Unveiling COVID-19: Science, Crimes, and Recovery
Insights on COVID-19, covering the story, science, medical corruption, vaccine harms, and practical steps for recovery and prevention.
The Health Secret team did a great job orchestrating this interview. I provided as much honest, understandable, life- and society-saving information as possible in just one hour.
We discussed COVID-19: the story, the science, the crimes, and the challenges of being an honest doctor through the COVID operation and beyond. This includes inside insights into medical politics, corruption, and coordinated crimes against humanity. This interview also dives deeply, in language we can all understand, into the science of COVID and the genetic "vaccine" injections; why they don’t work, the many ways they harm and kill, and what we know so far about how to undo the damage and prevent further deterioration.
I hope you, your family, and friends benefit from the information here.
Please subscribe to support our mission. We operate on a tight budget and would not be able to continue without our audience´s support. Please also take advantage of our extensive free library of information that can save you and your family’s lives. If you would like to make a donation towards our cause, please click here.
Related Material:
This is not a vaccine. Dr Trozzi. January 2021
Doctors Nurses Ethics and the Law. Dr Trozzi. April 2021.
The College of Physicains and Surgeons of Ontario April 2021 “reccomendations” coercing doctors to commit crimes against humanity.
Covid “Vaccines” How Dangerous Are They? Dr Trozzi. June 2021.
What´s Really in the Covid “Vaccines”? Dr Trozzi September 2022 revelations. More than 60 scientists collaborating between multiple laboratories in several nations reveal what is really in the injections and what is happening to the injection victims´ blood.
There’s DNA in the RNA, lots! April 2023. Dr Trozzi’s concise 15 Minute video explaining very concerning new revelations and implications.
Thankyou Dr Trozzi
All your info has been great
BUT. This PLEA to the people is so needed.
I talk to people that still think the virus was from bats and still think the vaccine mitigates the symptoms of Covid.
I am sending this explanation of Covid
To everyone I know….
Please push this talk on any major media where more people will hear the truth.
Absolutely wonderful video and information. What I do wonder about re the recommended supplements , is how do you know they work ? I am being a devil's advocate and I've become someone who now questions everything that is suggested . Having said that , my husband and I - mid seventies- have been intermittent fasting for these past few years , have been taking 6 minute ice cold showers , and I have been doing the Wim Hof breathing technique . We had all the early supplements available to us - even what felt like an black market for Ivermectin that we got from the CCCA and didn't need to use them - except the odd Quercetin when we had someone in with the virus and would use the hydrogen peroxide nasal and mouth washes . I wonder how many Canadians did NOT get the planned virus ? I haven't had any cough or a cold for years nor has my husband . I am thinking we are the test subjects that this government wants to get rid of because we aren't a farmed commodity for the WEF and it's alignment with the WHO