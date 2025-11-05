Dr Trozzi

Dr Trozzi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terry Wears's avatar
Terry Wears
7h

Important post Dr. Trozzi , too many people are still not awake to the importance of supplementation and how much to supplement. I am curious as to which type of D3 supplement you use to obtain 10k iu daily?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr Mark Trozzi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture