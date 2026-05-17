Episode 125 of Wins of the Week tracks another major escalation in the global push against institutional corruption, censorship, and centralized control. This week’s developments include explosive U.S. Senate testimony alleging Dr. Anthony Fauci helped conceal evidence of a COVID-19 lab leak, growing scrutiny of childhood vaccination policies, and legal victories defending free expression and democratic rights. The episode also highlights mounting pressure on medical and scientific institutions through renewed investigations into autism research, gain-of-function funding, and “pandemic”-era decision-making. Citizen-led action continues to make a difference with independent investigations, sold-out documentary screenings, and resistance to political and ideological overreach. Across Canada, the United States, and Europe, narratives once treated as untouchable are increasingly being challenged in courts, legislatures, and public discourse. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

Please consider supporting our ongoing work to raise public awareness, uphold informed consent, and care for those who have been harmed. You can help by making a one-time donation or by becoming a paid Substack subscriber.

One-Time Donation

About Ted Kuntz

Vaccine Choice Canada president Ted Kuntz is a respected voice for informed consent and medical freedom. He is the co-founder of the National Citizens Inquiry, helping bring transparency and accountability to public health decisions. Through his personal Substack, he continues to share thoughtful analysis and guidance, while also co-starring in Wins of the Week, where he highlights encouraging developments and inspires audiences worldwide.

WCH Better Way Conference Rhode Island

The World Council for Health is holding the Better Way Conference in Rhode Island on May 30 and 31. This year’s theme is “Co-creating New Health Solutions.” You can attend online for just $30 or join us in person for the full experience. Receive a 10% discount on both in-person and online tickets using our code: TROZZI10

Purchase Tickets

Join the Conversation

Last week was full of great comments from our community!

Please join the dialogue with Dr. Trozzi and others across all of our posts, including Wins of the Week, by choosing or upgrading to a paid subscription. You’ll also be helping fund this ongoing mission for truth, freedom, justice, and health.

Wins of the Week – May 16, 2026 Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.

Preamble

Here is something fabulous that happened two and a half years ago, yet was news to us. This story is from Criminalized Medical Care by Dr. Gerburg Weiss, which is a German book, with an English translation soon to be released. The book tells the stories of severe persecution carried out by the government, courts, and medical institutions against German doctors and their patients throughout the COVID operation. Here’s an excerpt: “In Slovenia, a full amnesty for COVID-related fines was enacted in 2023. In September 2023, the parliament in Ljubljana passed legislation annulling all penalties imposed during the Corona era, terminating ongoing proceedings, and refunding fines already paid, including procedural costs. In addition, the corresponding entries were removed from criminal records. The legislative initiative followed court rulings that had declared parts of the pandemic-related legal framework unconstitutional and was officially intended to restore public trust in the rule of law.” Terry McDonald suggested we promote the May 24 showing of The Shot at the beautifully renovated Gibson Centre in Alliston. Link↗

Political

A CIA whistleblower informed the U.S. Senate this week that Dr. Anthony Fauci intentionally helped cover up evidence showing that COVID-19 emerged from a Chinese laboratory that worked with U.S.-funded scientists — some of whom were involved with gain-of-function research and coronaviruses months before the pandemic. “Dr. Fauci’s role in the cover-up was intentional,” said James E. Erdman III, a senior operations officer for the CIA. Erdman testified during a hearing organized by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs, chaired by Sen. Rand Paul. Erdman, who worked for the federal Director’s Initiatives Group between March 2025 and April 2026, leading its investigation into COVID-19’s origins, said this position exposed him to evidence that Fauci, the CIA and other elements of the U.S. intelligence community actively covered up evidence of a COVID-19 lab leak. Erdman said the cover-up continues today and that CIA whistleblowers have faced retaliation from the agency. When asked if there is still resistance within the CIA to comply with legislation to declassify all COVID-19 origins documents, Erdman responded, “Yes.” Erdman told lawmakers that public health policy “would have been very different had the American public been made aware that a virus from a lab in China was going to serve as the foundation for an Emergency Use Authorization mRNA product being mandated by the former administration.” Link↗

Two states this week moved to require that vaccine records be included in the autopsy reports of children who die from unexplained causes. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill requiring medical examiners to document recent immunizations on the death certificates of children who died from unknown causes. On Thursday, a Louisiana bill, “A Voice for the Voiceless,” passed the House with a 76-12 vote. Current law requires coroners who designate a death as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome — a sudden death with no discernible cause — to report the death and designation to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Oklahoma and Louisiana bills amend the existing public health law by directing coroners to document any vaccines administered within 90 days of death on autopsy reports for children under age 15 who died unexpectedly and without explanation. Medical researcher and SIDS expert Neil Z. Miller said: “A child never dies from ‘unknown causes.’” “There is always a reason for death. Often, that reason is vaccines. But medical examiners may be ‘hesitant’ to list vaccines as the probable cause due to intense pressure from medical colleagues.” The legislation would relieve that pressure. Link↗

