Episode 126 of Wins of the Week highlights another week of mounting resistance to institutional overreach, censorship, and corruption. In the United States, a historic legal settlement secured by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton forced a major hospital network to pay millions over alleged illegal “gender-transition” interventions on minors, while the Department of Justice launched investigations into women’s prisons housing male inmates. Meanwhile, growing backlash against COVID-era coercion continued as an Oklahoma company agreed to pay $4.25 million after firing employees who refused the COVID “vaccine” without allowing religious or medical exemptions. In Canada, Proton VPN became the latest major tech company to oppose Ottawa’s proposed online surveillance legislation, warning there is “no universe” in which it would compromise user privacy or data protections. Massive protests also erupted across Britain, with tens of thousands demanding free speech, national sovereignty, and an end to politically selective policing. Together, these developments point toward a growing international rejection of centralized control and a renewed demand for accountability, transparency, and individual liberty. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

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About Ted Kuntz

Vaccine Choice Canada president Ted Kuntz is a respected voice for informed consent and medical freedom. He is the co-founder of the National Citizens Inquiry, helping bring transparency and accountability to public health decisions. Through his personal Substack, he continues to share thoughtful analysis and guidance, while also co-starring in Wins of the Week, where he highlights encouraging developments and inspires audiences worldwide.

WCH Better Way Conference: Rhode Island

The World Council for Health is holding the Better Way Conference in Rhode Island on May 30 and 31. This year’s theme is “Co-creating New Health Solutions.” You can attend online for just $30 or join us in person for the full experience. Receive a 10% discount on both in-person and online tickets using our code: TROZZI10

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NCI Hearings: London Ontario

June 11-13 Are Our Farmers Safe In Canada and Is Our Food Safe. Link↗

Criminalized Medical Care

An excerpt from a book called ‘Criminalized Medical Care’ by Dr. Gerburg Weiss (coming in English very soon):

In Slovakia, on April 9, 2025, a law was passed providing redress for pandemic-related fines and penalties. The law entered into force on May 1, 2025, and allows individuals who were fined for violations of government measures during the COVID-19 era to seek reimbursement. The regulation applies not only to fines but also to costs associated with mandatory quarantine accommodations. The measure constitutes formal compensation for pandemic-related penalties.

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Wins of the Week – May 23, 2026 Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.

Political

Dr. Meryl Nass writes: “The War Department in the United States says it wants back those discharged for COVID vaccine refusal. And there will be a path for resolution for those who do not return!!! “We want warriors of conscience” says Secretary Hegseth. I am forced to note that this is happening at the same time a hot war with Iran could begin at any moment and warm bodies are needed in the military, especially the smarter and more principled soldiers who had the gumption to refuse the vaccine.”

Proton VPN has become the latest tech company to oppose the Liberal government’s proposed legislation on lawful access to data, saying there is “no universe” in which the company would scrap its policy against logging users’ data. Ottawa’s Bill C-22, also known as the Lawful Access Act, would expand law enforcement’s authority to access digital information and subscriber information. It would also require digital service providers to retain metadata about user activities for up to a year, and force telecommunications and online service providers to grant authorities access to user data. Proton VPN, based in Switzerland, said this week that the European Union’s highest court had “struck down this type of mass data retention legislation twice already, suggesting it won’t stand up to scrutiny.” Proton VPN General Manager David Peterson said that complying with foreign surveillance orders without a legal process is a criminal offence under Swiss law. Several other VPN and tech companies have raised concerns over Bill C-22, and some have said they will pull out of Canada if the law passes. Panama-based NordVPN said it would consider pulling out of Canada if the law passes in its current form, as “there isn’t a scenario in which we would compromise our no-logs architecture or encryption protections.” The Canadian VPN service Windscribe also said that if the government wanted to “destroy the entire essence of our service to basically spy on its own citizens,” then it would move its headquarters to another country. Signal, a messaging service based in the United States, has said Bill C-22 could compromise on the privacy of customers, and that they would rather pull out of Canada than compromise on their customers’ data. Link↗

