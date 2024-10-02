A Historical Case

Every patient has the right to make informed decisions with full consent. Doctors must be free to speak openly on all medical matters to preserve the integrity of the patient-physician relationship and guide informed choices. Additionally, physicians must have the right to resolve disputes with regulators through due process.

Across Canada, the Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons have been weaponized to enforce an ideological agenda, punishing, persecuting, and defaming those who dissent. I, along with many ethical physicians, have endured this abuse for addressing the crimes committed during the COVID era—a burden too costly for most. My case is one of the last of its kind in the country, and my team is among the first to stand up against this institutional bullying.

Soon, we head to the appeal court to challenge the CPSO's campaign against me, seeking justice on the grounds of correctness. The outcome will reveal whether the rule of law still has life in Canada or if we are witnessing the final breath of Ontario’s justice system.

Join Michael Alexander, Dr. David Speicher, Dr. Jennifer Hibberd, Dr. Chris Shoemaker, Barbara Burrows, and myself for a critical discussion as we approach a turning point in modern Canadian history.

The court has canceled the in-person hearing, citing 'judge availability,' and shifted to a virtual format. This may be a political tactic, possibly to limit public scrutiny and avoid a direct confrontation with Dr. Trozzi. While it signals potential bias, we remain hopeful that the situation is not as it seems.

