At the Say No to Universal Global Governance event on November 7, 2024, attorney Lisa Miron took the stage to rally Canadians against Bill C-293. With 24 years of legal experience, including founding a firm that sued the Canadian government during the first SARS pandemic, Miron is a leading voice against globalism, the municipal deep state, and the rise of smart city architecture. Her upcoming book, Unprofessional, explores these themes further.

The Threat of Bill C-293

Totalitarian Overreach in Canada

Miron highlighted the sweeping powers that Bill C-293 would grant under the guise of pandemic preparedness. She explained that the legislation hands control over communication infrastructure, agriculture, and even land expropriation to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC). This control would serve the World Health Organization’s (WHO) agenda, effectively making Health Canada a “satellite office” of the WHO.

The bill’s vague language allows unprecedented interference in Canadians’ lives, from restricting agricultural practices to controlling work conditions. Miron warned that its provisions would create a governance framework where a “public health dictator” could impose measures without accountability, including expropriating land to combat hypothetical pandemic risks.

Connecting the Dots

Miron pointed out that Bill C-293 aligns with the WHO’s yet-to-be-passed pandemic treaty and International Health Regulation amendments. Despite these agreements being under negotiation, the bill appears to preemptively enforce their terms. This synchronization, Miron argued, highlights the globalist agenda behind the legislation.

The Campaign Against C-293

Grassroots Resistance

Miron urged Canadians to take action, emphasizing the importance of grassroots efforts. From distributing flyers labeled “Kill Bill C-293” to building email lists targeting municipal and provincial leaders, she laid out a roadmap for resistance. “We are the resistance,” she declared, rallying attendees to educate their communities.

Mobilizing Political Pressure

Addressing MPs and senators is key, Miron explained. She called on citizens to demand that political leaders like Pierre Poilievre oppose the bill. “We need to give them cover,” she said, warning that failure to act could see the bill passed during an election cycle or in the Senate without public scrutiny.

What’s at Stake?

Miron stressed that Bill C-293 is not just about public health but represents a broader attack on Canadian sovereignty and freedoms. From redefining agriculture to prioritizing “alternative proteins” and enforcing 15-minute cities, the bill seeks to reshape Canadian life under a globalist framework.

“We cannot let this happen,” Miron concluded. “This is about our children and our children’s children. It’s time to stand up and fight back.”

Take Action

Miron’s presentation was a stark reminder of what is at stake with Bill C-293. Canadians must mobilize to protect their sovereignty and reject this legislative overreach. The message is clear: Kill Bill C-293.

