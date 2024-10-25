There are no longer patient rights or confidentiality in Ontario’s medical system. The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario demands that doctors process patients according to agendas that they endorse. This includes coerced genetic experiments and other initiatives from Bill Gates and the WHO, with virtually no exceptions.

It is disheartening to witness the hardships suffered by myself and other noble doctors at the hands of the current administration of medical colleges across the country. They are abusing their power and neglecting their duties; restoration will require their arrests and prosecutions. Good doctors are harshly persecuted for maintaining our ethical and scientific integrity throughout the COVID operation.

Ultimately, though, it is even worse for the majority of physicians who succumbed to the COVID operation. It was unlawfully forced upon them by Canada’s colleges of physicians and surgeons. The majority of doctors in our country have been coerced into injecting themselves, their families, their staff, and their patients with a toxic genetic fraud. This constitutes illegal medical experimentation and medical assault, in contravention of international, federal, and provincial laws, as well as the rules of the colleges and medical ethics. To maintain their positions and income in the short term, most doctors have been muzzled and hand-tied. They are victims of the colleges.

Individualized medical care, honest advice, and patient confidentiality are now dead in Ontario and across Canada. Dr. Kustka’s story makes that crystal clear. Here is the story of Dr. Kustka, a veteran family physician from Toronto. We are joined by Leslie Peel, who has headed efforts to protect patients' rights and the privacy of their medical records.

Within this story, you will be shocked by what happened when a child’s Girl Guide leader disagreed with her doctor.

