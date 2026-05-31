Dr Trozzi

Dr Trozzi

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Henry Engelking's avatar
Henry Engelking
5h

The author of the book Fisman's Fraud is Regina Watteel (R.N. WATTEEL)

https://a.co/d/0cVRdx6j

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Priscilla Schwartz's avatar
Priscilla Schwartz
6h

EXCELLENT discussion!!! Thank you all for fighting on behalf of PEOPLEKIND!!!

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