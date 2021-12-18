Here is the intense new interview of Dr’s Alexander and Trozzi with Canada’s real journalist Will Dove. The science is overwhelmingly against the forced injections, and against the human-rights-violating mandates. There is no debate; just propaganda verses truth. Both doctors lay out science and facts, and call for the prosecution of the criminals in government and Industry, running this wicked agenda and deception.

Thanks Iron Will Dove and the whole team at Strong and Free Canada for great journalism and activism in the face of tyranny. All can access information and resources to defend your health and rights, and help restore a free, fair, and healthy Canada at https://strongandfreecanada.org/

More about the interview and a few excerpts

Dr. Paul Alexander is a world-class epidemiologist. A former associate professor at McMaster University and advisor to President Trump on Covid policy. Dr. Alexander can be found online at drpaulalexander.com. Dr. Mark Trozzi is an ER physician with 25 years’ experience who took a leave of absence early this year to dedicate himself full time to fighting the Covid tyrannies. Dr. Trozzi can be found online at drtrozzi.org.

On lockdowns and ‘vaccines’…

“The vaccinated and the unvaccinated are the same in terms of viral load. In fact, the vaccinated harbor more virus than the unvaccinated in transmitting to the unvaccinated. And then I decided, let me pull together all the evidence on all of these schools restrictions and put it in one place…The science says that lockdowns killed us. School closures killed children. It didn’t do anything to benefit anyone.”

On ivermectin vs remdesivir…

“[Ivermectin is] very effective and when you go to regions that have used the medicine, like look at Uttar Pradesh. They emptied the hospitals when they released ivermectin…from information I have seen now, remdesivir causes liver and kidney toxicity or failure. Remdesivir, it doesn’t work and it’s 3,000 bucks, depending on where you are. So instead of people having dollar fifty way out of this {ivermectin}, let’s give them a $3,000 drug.”

On the globalist agenda…

“The agenda is locking down societies, destroying economies, basically creating a global government using the World Health Organization, really a criminal organization, to hack into the control with a fake pandemic that didn’t exist…People who haven’t been studying this might think, is this guy crazy? What’s he talking about, well, I highly recommend before you risk your life or your children’s life, or before you go along with this thing, instead of fighting it, because we’re in a war here, people should do their homework.”

