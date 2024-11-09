Introduction

Recently, I had the opportunity to sit down with Ontario-based lawyer Lisa Miron for a conversation that I believe holds immense importance for Canadians. Lisa and I discussed critical issues related to our freedoms, the encroaching influence of global organizations, and the growing surveillance apparatus shaping our society. As an experienced litigator who has tirelessly defended Canadians’ rights, Lisa offers a unique perspective on how global governance agendas, like those put forth by the WHO and the UN, are quietly advancing into Canadian policy. Through initiatives such as Bill C-293, these global forces are asserting a level of control that I believe threatens our individual liberties and national sovereignty.

Lisa Miron on Substack: Click Here

The Rise of Global Surveillance and Control

Lisa’s analysis highlighted a disturbing pattern: an organized push for global data standardization and surveillance under the banner of “public health” and “sustainability.” Policies like Canada’s Bill C-293 aim to create unified health data structures, effectively standardizing and controlling individuals’ digital health profiles. During our conversation, Lisa described the players behind this movement as a “global parasite class”—influences that drive a unified surveillance network capable of monitoring and restricting the everyday lives of ordinary people. COVID-19 accelerated the adoption of digital health certificates and vaccine passports, both of which we discussed as mechanisms allowing governments and, by extension, international authorities to position themselves as global health overseers.

These policies, while marketed as “public safety” measures, are, in fact, laying the groundwork for a global surveillance network. Freedom is being redefined—not as a liberty to make choices, but as “freedom of movement of goods, capital, services, people, and data.” The reality is far from what most of us would consider freedom. Rather, it’s a shift toward digital governance that risks taking individual autonomy out of the equation altogether.

Bill C-293: A Trojan Horse for Global Control

A major part of our conversation centered around Bill C-293, which Lisa aptly describes as a “sweeping piece of legislation” that could hand over unprecedented authority to the WHO. Through the establishment of a “One Health” framework, Bill C-293 integrates human, animal, plant, and environmental health in a way that would centralize control over nearly every aspect of our lives under the justification of “public health.”

From our discussion, it’s clear that the vague language and broad mandates of Bill C-293 are intentional. By being deliberately open-ended, this bill could, in effect, hand global governance entities control over Canadian policies, our healthcare systems, and our right to privacy. Lisa and I both agree that this bill’s potential to override Canadian sovereignty is alarming, and it leaves our country vulnerable to international bureaucracies that have little regard for our national interests.

We touched on the issue of censorship, which is one more tool in the arsenal of these global forces. Canadian doctors, for instance, are increasingly muzzled under regulatory pressures, forced to follow government protocols without question. The professional censorship doctors face prevents them from speaking freely about alternatives or even expressing concerns. Doctors are manipulated so that they may no longer think independently. They are instead forced to parrot official narratives, under threat of losing their careers and livelihood. This, in essence, has turned many in my profession into unwilling agents of state agendas, robbing them of the ability to prioritize patients’ best interests.

Smart Cities and the Digital Prison

Another concerning aspect we explored was the concept of smart cities, or “15-minute cities.” Under the guise of efficiency and environmental sustainability, these projects are being rolled out to track and restrict individual behaviour within our urban environments. Through alliances like C40 Cities, mayors worldwide are aligning with global objectives, imposing strict carbon budgets and lifestyle limitations that restrict food consumption, vehicle ownership, and even travel. Lisa calls these “mini prisons,” where people may need digital permission to do everyday activities, like buying groceries, driving a car, or moving beyond designated city zones.

In our talk, Lisa emphasized how these technologies are marketed as means to improve urban life but, in reality, would serve as instruments of control. Surveillance tools like 5G infrastructure, cameras on every corner, and digital ID systems are, under this model, designed not just to monitor but to restrict. Instead of being safer, individuals would be increasingly trapped by a “digital prison,” tightly controlled by international governance systems that bear no loyalty to national or individual rights.

A Call to Action for Canadians

For Lisa and me, this is not just a legal or academic issue—it’s personal, and the stakes are high. If Canadians are to preserve their freedoms, we need to become aware of the implications of policies like Bill C-293 and the creeping integration of global surveillance frameworks. Lisa and I both believe that our first responsibility is to inform ourselves and our communities about these threats. Only then can we begin to reclaim control over our own lives.

“We need to start empowering everybody on how to look at globalist problems,” Lisa said during our conversation. I wholeheartedly agree. If someone wants to silence me or to control me without borders, it’s likely part of a global agenda. These issues transcend traditional debates and represent a fundamental shift in who gets to make decisions about our lives. Are we willing to surrender these rights without question?

A Hopeful Path Forward

This conversation with Lisa reaffirmed my commitment to fight for our national sovereignty and individual autonomy. While the policies and technologies threatening our freedoms are complex, our response does not need to be. We must resist these measures openly and in solidarity with one another. The idea of turning citizens into “data subjects” within an AI-governed state is an affront to our humanity, and I believe that Canadians are ready to stand against it.

I hope our conversation serves as a rallying point for those who value our nation and our personal freedoms. Our fight is one that requires awareness, resilience, and unwavering resolve. As Canadians, it’s our duty to uphold the rights and principles that make us free. We must work to ensure that the world we pass down to our children is one they can live in with pride, purpose, and true freedom.

Related Material