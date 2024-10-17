The International Crisis Summit (ICS) is an all star team of scientists, doctors, lawyers, and activists united in a mission to help save the world. Please donate generously to support ICS in completing our mission. We are fighting for you and your family.

Here is the first official material I have to share from ICS6 in Japan. Myself and others traveled from around the world, joining Japanese scientists and leaders on a mission to stop the next generation of genetic experiments on humans: self-replicating RNA injections for COVID-19.

While we did not succeed in prompting a government order to cancel the licensing of these injections, which were scheduled to begin on October 1st, we have definitely inspired the Japanese people. Reports suggest that many are rejecting this experiment, and even nursing homes are refusing to administer the injections. The manufacturer has seen nearly zero sales and is now threatening to sue our Japanese colleagues for ruining their profits.

Please help support the work of the International Crisis Summit.

Contribute Here

My speech to the Japanese public

Here is my first speech to the Japanese parliament, urging them to reject genetic injections and embrace natural health and traditional wisdom.

ICS6 Media Conference

Here are the full five panels from this September 26th, 2024 ICS6 media conference, held at the Trunk Hotel in Tokyo.

ICS 6 Speakers

Panel 1

Dr. Ryan Cole (USA), Dr. Chris Flowers (USA), Dr. Izumi Kamijo (Japan), Dr. Seiji Kojima (Japan), Professor Yasufumi Murakami (Japan), Dr. Harvey Risch (USA)

Panel 2

Dr. Byram Bridle (Canada), Dr. Miki Gibo (Japan), Dr. Niel Karrow (Canada), Dr. William Makis (Canada), Dr. Jessica Rose (Canada), Dr. Mark Trozzi (Canada)

Panel 3

Mr. Jason Christoff (Canada), Professor Chikatsu Hayashi (Japan), Mr. James Lindsay (USA), Professor Shigetoshi Sano (Japan), Dr. Andrea Stramezzi (Italy), Dr. Simone Gold (USA)

Panel 4

Ms. Renate Holzeisen (Italy), Dr. Maria Hubmer-Mogg (Austria), Professor Masayasu Inoue (Japan), Mr. Takayuki Kikuchi (Japan), Dr. Meryl Nass (USA), Dr. David Bell (USA)

Panel 5

MEP Ms. Christine Anderson (Germany), Dr. Alejandro Diaz (Mexico), Rev. Dr. Wai-Chin Lee (Japan), Dr. Robert Malone (USA), Dr. Sorin Muncaciu (Romania), Dr. Panagis Polykretis (Greece), Pietro Stramezzi (Italy)

