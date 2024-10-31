I am very grateful to LifeSiteNews for their meticulous and courageous investigative journalism, as well as their steadfast defense of human life. Steve Jalsevac, co-founder of LifeSiteNews, is a decorated veteran of the truth and freedom movement and a deeply insightful man. I hope you enjoy our most recent interview.

COVID tyrants MUST face justice or we're all at risk: Dr. Mark Trozzi - Part 1

Description

In Part 1 of a two-part powerful interview, Steve Jalsevac speaks with Canadian medical freedom advocate Dr. Mark Trozzi about the alarming findings shared at the International Crisis Summit in Japan. Dr. Trozzi exposes the continued risks of COVID-19 genetic “vaccines”, highlighting Japan’s approval of a new self-replicating version which carries additional risks including possible spread to persons who were not injected . Despite the end of strict mandates, the push for harmful medical policies persists while those responsible for medical overreach remain unpunished. Discover the critical efforts by doctors and activists to demand justice and accountability in the fight for medical freedom.

Related Material

