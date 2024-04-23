Almost everyone is vitamin D deficient most of the time. Vitamin D functions not only in bone health but also in immune system communication and operation. Robust vitamin D supplementation is affordable and dramatically reduces health afflictions, from infections to cancer and chronic diseases.

Here's the profound testimony and extensive evidence from Dr. James Lunney, DC, former MP, and medical expert who served decades in the Canadian federal government. It's a story of a safe, affordable nutrient, great Canadian scientists, and tragic acts by Health Canada officials who ignored and buried irrefutable evidence, keeping Canadians uninformed, sick, and dying prematurely while promoting toxic pharmaceuticals at a significant cost.

Vitamin D3 | The Great Biology Reset. Professor David Anderson, MD, elucidates the profound role of vitamin D3 in our health and delves into why the big pharma predators exert significant effort to suppress this knowledge. This offer includes a complimentary downloadable copy of an exceptional textbook on Vitamin D.

Dr James Lunney DC MP

James D Lunney BSc, DC, MP (Ret’d)

BIO- Science, Health

James was born in Winnipeg.

Graduate of the University of Manitoba (BSc: Zoology, Chemistry), 1972

Graduate of Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College, Toronto (DC) 1976

Practiced 24 years in two provinces:

Kitchener, Ontario 1976-1991

Parksville, BC. 1991-2000

Practice years:

Twenty-four years in Clinical Practice were guided by a passion to “see people live well until they die”.

Frequent participant in interdisciplinary fora on natural health approaches, including Integrative medicine, Functional medicine, Orthomolecular medicine, naturopathy and use of non-invasive energy therapeutics.

Shift in careers: 2000-2015:

Elected five times to the Parliament of Canada

West Coast riding Nanaimo –Alberni (This brought expanded access to health experts of many disciplines, and interaction with health policy advocates, Health Canada and the regulatory agencies)

Served six years on the Standing Committee on Health, as well as several years on a Health Ministers Advisory committee.

Health Committee spent a year studying proposed legislation on “Assisted Reproductive Technologies” producing a report to inform debate, legislation and regulation on this rapidly advancing and controversial field.

The Quarantine Act of 2005 included many controversial provisions implemented during the recent pandemic.

Briefings with Health Officials on SARS Cov1- 2003, Avian Flu (H5N1, Swine flu (H1N1)

Toured the Global Public Health Information Network facilities , a $140 million investment (post 2003) a high-tech monitoring system analyzing hospitalizations world-wide to provide early warning of emerging pandemic dynamics. Paradoxically GHPHIN was shut down when recent pandemic struck.

Introduced two Private Members Bills related to Natural Health Products (NHPs)

Bill C420 (2002-2006) to move NHP’s under the food style of regulation and away from the onerous drug style regulation.

Bill C388 (2012) an Act to Establish November 2 as a National Vitamin D Day in Canada.

Vitamin D played a big role in recent years as scientific reports emerged from around the World that severe infections, Hospitalizations and deaths from C-19 were inversely related to serum levels of Vitamin D, the Sunshine Vitamin.