Medicine / Health

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is “spearheading an intense push” across several federal agencies to study vaccine safety and the potential role of vaccines in the chronic disease epidemic. The initiative includes “a look at the overall effect of the childhood vaccine schedule.” Researchers will also compare the health outcomes of vaccinated and unvaccinated children and examine possible links between vaccines and autism. Kennedy and key advisers are overseeing the project. Martin Kulldorff, Ph.D., a biostatistician, vaccine safety expert is leading the effort. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) spokesperson Andrew G. Nixon said: “We are continuing to conduct studies to better understand vaccine safety and efficacy and to assess how vaccine exposure, timing, and patterns affect health across the lifespan.” Failure to do so “would amount to gross negligence by an agency charged with protecting public health and rebuilding public trust.”

A new peer-reviewed paper in the Journal of Independent Medicine - “Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder” is the first comprehensive review to map every major class of autism risk factor into a single framework, from genetics and parental age to environmental toxicants, gut-brain disruption, and the cumulative childhood vaccine schedule. The paper reviewed 136 studies examining childhood vaccines or their components. Of those, 107 inferred a possible link to ASD or other neurodevelopmental disorders. And it names what most of the existing literature has been structured to avoid: the full pediatric schedule has never been evaluated for neurodevelopmental safety. They state: “We observed strong, consistent increases in cumulative vaccine exposure during early childhood and the reported prevalence of autism across successive birth cohorts.” What the paper does conclude is that combination vaccines given during critical neurodevelopmental windows, in children who are already predisposed, represent the most significant modifiable risk factor. The brain develops most rapidly between birth and age four. The current schedule recommends approximately 32 doses in the first two years. “Determinants” means the odds of autism are higher when these factors are present. It’s the language of epidemiology, not advocacy. Link↗

Legal

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit ruled that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration must restore the in-person dispensing requirement for the abortion drug mifepristone pending appeal. This ruling prevents pro-abortion activists and doctors from mailing abortion drugs into states that has legislation to protect the lives of unborn babies. Link↗

In a win for free expression, the town of South Bruce Peninsula in Ontario has officially repealed its unconstitutional bylaw banning public protest without government permission. Flagged as a runner-up in the Canadian Constitution Foundation’s 2025 Most Censorious Bylaws report, the town made it illegal to hold a sign, wear clothing “which portrays a message,” or engage in any form of even silent protest in public spaces without prior authorization, an obvious violation of Canadians’ Charter-protected right to free expression. After sustained pressure, the municipality finally removed the bylaw on Tuesday. Link↗ The Democracy Fund is continuing its legal support for Pastor Derek Reimer after criminal charges were laid following his peaceful protest in February 2023. Pastor Reimer peacefully protested “Reading with Royalty,” a drag queen story hour targeting children at a Calgary public library. He was ejected from the premises and subsequently charged with criminal mischief and causing a disturbance. The matter was tried in May, 2025. Justice Fradsham acquitted Pastor Reimer of the charges of mischief and causing a disturbance. However, the Crown appealed Reimer’s acquittal and a new trial was ordered. The new trial began on April 27. TDF senior litigation counsel, Adam Blake-Gallipeau said: “Peacefully protesting controversial events should not be criminalized. Moreover, it is extremely concerning that the Crown can devote apparently unlimited resources pursuing Pastor Reimer while serious crimes go unprosecuted.” The trial is scheduled for April 27 and 28, returning on September 18, 2026, for further submissions. Link↗

Former CDC scientist and accused embezzler Poul Thorsen has been extradited to the United States from Germany, where he was working as an OB/GYN. Thorsen is the Danish scientist the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention employed in the 2000s to exonerate thimerosal-containing vaccines, and the MMR vaccine, from the rise of autism in the United States. Thorsen’s NANEA research team produced a series of papers in the early 2000s which were used by the CDC to claim that vaccines do not cause autism. In April 2011, Thorsen was indicted by the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General on 22 counts of wire fraud. He fled to Europe before he could be arrested and has been a wanted man ever since. Thorsen is accused of stealing $1 million in CDC grant money that was targeted for autism and genetics research.

Ralph Baric was placed on leave from his job at the University of North Carolina this week. As of May 7 Baric faced debarment from funding by HHS for at least 3 years. Baric spent his entire career on coronaviruses. He has been exceeding well-funded, garnering over $200 million in grants during his career. One of the issues is what role Ralph Baric played in the development of SARS-CoV-2. It appears that UNC finally decided that the huge grants Baric reliably brought in are now finished, and it is not worth the university’s while to keep paying lawyers and withholding Baric-related documents, given the extensive FOIA requests, in addition to ongoing state and federal government attempts to get to the bottom of Baric’s role in the creation of the COVID virus.

