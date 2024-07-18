The Health Secret team did a great job orchestrating this interview. I provided as much honest, understandable, life- and society-saving information as possible in just one hour.

We discussed COVID-19: the story, the science, the crimes, and the challenges of being an honest doctor through the COVID operation and beyond. This includes inside insights into medical politics, corruption, and coordinated crimes against humanity. This interview also dives deeply, in language we can all understand, into the science of COVID and the genetic "vaccine" injections; why they don’t work, the many ways they harm and kill, and what we know so far about how to undo the damage and prevent further deterioration.

I hope you, your family, and friends benefit from the information here.

