Dr Trozzi

Dr Trozzi

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ABGirl's avatar
ABGirl
4h

Thank you Dr. T and Ted. Your messages this week are just what was needed in the world of battle fatigue :)

In regard to weaning off of drugs - several years ago I tried to get off of prozac after 12 years of taking it in various dosages. After 2 weeks of not taking the drug (I did not wean myself off slowly like I could have) I would have a major crash and then have to go back on it again. It was hell to get off of that stuff. Fortunately, I found a wonderful naturopath who helped me with natural products and diet change and I've never looked back. Ted thank you for pointing out the unresolved grief issue. I think that is something that is very overlooked in favour of prescribing anti depressants. And when I think about it, I really don't know anyone who is on anti depressants who isn't depressed still at some level (including myself when I was on them. The fluoride in them is so destructive to the body as well.) I believe that limiting beliefs play a large role in physical and mental health issues as well (see Michael Lincoln, "Messages From the Body").

As an aside, Dr. Batmanghelidj's book, "Water for Health, for Healing, for Life: You're Not Sick, You're Thirsty" is an interesting read.

Have a wonderful week!

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Karen A's avatar
Karen A
6h

Happy mother's day or should I say happy birthing person day!! LOL, Thank you for another great inspiring episode. I was feeling a little down and hopeless until I watched today!! Keep up the great work!!!!

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