media puppets across the nation and around the world. Here are some examples:

Global News video titled: Unvaccinated people increase risk of COVID-19 infection among vaccinated: study

Scientific prostitutes like Fisman are the pawns of Big Pharma. I wonder if Fisman is payed to push the dangerous covid injections, as well as Andrew Hill was for obstructing safe covid treatment?

We have only touched on the flaws and fraud of Fisman and the CMAJ’s recent article. Dr Byram Bridle does an excellent and more detailed job here in his April 26 substack article titled: Fiction Disguised as Science to Promote Hatred.

Dr Bridle’s article is well worth the read. He shows us how to see through the scientific deception, and exposes the blatant fraud. The dinosaur media is running with Fisman’s junk science and leading our fellow Canadians to slaughter, while dividing the nation. By understanding the science, we can help others out of the matrix.

Dr Byram Bridle

Here is one quote from Dr Bridle’s article:

“As a researcher who has published and reviewed many scientific papers, I can tell you that the article by Fisman, et al. is the worst one that I have ever seen. The ‘peer reviewers’ of this article should be ashamed of themselves for allowing this to be published, and the editor even more so. If the Canadian Medical Association Journal does not promptly retract this article, they will have made themselves an embarrassment among scientific publishers.” ~ Dr Byram Bridle

I highly recommend reading Dr Bridle’s full article. It is well written, and very insightful.

Do you want to take action against this fake science and the conjuring of public opinion against non-genetically-modified people? Here are a few ways to do so:

1:

Demand University of Toronto investigate Fisman’s fraud: Dalla Lana School of Public Health, Health Sciences Building, 155 College Street, 6th floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5T 3M7 Tel 416-978-2058

2:

Demand CMAJ publish an immediate retraction of the Fisman article: The CMAJ Group, 1410 Blair Towers Place, Suite 500, Ottawa ON K1J 9B9. Tel 866-971-9171 cmajgroup@cmaj.ca

CMAJ’s media contact: Kim Barnhardt, Senior Strategist, Communications and Partnerships, 613-731-8610 x 8413 or kim.barnhardt@cmaj.ca

3:

Choose any media organization promoting Fisman’s hate propaganda. Demand that they publish retractions on their front page.

4:

Considering serving the World Council for Health’s Cease and Desist Declaration regarding the forced covid injections to Dr Fisman, U of T’s Dalla Lana School, the CMAJ, and/or any media outlet promoting the Fisman fraud. This declaration is also a notice of civil and criminal liability.

(Dr David Fisman can be reached or found at the U of T Dalla Lana School of Medicine listed above)

Thanks and blessings to Dr Byram Bridle for his great work exposing Fisman’s fraud.