Citizen Action

The premiere screening of Silencing Detective Grus scheduled for Tuesday, May 19th in Ottawa sold out in two weeks. The screening will be followed by a live Q & A with Grus’ lawyer Bath-Sheba van den Berg and retired Ontario Police officer Vincent Gircys. Detective Grus will also be in attendance. The screening will occur the evening of the first of two days of the sentencing of Grus for alleged “discreditable conduct” for asking questions about the sudden increase in infant death in the Ottawa area. This is the longest disciplinary hearing in the history of Ottawa policing. If you are interested in hosting a screening of the film – Silencing Detective Grus, send an email to info@grusjusticeproject.org To view the trailer or donate and have your name in the credits. Link↗

The Democracy Fund has launched an independent forensic investigation led by a certified fire investigator to conduct an expert analysis of the wave of arson attacks and vandalism against churches and synagogues that has swept Canada since 2021. This marks the first known independent forensic review of Canada’s unprecedented wave of attacks on Christian and Jewish places of worship. The overwhelming majority of these attacks are unresolved. Numbering in the hundreds and bearing clear hallmarks of targeted action, the response from the government and authorities has been almost nonexistent,” said Mark Joseph, TDF Executive Director. “For years, Canadians have watched churches burn and synagogues come under attack while authorities offered little transparency, few answers, and almost no accountability. This investigation is designed to establish what happened, determine whether these incidents were properly investigated, and expose any systemic failures that allowed this crisis to persist.” Since May 2021, approximately 120 churches across Canada have been burned, vandalized, or desecrated. Link↗ Teachers at a Regina high school abruptly pulled students out of a Globe Theatre performance after staff said the play’s sexual content went far beyond what they were led to expect from a supposedly school-approved matinee. The play, Little Red Warrior and His Lawyer, was marketed to students as a satirical courtroom comedy about Indigenous land rights and resistance. But teachers at Campbell Collegiate decided to leave early after the production’s actors crossed the line, according to a letter sent home to parents. Although the play was rated for audiences 14 and older, teachers at Campbell Collegiate pulled students from the performance over its highly sexual content. One of the actors from the play, Anika Danielson accused the school and others criticizing the performance of engaging in “transphobia.”

Author and former university professor Dr. Frances Widdowson exposed a hoax interview by taking out her smartphone and interviewing those who she said had been trying to humiliate her. Widdowson, who has attempted to hold conversations on claims of unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., said an “elaborate deception” led to her being in a Vancouver studio for a hoax interview on May 4. She said two men entered during taping and emptied a box of children’s shoes in front of her in what she viewed as an apparent attempt to portray her as “racist.” She added that despite the initial surprise, she decided to turn the tables on her interlocutors and put them on the spot by interviewing them. An investigation by Juno News revealed the hoax was an initiative of the CBC. Link↗

Dr. Sonja Kustka is a courageous family doctor who has been in practice for 41 years. She has been fighting the oppressive overreach of the College of Physicians for the past three and a half years. After a scout leader complained that she gave a young scout a mask exemption during COVID, the College started a lengthy investigation into her practice. She says they recently found her guilty of professional misconduct for not complying with their demands for patient records. They also suspended her licence, putting her large roster of roughly 3000 patients at risk. After years of struggle, Dr. Kustka recently made the decision to give up her licence as she has lost faith in the medical system and the way it is governed. Dr. Kustka recently had a retirement event, attended by many of her former patients. Even though Dr. Kustka has resigned, the College hasn’t accepted it and is still coming after her. They gave her until April 17 to comply with their demands to hand over her files, which she has not done. Dr. Kustka offered to send over the files with names redacted, but containing all other treatment details so they could evaluate her performance and see if she was a “danger” to the public. The College refused the offer. Link↗

Telling It Like It Is / Truth Bombs

Premier Smith said out loud what many of us have been thinking for years – “Is Canada a prison that you can’t get out of?” This in response to the decision of Liberal-appointed Alberta Court of King’s Bench Justice S. Leonard to quash the approval of a proposed referendum question asking Albertans whether the province should become independent. Smith said the ruling would deny “well over 300,000 Albertans” who signed the petition the chance to have their voices heard. “We think that this decision is incorrect in law and anti-democratic, and we will be appealing it as a result.” Smith also suggested the court ruling could have broader implications for national unity debates across Canada. “What does it say about the fact that independence movements in Canada moving ahead? Is Canada a prison that you can’t get out of with any other means?” she asked. The premier said cabinet and caucus would meet in the coming days to discuss whether the government itself should place an independence question directly on the Oct. 19 provincial referendum ballot using powers available under Alberta’s Referendum Act.