Legal

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has scored a historic win after negotiating a fraud settlement with a Houston area hospital. Texas Children’s Hospital agreed to pay $10 million for “billing Texas Medicaid for unallowable and illegal ‘gender-transition’ interventions, including by using false diagnosis codes.” The settlement also requires the terminations and revocation of credentials for five Texas doctors who performed gender-based surgical and chemical castrations. The move follows a law banning gender-affirming care for minors. “This historic settlement reflects an institutional and fundamental cultural shift away from radical ‘gender’ ideology. In addition to helping establish the first-ever Detransition Clinic and securing millions, this settlement will ensure that the deranged child mutilators who hurt our kids are fired and held accountable.” Paxton’s announcement also revealed that, for the first five years of operation, detransition services conducted by the new clinic would be offered free of charge. Link↗

The U.S. Department of Justice announced May 19 that its agents have launched an investigation into Washington State’s practice of housing male inmates in women’s prisons. Governor Bob Ferguson was notified in writing of the federal probe into an alleged pattern of violating the constitutional rights of female prisoners incarcerated at the Washington Corrections Center for Women. The investigation is based on allegations that the prison has failed to protect female prisoners from sexual assaults, rape, voyeurism, and sexual intimidation by males who identify as females housed with them at the facility. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division said the practice would be a violation of the prisoners’ Eighth Amendment protections from cruel and unusual punishment. “Under my leadership, the Civil Rights Division will not allow women incarcerated in jails or prisons to be subject to unconstitutional risks of harm from male inmates,” said Dhillon. “The constitutional rights of women cannot be sacrificed at the altar of appeasing unsupported and dangerous ideologies.” California and Maine were notified in March that their policies were also under investigation. Link↗

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is working with its legal team and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation to reach a resolution on behalf of the RCMP Veterans Association after the veterans’ group confirmed its members were targeted and, in some cases, traumatized by a CBC sting project that has since been paused. Sources corroborate that there were multiple former RCMP officers targeted in the operation and lured to the CBC Vancouver studio under false pretenses, where they were subsequently humiliated. Former RCMP member, Clinton Jaws, has come forward exposing what the fake media groups Nova Frame Productions and Forge Media told them and what it was like to be on stage being berated by Indigenous activists over wrongdoings that the veterans association has said they were not even party to. Jaws detailed how he was set up, pressured to wear his RCMP Red Serge on stage and was subjected to insults from Indigenous activists denouncing the RCMP as “the ones who take us away” and declaring that the RCMP was being dissolved for the alleged evils the organization was said to have committed against the Indigenous community. The RCMP stated that since receiving the report, it has been working “on behalf of the RCMP Veterans Association to seek a resolution,” including by communicating the RCMP’s concerns directly to the CBC and “engaging” with its Legal Services Team.

In Australia this week, a Victorian woman, Larissa Gawthrop, was awarded $275,000 in damages after the Supreme Court of Victoria found she had been coerced into undergoing a vaginal examination during labour without valid consent. According to the judgment, she had clearly stated in her birth plan that she did not consent to vaginal examinations unless there was an urgent medical reason. The court heard she was told she would not be admitted, given pain relief, or have her chosen midwife contacted unless she agreed to the examination. Eventually, after hours of labour, distress, and pressure, she agreed. But the court found that consent given under those circumstances was not truly voluntary. The ruling found the hospital liable for battery and negligence, with the judge determining she had effectively been left with “no real choice.” Advocates are already describing this as a landmark precedent-setting case for maternity care and informed consent in Australia. This case may ultimately set a legal and cultural precedent that reshapes how consent is approached within Australian maternity care moving forward. Link↗

Following widespread reports of systemic Medicaid fraud in Minnesota, the Department of Justice (DOJ) arrested and charged 15 suspects for, among other crimes, operating illegitimate childcare centers. In a press conference at the federal court house in Minneapolis, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said, “Today’s arrests represent the largest autism fraud bust in American history. This was not a paperwork error, it was not a technical violation. This was an organized theft that exploited the most vulnerable children in America.” The DOJ had identified fraud in autism care as a major area of concern. According to an official press release, “two defendants were charged in connection with an approximately $46.6 million scheme to defraud the Early Intensive Developmental and Behavioral Intervention (EIDBI) program, a publicly funded Minnesota Health Care Program that offers medically necessary services to people under the age of 21 with autism spectrum disorder. Dr. Oz reiterated longstanding criticisms of Minnesota’s top executive, democratic Governor Tim Waltz, confirming that funds amounting to $350 million will be diverted from the state until its administration can justify the spending.

