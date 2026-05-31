This special episode of Wins of the Week was recorded at the Better Way Conference in Rhode Island with Drs. Marivic Villa and Colin Carrie. Major wins include Alberta’s announcement of an October vote on whether to begin the constitutional process toward a future separation referendum, growing calls for mandatory by-elections when MPs switch parties, and renewed opposition to British Columbia’s Bill 36. On the legal front, Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich launched a lawsuit alleging malicious prosecution and negligent investigation, while Washington State agreed to a $340,000 settlement over allegations that records connected to COVID-19 “vaccine” mandate dismissals were improperly deleted or withheld. Elsewhere, parental rights advocates secured another victory as a challenge to Idaho’s sex-specific school spaces law was dropped, while citizen-led efforts for transparency and accountability continued gaining traction. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

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About Ted Kuntz

Vaccine Choice Canada president Ted Kuntz is a respected voice for informed consent and medical freedom. He is the co-founder of the National Citizens Inquiry, helping bring transparency and accountability to public health decisions. Through his personal Substack, he continues to share thoughtful analysis and guidance, while also co-starring in Wins of the Week, where he highlights encouraging developments and inspires audiences worldwide.

About Dr. Marivic Villa

Dr. Marivic Villa is a board-certified pulmonologist, internist, and critical care physician dedicated to investigating and treating long COVID and COVID “vaccine” injuries. Through Villa Health Center and her public education efforts, she focuses on understanding the mechanisms of post-COVID illness, developing treatment strategies for the injured, and advancing scientific transparency and patient advocacy. You can also follow her @MarivicVillaMD5 on X.

About Dr. Colin Carrie

Dr. Colin Carrie served as the Conservative Member of Parliament for Oshawa, Ontario, from 2004 to 2025. Throughout his two decades in Parliament, he earned repeated re-elections and became a respected advocate for his constituents, Canada’s auto sector, veterans, and health-related issues. During the COVID-19 period, Carrie sought transparency and accountability from the federal government and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC). Through detailed parliamentary inquiries, he pressed officials on vaccine safety data, adverse event reporting, mRNA biodistribution, DNA contamination concerns, transmission efficacy, and risks to pregnant women. His efforts increased scrutiny of public health decision-making and highlighted unanswered questions surrounding the federal COVID-19 response.

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Wins of the Week – May 30, 2026 Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.

Political

A new Fraser Institute study is calling for mandatory by-elections if an MP decides to cross the floor as a means to restore democratic legitimacy as well as Canadians’ faith in the electoral system. “Politicians mistakenly credit their merit alone for their electoral victories, but that’s a self-serving myth. Most voters choose the party, leader, or broader issues, rather than the personal qualities of the individual candidate on the ballot,” said study author and former NDP member Nathan Cullen. The study noted that “by changing parties without voter consent, MPs break the implicit agreement with voters.” “When MPs cross the floor by leaving the party they were elected under, it stems from an inflated belief in their own importance rather than genuine voter representation. This self-delusion is not only poor judgment but erodes public trust,” reads the study. “By changing parties without voter consent, members of Parliament (MPs) break the implicit contract with voters.” The economic think tank is suggesting that parliamentarians who leave their party either sit as independents until the next election or trigger a by-election in order to “restore both voter authority and democratic legitimacy.” “Elected officials must remember that their duty is to serve the communities which elected them, not their own personal ambition,” said Cullen. “Anything else is self-delusion and not only poor judgement but erodes public trust. Reaffirming mandates when changing parties would help restore trust in an era of deepening political cynicism.”

Premier Danielle Smith announced that Albertans will vote this October on whether the province should begin the legal process required to hold a binding referendum on separation from Canada. The proposed ballot question asks whether Alberta should remain a province of Canada or whether the government should start the constitutional steps needed for a future separation vote.

A North Vancouver town hall erupted as parents rights activist, Chris Elston, who goes by Billboard Chris, took to questioning Poilievre on “gender-affirming care” for minors. “Gender-affirming care” refers to publicly funded medical and non-medical interventions—such as puberty blockers, hormones, and surgeries—used to support an individual’s gender identity. “Children cannot consent to puberty blockers,” Elston said. “I consider this to be child abuse.” The attendees, numbering at least 150, roared with applause. “As leader of Canada, what would you do to stop this child abuse?” Elston asked. Poilievre replied: “There should be no irreversible sex changes for kids, period. That is our policy, and I support that policy.”

Message from Kerry Lynne Findlay – “The NDP’s Bill 36 is a direct attack on medical freedom and the independence of BC’s healthcare professionals. Bill 36 strips power away from self-regulating health colleges and hands more control to government-appointed boards and bureaucrats. Doctors are warning that Bill 36 makes it harder for them to speak freely with their patients. This is government overreach. As Premier, I will repeal Bill 36 and protect doctor-patient relationships.”