As federal health agencies revisit childhood vaccine schedules and emphasize shared clinical decision-making, the American Academy of Pediatrics is encouraging hospitals to use pediatric admissions as a “unique opportunity” to vaccinate more children. A series of AAP publications released in March and April promotes offering routine, catch-up and seasonal vaccines during children’s hospital stays and around surgeries and medical procedures. But some physicians and vaccine safety advocates say the approach raises medical and ethical concerns, particularly for children already sick enough to require hospitalization. A March 9 article in AAP News described “perioperative or periprocedural vaccination” as “a novel way to vaccinate children who are in a hospital environment for other reasons.” Another March report in Hospital Pediatrics stated that “pediatric inpatient hospital admissions are opportunities for catch-up vaccination.” CHD’s Chief Scientific Officer Brian Hooker sharply criticized the AAP’s approach. “The AAP’s callous and careless attitude regarding massive vaccination of anything that breathes at any time in infancy/childhood is dangerous,” Hooker said. “This is another instance where children come in for a procedure or hospitalization during, frankly, the worst time for an additional medical intervention, and the AAP wants them vaccinated.” Hooker said he believes the policy “will lead to additional vaccine injuries and deaths.” Dr. Paul Thomas said vaccinating hospitalized children contradicts what many pediatricians once considered standard practice. “Data show that vaccine side effects and harm seem to be greater the more vaccines that are given, and it used to be common sense for pediatricians to discourage vaccines when a child was sick,” Thomas said. “It just makes sense not to further stimulate the immune system while it is dealing with something significant enough to require hospitalization.” Link↗

The CO₂ Coalition has released a compelling new paper, “Livestock, Methane and Climate” on January 27, 2026. This rigorous analysis demonstrates that methane emissions from ruminant livestock—such as cattle and sheep—have an effectively undetectable influence on Earth’s temperature. The authors use precise calculations grounded in atmospheric physics, emission data, and radiative forcing models. Their findings are striking: Eliminating all ~1.6 billion cattle worldwide in 2025 would reduce atmospheric methane enough to lower global temperatures by just ΔT = −0.04°C. For the world’s ~1.3 billion sheep, the effect is even smaller: ΔT = −0.004°C. The authors emphasize that policies targeting these emissions deliver “all pain, no gain.” Drastic measures—like culling herds or imposing heavy regulations—would harm food production, rural economies, and nutrition with no meaningful climate benefit. This publication joins other CO₂ Coalition work highlighting that methane concerns (from livestock or pipelines) are overstated relative to their real-world influence. It underscores the need for evidence-based policy over alarmist narratives. Farmers, policymakers, and citizens deserve facts, not fear-driven mandates that threaten agriculture while delivering imperceptible temperature changes. Link↗ Roughly three-quarters of respondents in a new member survey by the Business Council of B.C. say they are cutting down on investment plans in the province as a result of concern over the Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA). Business Council of B.C. (BCBC) CEO Laura Jones said the findings of the survey demonstrate a major decline in optimism among B.C.’s business community since DRIPA was first put through in 2019. “The desire to work with indigenous communities to create prosperity for all remains strong but the message from business leaders is clear: DRIPA isn’t working.” The results show that 74 percent of respondents said they are reducing investment plans in B.C. because of uncertainty created by DRIPA. A further 41 percent said DRIPA has made it harder to obtain financing, while 36 percent said the legislation has caused their sales to fall or grow more slowly than expected and 35 percent said it is reducing their hiring plans in B.C. None of the respondents said the law had boosted their plans to invest or hire in B.C., and none said it had led to sales growth. One respondent said the province has become “uninvestable.” The survey respondents overwhelmingly supported repealing or amending DRIPA, with 59 percent seeking a full repeal and 31 percent supporting amendments, as opposed to 2 percent who support leaving the law as is.

Song of the week

The Sultans of String with guest singer Marc Meriläinen (Nadjiwan) - A Beautiful Darkness Link↗

Additional Resources

Here are the councilors of South Bruce Peninsula Link↗

Back (left to right) Councillors Deacon, Bell and Durst. Front (left to right) Deputy Mayor Hull & Mayor Kirkland

More about Ralph Baric and his accomplices:

Mass Murder Charges Coming Soon Link↗

Moderna is suing Pfizer for COVID Patent Infringements Link↗

463 cases of church arson reported in Canada since 2016 Link↗

The story of Dr Kustka reveals the erosion of patient rights and medical integrity in Ontario. Link↗

The Manufactured Climate Crises Is A Lie. We Need To Talk About Real Issues. Link↗

The Global Control Matrix: “15-Minute” Cities and Climate Agendas Link↗

Trudeau claims his budget will balance itself, but the facts say otherwise. Link↗