The FDA has amended the emergency use authorizations of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 injections. The EUAs now include the use of new “bivalent vaccines” that contain mRNA from the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 as well as a shared mRNA component of the BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the Omicron variant.

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has likewise approved the use of both Modern and Pfizer/BioNTech’s additional booster after they were “found to meet the UK regulator’s standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.”

The approval of both “bivalent vaccines” was based on the “totality of available evidence, including extensive safety and effectiveness data for each of the monovalent mRNA Covid-19 vaccines, safety and immunogenicity data obtained from a clinical study of a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine that contained mRNA from omicron variant BA.1 lineage that is similar to each of the vaccines being authorized, and nonclinical data obtained using a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine that contained mRNA of the original strain and mRNA in common between the BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the omicron variant.”

These regulatory agencies have neglected to inform the public that no human studies were done before the approval of the new “updated boosters” and that the clinical study referenced included only eight mice. This is both unprecedented and reckless.

WCH calls for an immediate halt to the worldwide and unnecessary Covid-19 vaccination program. The new “bivalent vaccines” have not undergone sufficient testing and have been built upon an already flawed and proven dangerous injection. In fact, when they are rolled out to the public this week will be the first time the new “bivalent vaccines” will be used on humans.

