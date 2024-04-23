Vitamin D: Deficiencies, Benefits, & Health Canada's Suppression
An in-depth expose with Dr James Lunney DC chiropractor, five time elected MP, health and vitamin D advocate
Almost everyone is vitamin D deficient most of the time. Vitamin D functions not only in bone health but also in immune system communication and operation. Robust vitamin D supplementation is affordable and dramatically reduces health afflictions, from infections to cancer and chronic diseases.
Here's the profound testimony and extensive evidence from Dr. James Lunney, DC, former MP, and medical expert who served decades in the Canadian federal government. It's a story of a safe, affordable nutrient, great Canadian scientists, and tragic acts by Health Canada officials who ignored and buried irrefutable evidence, keeping Canadians uninformed, sick, and dying prematurely while promoting toxic pharmaceuticals at a significant cost.
James D Lunney BSc, DC, MP (Ret’d)
BIO- Science, Health
James was born in Winnipeg.
Graduate of the University of Manitoba (BSc: Zoology, Chemistry), 1972
Graduate of Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College, Toronto (DC) 1976
Practiced 24 years in two provinces:
Kitchener, Ontario 1976-1991
Parksville, BC. 1991-2000
Practice years:
Twenty-four years in Clinical Practice were guided by a passion to “see people live well until they die”.
Frequent participant in interdisciplinary fora on natural health approaches, including Integrative medicine, Functional medicine, Orthomolecular medicine, naturopathy and use of non-invasive energy therapeutics.
Shift in careers: 2000-2015:
Elected five times to the Parliament of Canada
West Coast riding Nanaimo –Alberni
(This brought expanded access to health experts of many disciplines, and interaction with health policy advocates, Health Canada and the regulatory agencies)
Served six years on the Standing Committee on Health, as well as several years on a Health Ministers Advisory committee.
Health Committee spent a year studying proposed legislation on “Assisted Reproductive Technologies” producing a report to inform debate, legislation and regulation on this rapidly advancing and controversial field.
The Quarantine Act of 2005 included many controversial provisions implemented during the recent pandemic.
Briefings with Health Officials on SARS Cov1- 2003, Avian Flu (H5N1, Swine flu (H1N1)
Toured the Global Public Health Information Network facilities, a $140 million investment (post 2003) a high-tech monitoring system analyzing hospitalizations world-wide to provide early warning of emerging pandemic dynamics. Paradoxically GHPHIN was shut down when recent pandemic struck.
Introduced two Private Members Bills related to Natural Health Products (NHPs)
Bill C420 (2002-2006) to move NHP’s under the food style of regulation and away from the onerous drug style regulation.
Bill C388 (2012) an Act to Establish November 2 as a National Vitamin D Day in Canada.
Vitamin D played a big role in recent years as scientific reports emerged from around the World that severe infections, Hospitalizations and deaths from C-19 were inversely related to serum levels of Vitamin D, the Sunshine Vitamin.
Great interview. For most of my earlier life, I had no idea of the benefits of D3. For years now, I've been taking at least 10,000 IU's per day. In my area of Southern BC, we don't get a lot of sun these days, due to the skies being sprayed almost on a daily basis. Even in the absence of real clouds such as cumulus, the sky is covered by the typical greyish/white haze, after those trails spread out to cover the entire sky. My point here, is that we don't get much sun anymore, so everyone "should" be supplementing with vitamin D.
Dr. Trozzi; thank you for the caution concerning "sun screen/blockers". When I was younger and we had lots of sun, I never went out without rubbing that "stuff" all over my body. After a couple of decades of dedicated research, I discovered that those "lotions" contained ingredients that are carcinogenic! How's that for irony! From the time I was around 60, I've had three incidents of Squamous Cell Carcinoma; and just for the record, in each case, I told the doctors that it was cancer. Long story short; after doing biopsies, they all agreed with me! Just try telling anyone that the cancer wasn't caused by the sun - but by the "sunscreen"!
BTW: for people who have taken control of their own health; it's easy to spot the people who are sick and getting sicker (apart from their physical appearance), just by observing what they are throwing into their shopping carts/baskets. Every time I shop for groceries, I estimate that at least half of those carts/baskets don't even have one item from the produce department! What I see most of, are carts/baskets full of soft drinks, chips, fake "ice cream", TV dinners, etc.. Also, in the past couple of years, I've been seeing more and more people in wheelchairs and using assisted walking devices such as canes and "walkers". Society continues to grow sicker and sicker...just the way Big Agri and Big Pharma like it!
I'll never forget the day out federal minister of health, Patty Hajdu, was being grilled in the house of commons about not promoting Vit D. Her response is that it was fake news.