AG Equipment Company, which makes natural gas compressor systems, will pay $4.25 million to more than 40 former employees after federal officials found the company violated anti-discrimination laws when it enforced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate without allowing religious or medical exemptions, according to a settlement announced this week. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said AG Equipment implemented a companywide vaccine requirement in 2021 and told workers no exemptions would be permitted. The agency alleged that on Oct. 15, 2021, the company fired all 43 workers who had not provided proof of vaccination, including those who had formally sought exemptions. Federal officials said the company’s actions violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Americans with Disabilities Act. Both laws require employers to consider reasonable accommodations for sincerely held religious beliefs and certain medical conditions unless doing so would cause undue hardship. Under the three-year consent decree settling the case, the company will provide $4.25 million in monetary relief to the workers. It will also be required to implement training on anti-discrimination laws, revise its accommodation policies, and notify employees of their right to request religious or disability-based exemptions, according to the EEOC. EEOC officials said employers remain obligated to evaluate accommodation requests even during public health emergencies. Link↗

Citizen Action

Thousands of Brits filled the streets this week. Police reported 50,000 were in attendance, but those numbers may be downplayed. The massive crowd was overwhelmingly peaceful as people marched toward Parliament Square, demanding free speech, an end to two-tier policing, and a country that puts its own citizens first.

Children’s Health Defence filed a new federal case seeking to force the Federal Communications Commission to comply with a 2021 court order requiring the agency to explain how it determined that current radiofrequency radiation exposure limits adequately protect people and the environment. The case, CHD et al. v. FCC, asks the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to issue a Writ of Mandamus directing the FCC to comply with the 2021 mandate within 90 days. According to the petition: “Instead of taking any steps to comply with the order, the Commission has taken significant steps to hasten nationwide buildout of wireless infrastructure, notwithstanding the serious, ongoing harm to individuals, communities, flora, and fauna that flows from these growing exposures.” CHD also asked the court to prohibit the FCC from moving forward with initiatives aimed at speeding up the wireless infrastructure rollout until the agency complies with the court order. Link↗ Ezra Levant writes: “The CBC types in the mainstream media love two things: taking taxpayer money and handing out awards to themselves. They celebrate obedience. They reward conformity. And they almost never recognize the independent journalists actually breaking the stories that matter. So I’m so happy to see that my friends at the Independent Press Gallery of Canada (IPG) are doing something different. The IPG has officially launched their inaugural Independent Journalism Awards — a new event dedicated entirely to independent Canadian journalists, documentary filmmakers, investigative reporters, and fearless storytellers working outside the corporate media machine. The IPG Awards Luncheon takes place on Sunday, August 30, at 12:00 p.m. ET at the Novotel North York in Toronto as part of The Democracy Fund’s Student Journalism Conference. If you care about press freedom, independent media, or meeting journalists from across Canada and around the world, come join us.” Link↗

Telling It Like It Is / Truth Bombs

As the great American political philosopher Harvey Mansfield observed in “The Rise and Fall of Rational Control,” modern society is crowded with instruments of state control “from the most trivial to the most coercive,” apparently to save us the inconvenience of thinking for ourselves. Yet these are also intrusions into privacy, exerting supervision and pressure over life and conduct. The modern political state no longer merely governs society; it increasingly seeks to furnish society’s entire meaning.

