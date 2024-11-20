On November 7th, 2024, I had the honour of addressing the Say No to Universal Global Governance event. As a physician and a proud Canadian, I’ve spent years challenging the lies and corruption permeating our medical and political systems. Today, I’d like to share my journey, the battles we face, and the vision I hold for a free and just Canada.

Thank you to The Canadian Independent for empowering this event.

A Global War for Truth

We are living in an era of fifth-generation warfare, where the tools of oppression have shifted from weapons to manipulation. The deployment of propaganda, psychological operations, and manufactured crises has become the modus operandi of the global parasite class. They seek to centralize power under organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations, and the World Economic Forum.

From the coercion behind the so-called “vaccines” to the normalization of tyranny through Bill C-293, these forces aim to strip us of our sovereignty. But we see through their lies. They call it health governance; we call it medical tyranny.

Fighting Back Against Corruption

Exposing the Parasite Class

My journey began with uncovering the dangers of the experimental COVID-19 injections. These are not “vaccines” but untested genetic experiments. Despite their unprecedented harm, anyone questioning them, like myself and many brave colleagues, faced relentless persecution. The bureaucrats at regulatory bodies such as the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario have sacrificed their souls for power, targeting doctors who dare to protect their patients.

But here’s the truth: they are the losers in this battle. Their fraudulent rulings and abuses of power will not stand. Justice will prevail, and their malfeasance will be exposed.

Restoring Health and Justice

At the World Council for Health, we’ve built a global network to counter these attacks on humanity. Our decentralised approach empowers local councils, ensuring decisions are made by the people, for the people. In Canada, we’ve set priorities: educating citizens, recognising ethical practitioners, and creating alternative health systems.

Justice is critical. Without accountability, there can be no love or safety in society. We are fighting not just to survive but to restore integrity, health, and freedom for future generations.

A Path Forward

To win this war, we must resist division, exit global control schemes, and embrace decentralised solutions. It’s time to reject the lies of corrupt old-world institutions and foster authentic communities built on trust and truth.

Friends, stay strong. Connect with your values, your community, and your faith. Together, we will reclaim our sovereignty and ensure a better future for all.

Let’s do this—for Canada, for humanity, and for justice.

