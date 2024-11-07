I recently received a heartfelt message from a fellow Canadian listener and supporter of our platform, someone who has also faced professional persecution similar to my own in the aftermath of the COVID-19 era. His message deeply moved my team and me, and I asked for his permission to share it with our broader audience. He graciously agreed, with the request to keep his identity private. I hope his words resonate with you as much as they did with me.

Dear Mark and Michael,

I recently watched your excellent presentations from the Justice for Medicine: End Game symposium.

Mark, I'm deeply grateful for your courageous words:

"How does this poison injure and kill people? [muddled] It's a very complex bio-weapon." [18:14]

Though I regret I am not a skilled lip-reader, it seems the video may have been subtly altered. Nevertheless, the most critical word is clear: bio-weapon.

Thank you!

At this stage, with the overwhelming evidence that has been mounting since the inception of this agenda—clear to anyone thinking critically and paying close attention—the truth is undeniable. Through credible science and international legal precedents, it is now irrefutable that these toxic injections were agents of intentional harm from the outset.

These injections, deliberately mislabeled and marketed as "vaccines," are indisputably bio-weapons. The entire pandemic appears to be a Problem-Reaction-Solution scheme to facilitate their deployment.

This clear intent establishes criminal culpability across numerous statutes, including the Terrorism section of the Criminal Code of Canada and Crimes Against Humanity as defined by the Rome Statute, incorporated into Canada's Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes Act. This accountability applies to anyone promoting or distributing these bio-weapon injections, knowingly or unknowingly.

Any initial grace for ignorance has long since vanished, given the early, mounting evidence of harm, which now unequivocally invokes misfeasance and malfeasance.

Yet, astonishingly, these bio-weapons are still being promoted today under the "safe and effective" mantra:

Vaccine safety

Only vaccines that meet Health Canada's regulatory requirements for safety, effectiveness, and quality are approved for use in Canada. COVID-19 vaccines reduce the risk of severe illness, death, and post-COVID-19 condition (long COVID). – (Click Here, retrieved October 7, 2024)

Although the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CP$O) has tried to erase its tarnished record from its website, it remains archived:

Statement on Public Health Misinformation

4/30/2021

The College is aware and concerned about the spread of misinformation on social media and other platforms regarding physicians publicly contradicting public health orders and recommendations. Physicians, in their trusted position with the public, are professionally responsible not to spread anti-vaccine, anti-masking, anti-distancing, anti-lockdown statements or promote unproven COVID-19 treatments. Such actions risk disciplinary investigation by the CPSO. Physicians must adhere to regulatory standards and a code of ethics, ensuring that shared information is not misleading or deceptive and is evidence-based. – (See Here)

Mark, you stood valiantly against these falsehoods, warning the public about harmful "medical countermeasures" and supporting them with credible evidence. Yet, you faced immediate persecution, baseless charges, and sanctions from the CP$O, with its compromised leadership.

On Tuesday, October 8, I understand you will appear in court to address these accusations on the grounds of "correctness."

What has become starkly evident through these politically-motivated CP$O actions—against not just you but all ethical physicians who upheld their duty to "do no harm"—is that the CP$O is unfit for any role in public health governance. It has betrayed the public trust and must face severe consequences, ideally through institutional fines to redress the harm it has caused, paid directly to the affected individuals.

Moreover, those in CP$O leadership who pursued these baseless allegations and participated in this public deception must also be held personally accountable for the physical, mental, and financial harm inflicted upon the public they were meant to protect, as well as upon the doctors they purportedly represent.

How many doctors have suffered due to the College's dictatorial stance on injections? How many courageous physicians have been professionally, reputationally, and financially harmed by the CP$O’s punitive measures for speaking the truth and resisting authoritarian overreach?

180 CANADIAN DOCTORS have died suddenly since the rollout

of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in Dec. 2020 - Analysis of what is killing

fully mRNA-vaccinated Canadian physicians! (this data is over a year old)

This tragic toll cannot be allowed to continue.

While the immediate matter with the College may be procedural, ultimately, justice demands that those responsible face prosecution for the grievous harm they've caused.

As we well know, our inalienable rights and freedoms don't derive from officials or bureaucrats but from fundamental truths. Given the circumstances, I wanted to extend my best wishes and Godspeed as you continue on this journey toward justice. May those you address be inclined to engage truly in the "administration of justice."

As I turned my calendar to October yesterday, I found a message I’d like to share:

May the Lord give ear to you in the day of trouble.

Psalm 20:1 (BBE)

Thank you both for your dedication to humanity.

Veritas Omnia Vincit.