This is part two of a three-part discussion on Freedom Train International, hosted by independent journalist Wayne Peters. In this critical discussion, Sasha Latypova, Dr. Joseph Sansone, and I confronted the still ongoing deception surrounding the COVID-19 agenda. At the core of this deception is the U.S. PREP Act, a legal weapon shielding perpetrators from accountability while enabling mass harm through so-called "countermeasures."

Exposing the Lab Leak Distraction

Sasha Latypova explained that the "lab leak" narrative is the latest manipulation tactic in the COVID agenda—not a confession, but a deliberate diversion. Its purpose being to pacify public outrage while governments quietly advance their broader plans. Latypova pointed instead to the real danger: a legal framework that redefines poison as medicine and mass murder as public health.

The PREP Act: A License to Kill

Latypova highlighted how the PREP Act—passed despite being recognised as unconstitutional—created a framework where governments can declare pandemics without evidence and shield all participants in medical assaults. Under this law, lies are made legal, toxic injections are labeled "countermeasures," and those administering them are protected as "covered persons." The current emergency declaration activating these powers has been extended until at least December 2029, meaning the war against public health is far from over.

Defining the Injections as Bioweapons

Dr. Sansone detailed his strategy to pierce this legal shield by acknowledging the COVID-19 "vaccines" as weapons of mass destruction. State laws already prohibit bioweapons, making federal protections irrelevant once this definition is accepted. His Bioweapons Prohibition Act seeks to force this recognition at the state level, exposing the injections as inherently illegal.

Parallel Systems and Public Education

Submission is not an option. While corrupt medical colleges have stripped ethical doctors of their licenses, the greater tragedy is that the public is left defenceless. That’s why we are building parallel healthcare systems and focusing on public education—to empower individuals against a system designed to harm them. The free market of truth and legitimate care cannot be suppressed forever.

