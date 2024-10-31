COVID Tyrants MUST Face Justice, or We’re All at Risk
Dr. Trozzi with LifeSiteNews Co-Founder, Steve Jalsevac
I am very grateful to LifeSiteNews for their meticulous and courageous investigative journalism, as well as their steadfast defense of human life. Steve Jalsevac, co-founder of LifeSiteNews, is a decorated veteran of the truth and freedom movement and a deeply insightful man. I hope you enjoy our most recent interview.
COVID tyrants MUST face justice or we're all at risk: Dr. Mark Trozzi - Part 1
Life Site News. I recommend subscribing and supporting LifeSiteNews.com
In Part 1 of a two-part powerful interview, Steve Jalsevac speaks with Canadian medical freedom advocate Dr. Mark Trozzi about the alarming findings shared at the International Crisis Summit in Japan. Dr. Trozzi exposes the continued risks of COVID-19 genetic “vaccines”, highlighting Japan’s approval of a new self-replicating version which carries additional risks including possible spread to persons who were not injected . Despite the end of strict mandates, the push for harmful medical policies persists while those responsible for medical overreach remain unpunished. Discover the critical efforts by doctors and activists to demand justice and accountability in the fight for medical freedom.
LifeSiteNews 20241018 Article: Canadian doctors warn against new ‘self-amplifying’ COVID shots rolled out in Japan (Click Here)
I hope you will succeed in this project soon and, in doing so, give hope to all Canadians.
Every single one of us can demand accountability and action the crimes... But people need the tools to do so. Here's how: www.tgpeacetreaty.com/demand
‼️DEMAND ACCOUNTABILITY ‼️ DEMAND ARRESTS ‼️ (updated Oct 11th)
🔥Video explanation, Evidence, templates and action steps available in the link 🔥
Bill c293 is about to pass into law and give The Who and the wef nearly unlimited powers over our country in the event of a declared pandemic emergency. Actual missiles and kinetic Warfare are happening across the globe. Human lives are being lost and the covid crimes are going completely unanswered. They go unanswered because we the people have yet to unify and demand accountability en masse. It's time to unify and stand up to protect the children, preserve human life and demand the restoration of the rule of law so that we may have World Peace and abundance‼️
If we don't act together they will absolutely do it to us again, and worse than ever before. The time to act is now. You will see in the demand letter that they have had the evidence since 2020 and chosen to do nothing about it. The Judiciary of Canada and America are equally complicit and responsible for the crimes as the politicians, Who and deep State at Large. Justin Trudeau appointed more than 150 judges, which is a completely unprecedented number, and they are simply in the system to propagate the agenda. It stops when all of us demand that it stops‼️
https://tgpeacetreaty.com/demand