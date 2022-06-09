It is dystopian. The so-called covid “vaccines” continue to producing record death and injuries. (1, 2, 3, 4) We now see worse covid disease, death and viral loads in the multiply injected, while naturally immune persons are doing well. (1, 2) This was all predictable.

Despite all this, the WEF infiltrated Canadian government voted to extend the travel restriction that force the injections and deny basic human rights including freedom of movement, and bodily sovereignty.

Airports, the travel industry, and Brian Peckford who is the co-author of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedom are pushing back.

Canadian federal government voted to extend all border travel restrictions

On May 31,2022 the Canadian Federal Government voted to extend all border travel restrictions for at least another month until June 30.

Canadian Travel and Tourism Round Table calls for an end to the restrictions

On June 1st, at a news conference in Ottawa, representatives from the Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable called on the federal government to end COVID-19 border measures at Canada’s border crossings by June 15.

Canadian Airports Council calls for an end to the restrictions

On Monday June 7 2022, the Canadian Airports Council (CAC) issued a statement calling for the removal of vaccine requirements for air passengers and aviation employees.

Current Canadian Travel Restrictions.

As of June 7, 2022, Canada has five travel regulations, according to the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Centre. In a nutshell, the Canadian government requires:

Passengers and airline crew must have a COVID-19 vaccination certificate uploaded in ArriveCAN. Vaccines accepted are AstraZeneca, Covaxin, Covovax, Janssen, Medicago Covifenz, Moderna, Novavax, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinopharm, or Sinovac. Passengers must have a negative molecular COVID-19 test taken outside of Canada at most 72 hours before departure. Or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken at most one day before departure. Both passengers and airline crew must submit their information electronically, at most 72 hours before arrival, through the ArriveCAN app or the website. Passengers could be subject to a COVID-19 molecular test upon arrival. Passengers could be subject to quarantine for 14 days.

Charter of Rights and Freedoms Co-Author Brian Peckford is suing the Feds for violating freedom of movement. First court date is September.

Source

Brian Peckford interview from Strong and Free Canada. We remain committed and working everyday for truth , justice , and inalienable rights. Thanks for sharing and supporting our work.