Medicine / Health

Japan has achieved dramatic long-term declines in childhood tooth decay — despite never implementing nationwide water fluoridation and only recently recommending fluoridated toothpaste, according to a new study in BMC Public Health. The research, by Yoshihisa Yamashita, D.D.S, Ph.D., of Kyushu Dental University, describes Japan’s experience as a “natural social experiment” that could reshape how public health experts address preventing dental cavities at the population level. Unlike many other high-income countries, Japan has historically limited fluoride exposure during childhood — which makes the country a “unique and underexplored case.” Using decades of national dental survey data, the study found that average rates of tooth decay among Japanese 12-year-olds fell steadily over roughly 40 years. Levels dropped from a peak national Decayed, Missing, and Filled Teeth (DMFT) index score of 4.75 in 1984 to just 0.53 in 2023 — “well below levels historically reported in populations exposed to systemic fluoride through community water fluoridation,” according to the study. DMFT is the standard international measure of decayed, missing and filled teeth. “This trajectory unfolded in the absence of nationwide community water fluoridation,” the paper states. Link↗

Legal

After one of Canada’s longest mischief trials related to the 2022 Freedom Convoy, Tamara Lich is suing police and Crown prosecutors for malicious prosecution and negligent investigation. Lich called it “a stand against malicious prosecution and negligent investigation.” “I’m pleased to announce that I have filed a lawsuit against the Ottawa Police, the Crown prosecutor, and others for malicious prosecution & negligent investigation because this isn’t just about me; it’s about stopping this kind of abuse so no Canadian ever faces it again,” she wrote. Filed in Ontario Superior Court of Justice, Lich’s statement of claim names the Ottawa Police Service, several officers, the Crown prosecutor and the Attorney General of Ontario. Lich says her case is about alleged abuse of process and Charter protections, including peaceful protest, due process and equal treatment under the law. “This isn’t just about me,” she stated. “It’s about stopping this kind of abuse so no Canadian ever faces it again.”

In a submission to the House of Lords, OpenAI admitted, “It would be impossible to train today’s leading AI models without using copyrighted materials.” The courts are beginning to agree too that something was taken. Well over thirty copyright infringement lawsuits have been filed by creators against AI developers. Visual artists sued Stability AI and Midjourney. Getty Images sued, arguing that over twelve million photographs were scraped without license. The New York Times sued OpenAI. Universal Music filed a $3.1 billion lawsuit against Anthropic in January 2026, alleging its AI was built on a foundation of piracy. None of these cases have reached final verdicts. The legal system is moving at human speed through a problem that was created at machine speed. What passed through a million years of accumulated human experience—the knowledge handed from mind to mind, generation to generation, the grief and wonder pressed into stories and paintings and films and arguments on the internet at three in the morning—was consumed by hungry algorithms. There was no purchase or licensing. The great ingestion happened in server rooms. Link↗

Transgender activists have dropped a longstanding lawsuit against Idaho’s ban on gender-confused students using bathrooms and other private spaces of the opposite sex in public schools. Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced on Thursday that the legal challenge to Idaho’s law had “come to an end after the plaintiffs agreed to voluntarily dismiss both their district court case and their Ninth Circuit appeal.” “The case, Sexuality and Gender Alliance v. Critchfield, targeted Idaho’s law protecting sex-specific spaces in K-12 public schools, including locker rooms, showers, restrooms, and overnight accommodations,” the attorney general’s office added. ‘Idaho families can be confident that this law is fully in effect and will remain so,’ Attorney General Raúl Labrador said about Idaho’s bathroom law for K-12 schools. Link↗

The Washington State Patrol agreed to pay $340,000 to settle claims it deleted or withheld public records tied to the firing of troopers who refused the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The settlement adds to growing scrutiny over how Washington agencies handled — and in some cases deleted — electronic records during and after the pandemic. The dispute traces back to public records requests submitted to the WSP between August 2022 and April 2024 by multiple named and anonymous individuals seeking communications connected to then-Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 mandate and related employee termination. In May 2024, the self-described WSP Transparency Task Force, a group of former WSP troopers and detectives, accused the WSP of deleting text messages, emails and other records connected to the firing of employees who didn’t comply with the mandate. At the center of the dispute was an internal message from Patrol Chief John Batiste instructing employees to keep work-related texts and chat messages “transitory” and delete them “after they have served their intended purpose.” The plaintiffs argued the policy encouraged employees to delete messages, even after the agency was legally required to preserve them for lawsuits or investigations. Under Washington law, emails, texts, chat messages and other electronic communications related to government business qualify as public records. Knowingly destroying or concealing such records can constitute a class C felony. Link↗

Citizen Action

Rebel News has launched the Tamara Project. It allows Tamara Lich to continue participating in public conversations, advocating for Canadians, and sharing their experiences with the world. if you believe these conversations matter and want to help me keep going, please click here or visit TamaraProject.com to support my work with a donation.

Telling It Like It Is / Truth Bombs

From Max Bernier – “For years, they told us the sky was falling. They taxed us. They regulated us. They lectured us about a “climate emergency” based on the scenario of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, known as: RCP8.5. That scenario predicted catastrophic warming of up to 4.5°C by 2100. But a new paper from the European Geosciences Union now confirms what we’ve always known: the scenario RCP8.5 is implausible. Even left‑wing academics admit it was built on an absurd premise; that the world would dramatically expand coal production all the way to 2100. That was never science. That was propaganda. The doomsday scenario is dead. And with it, the main tool of environmentalists to manufacture climate anxiety around the world. They used fear, not facts, to push their Marxist agenda. Carbon tax and climate policies were never about the environment. They were about control. There is no climate emergency.” Link↗