For many, vaccination status is no longer just a medical choice—it reflects deeper beliefs about institutional trust, bodily autonomy, freedom, and personal values. As a result, it has begun shaping one of the most personal areas of life: romantic relationships. In communities skeptical of the vaccines, a growing number of people view avoiding vaccinated partners as a matter of self-protection or value alignment. At the same time, this preference exists on the other side as well. Many vaccinated individuals actively seek partners who are also vaccinated, citing concerns around safety or lifestyle compatibility. What’s emerging is not simply one group rejecting another, but a wider cultural shift: people increasingly filtering potential partners based on shared beliefs, risk tolerance, and trust systems. Link↗ After many years of the current regime, is Canada a stronger, healthier, and more united country than we were at our centennial? Certainly not. Quebec remains a half-hearted participant in the national dream, its separatist impulses undiminished, and its elected officials often viewing federal politics chiefly as an exercise in extracting political spoils from Ottawa. Activists and courts have, in the view of many Canadians, combined to privilege certain ethnicities and genders and disadvantage others. Separatism on the Prairies has reached a level that would have been unthinkable a decade ago. The “reconciliation” process with aboriginal people seems to have generated more ill will than cozy feelings. A decade ago, Canada ranked fifth on international happiness scales; we’re now 25th, and for those under 30, Canada ranks 58th. We have also sunk on the Corruption Perceptions Index: of 10 high-income health systems we rank ninth, ahead only of the United States. Canada’s score on perceived freedom to choose one’s life has fallen from about 12th to 58th over the past decade. If Canada is to endure, Canadians must be willing to fight politically, culturally, and economically to improve it. A fighting chance is still a chance, and countries survive longer only when enough people believe their country is worth the struggle and get involved. Link↗

In Master Manipulator: The Explosive True Story of Fraud, Embezzlement, and Government Betrayal at the CDC, journalist James Grundvig presents a detailed account of data manipulation, biased research, and scientific dissembling centered on Danish researcher, Poul Thorsen. Thorsen was a fugitive from American justice for fifteen years before he was finally arrested and extradited to the U.S. on May 7. As Grundvig reveals in his book, Thorsen used Danish data – even though the countries have very different vaccination rates – to claim that there was no causal link between children taking vaccines and their developing autism. He expected Big Pharma, via the CDC, to contract him and to pay him well. They did both. Grundvig knew that Thorsen’s crimes were more than just fraud; they were crimes against America’s children and families. Had the truth about the link between vaccine injury and autism not been suppressed – and Thorsen’s science helped suppress it – people would no longer treat vaccines as medicine’s sacred cow. And here might be fewer young people with autism. We might also have seen a different public health approach to the Covid pandemic.

WCH Canada posted an article and video featuring Ted Kuntz, Retired MP Dr Colin Carrie, and Dr Trozzi discussing the corrupt and failed state of governance particularly in the realm of medicine and healthcare; and our commitments in travelling to Rhode Island BWC to help create new solutions. The WCH Canada article included this: “The COVID “pandemic” accelerated public distrust in healthcare systems, governments, regulators, and legacy media. Doctors and scientists who challenged official narratives surrounding lockdowns or COVID “vaccines” generally faced censorship or loss of employment. At the same time, policies built around constitution-violating mandates and deceptive narratives have proven that these institutions are not operating in the public interest.”

Call To Action

NHPPA call for Bill C-224 Briefing Documents with easy instruction on How to Prepare and File a Brief in Support of Bill C-224. Link↗



The Standing Committee on Health is reviewing Bill C-224, a private member’s bill that would amend the Food and Drugs Act to remove natural health products (NHPs) from the “therapeutic products” category reserved for dangerous chemical drugs. Submitting a brief is an effective way for individuals, practitioners, and manufacturers to share their experiences and urge the committee to pass the bill without amendments.

Recall the background to this: Bill C-47 (Budget Implementation Act, 2023, No. 1), specifically its Division 27 amendments to the Food and Drugs Act. This omnibus budget bill received Royal Assent on June 22, 2023. It changed how natural health products (NHPs)—such as vitamins, minerals, probiotics, herbal remedies, protein powders, and supplements—are regulated by amending the Food and Drugs Act.

Upcoming Events

May 24 – The Shot Documentary & Live Panel – Alliston, ON Link↗

May 30/31 - WCH Creating New Health Solutions Conference Link↗

June 11 – 13 – National Citizens Inquiry – London, Ontario Link↗

June 30 - Duty to Disobey movie premiere - Rocky Mountain House at Rocky Cinemas Link↗

Culling The Cure: The Aftermath of Canada’s Ostrich Slaughter trailer by Rebel News Link↗

Live Screenings of the documentary Silencing Detective Grus Link↗

Song of the Week

Heart w/ Jason Bonham cover Stairway to Heaven by Led Zeppelin (Kennedy Center) Link↗

Additional Resources