This is part one of a two part interview with Lawyer Lisa Miron. We discussed the shift towards a globalist urban agenda, which raises serious concerns about democratic accountability. Instead of prioritizing the needs of local residents, city officials are aligning themselves with international organizations and bypassing public consent. This quiet implementation of global policies at the municipal level undermines the fundamental principles of self-governance.

The Rise of 15-Minute Cities and the Erosion of Local Democracy

A global initiative is reshaping city planning under the banner of "15-minute cities." While marketed as a convenience-based urban model that promotes local accessibility, the deeper implications reveal a tightly controlled surveillance grid designed to restrict mobility and personal freedom. The Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy, a group now encompassing nearly 14,000 cities worldwide, has introduced carbon budgets at the municipal level, obligating cities to adhere to strict environmental mandates without local citizen input.

Carbon Budgets and the Path to Totalitarian Oversight

Under these carbon budget schemes, everything from transportation and housing to diet and clothing is being regulated. What began as broad carbon reduction targets for cities is evolving into personal carbon quotas, which dictate how much an individual can travel, what they can eat, and even what they can wear.

The implementation of these measures is already visible in cities worldwide. For example, in London, Mayor Sadiq Khan has expanded ultra-low emission zones (ULEZ) that charge drivers exorbitant fees for entering certain areas, disproportionately affecting lower-income residents. Meanwhile, road diets—urban planning strategies that reduce road space—are being implemented across multiple cities to discourage private vehicle use altogether. The end goal appears to be a transition from car ownership to state-controlled transportation, limiting individual freedom of movement.

The War on Meat and the Push for Synthetic Diets

Parallel to the restrictions on movement, globalist organizations are actively promoting radical dietary changes in the name of sustainability. The C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, funded by influential entities like the Rockefeller Foundation and Bloomberg Philanthropies, has set its sights on eliminating meat and dairy consumption entirely by 2030.

According to C40’s publicly available documents, their “ambitious target” is zero kilograms of meat, zero kilograms of dairy, and strict calorie limits per person. This move aligns with ongoing legislative efforts, such as Canada’s Bill C-293, which introduces policies restricting food production under the pretense of environmental health. Repeated warnings about bird flu (H5N1) are also being used as a pretext to eliminate poultry as a viable food source, further constraining personal dietary choices. This reality is eerily reminiscent of past totalitarian regimes that used food scarcity as a means of control.

The Climate Narrative and Scientific Manipulation

For decades, the climate change agenda has been propagated with apocalyptic predictions, many of which have failed to materialize. A growing body of scientific evidence challenges the assertion that carbon dioxide (CO2) is the primary driver of climate change. In reality, CO2 levels are essential for plant growth, and historical climate fluctuations suggest that natural factors play a much larger role in global temperature changes.

Despite this, global policymakers continue to double down on carbon-based restrictions, using fear-mongering tactics to push extreme measures. Governments are shutting down short-haul airports, restricting international travel, and advancing digital surveillance mechanisms under the pretext of environmental stewardship. This concerted effort to limit human activity under climate regulations mirrors past authoritarian models that sought to control populations through artificial crises.

Surveillance, AI, and the Digital Prison System

Perhaps most alarming is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), smart city infrastructure, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) into this global framework. These technologies will not only track compliance with carbon budgets but will also determine access to financial resources, travel permissions, and potentially even social privileges.

By tying financial transactions to a carbon-based social credit system, individuals who exceed their allotted CO2 usage could face penalties, restricted access to goods, or even financial exclusion. The push for digital IDs and programmable money through CBDCs lays the groundwork for an inescapable control grid—one that eliminates personal autonomy entirely.

Rejecting the Globalist Vision and Restoring Local Sovereignty

The path forward requires mass awareness and decisive action. While globalists seek to impose their totalitarian vision under the pretense of environmentalism, individuals and communities must reclaim their sovereignty by resisting these measures at the local level.

This means exposing the collusion between municipal governments and globalist organizations, rejecting restrictive climate policies that serve as a front for population control, and advocating for real environmental solutions that do not strip away fundamental freedoms. It is only through widespread resistance and grassroots mobilization that we can dismantle the control grid and restore true local governance.

