Introduction

This week’s 124th episode of Wins of the Week follows a growing wave of political, medical, and legal pressure challenging institutional narratives across Canada, the United States, and beyond. More than 301,000 Albertans signed a petition supporting a referendum on Alberta independence, marking one of the largest grassroots political mobilizations in recent provincial history. Meanwhile, scrutiny intensified around Anthony Fauci after resurfaced emails allegedly showed officials being instructed to delete federal communications ahead of looming legal deadlines. We also explore major healthcare policy shifts under HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., including efforts to reduce psychiatric overmedicalization, expand non-pharmaceutical mental health treatments, and strengthen informed consent standards. Additional stories examine growing criticism of coercive medical policies in Australia and renewed public discussion surrounding “vaccine” safety and transparency. The episode also covers free speech victories, mounting resistance to youth gender transition interventions, and actions that stopped massive AI data center projects from impeding on local infrastructure and resources. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

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About Ted Kuntz

Vaccine Choice Canada president Ted Kuntz is a respected voice for informed consent and medical freedom. He is the co-founder of the National Citizens Inquiry, helping bring transparency and accountability to public health decisions. Through his personal Substack, he continues to share thoughtful analysis and guidance, while also co-starring in Wins of the Week, where he highlights encouraging developments and inspires audiences worldwide.

About Dr. Collin Carrie

Dr. Colin Carrie served with distinction as the Conservative Member of Parliament for Oshawa, Ontario, from 2004 to 2025. A dedicated chiropractor with a background in kinesiology, he brought practical expertise and community insight to Ottawa. Over two decades, Carrie earned repeated re-elections through strong local support, championed the auto sector as founder of the Conservative Automotive Caucus, and held key roles including Parliamentary Secretary to the Ministers of Industry, Health, and the Environment.

Known for his work on health issues, veterans’ affairs, and protecting victims’ rights, he remained a steadfast advocate for his constituents and Conservative principles. During the COVID-19 period, Carrie used parliamentary privilege to relentlessly question the government and Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC). Through detailed written inquiries, he pressed for transparency on vaccine safety data, adverse event reports, mRNA biodistribution, SV40 DNA sequences, residual plasmid DNA, transmission efficacy, and risks to pregnant women — helping expose potential gaps in risk-benefit analysis and demanding accountability for public health decisions.

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Wins of the Week – May 09, 2026 Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.

Political

301,620. That’s the number of Albertans who just signed a petition to trigger a referendum on leaving Canada. The official count now sits at 301,620, with another 1,500 still in transit thanks to Canada Post delays. This was no small feat. Nearly 7,000 volunteers stood through freezing temperatures, blizzards, and the bitter Alberta winter for four solid months to collect them. That is the kind of dedication you simply cannot manufacture — and it is what real grassroots democracy looks like. This is only step one. The signatures are sealed pending a court case brought by a handful of Indigenous chiefs trying to block this democratic process before a single name is even counted. But the message has been delivered loud and clear to Premier Smith, and the ball is now in her court. Link↗

In Australia, former pharmaceutical industry insider Dr Phillip Altman has thrown his support behind a proposed bill aimed at dismantling Australia’s “No Jab, No Play” framework, describing the legislation as a critical step toward restoring informed consent and ending coercive vaccination policy. Dr Altman has praised the Hon. John Ruddick for drafting legislation to prevent the NSW Government from enforcing “No Jab, No Play” measures. The proposed NSW Bill is expected to challenge one of the most controversial public health policies in recent Australian history – “No Jab/No Play” legislation which some critics say punishes families, undermines informed consent and places unacceptable pressure on parents to comply with government vaccination schedules. Dr Altman said the Bill represents a rare and necessary challenge to entrenched medical coercion.

“Parents should never be financially punished for making medical decisions they believe are in the best interests of their child,” Dr Altman said. “I don’t believe the ‘No Jab, No Play’ was ever about informed consent, I think it’s about coercion.” Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD ENDING "NO JAB, NO PLAY" COERCIVE KIDS VACCINATION An Amendment of the Public Health Act 2010 no. 127 is planned to be introduced into the NSW State Parliament by the Hon. John Ruddick MLC (Libertarian… Read more

Medicine / Health

On Monday, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a major pivot in America’s mental healthcare policies as the secretary seeks to roll back the chronic overmedicalization that continues to plague millions of Americans. Kennedy stated, “The United States does not just face a mental health crisis, we face a dependency crisis driven by over-medicalization.” The data is clear: one- in-six American adults take an antidepressant. One in 10 children are on prescription medication for their mental health. 30 percent of college students report using psychiatric medications in the past year. And in nursing homes, more than half of the residents are on prescribed antidepressants. Kennedy is directing healthcare providers across the country to expand their use of “non-pharmacologic” treatment for mental health and strengthen informed consent whereby patients are informed of a medication’s risks and side effects. Kennedy also said the traditional doctor-patient relationship must change; instead of a doctor being the sole decision maker on how to treat a patient’s mental health issues, as has been the practice for generations, the HHS will recommend that decision making on treatments will be a shared decision between doctor and patient. “Individuals should receive clear, understandable information regarding the potential benefits and risks of psychiatric medications at initiation, during ongoing treatment, and when discontinuation is being considered.” Discussion should include the purpose of the medication, expected benefits, possible adverse effects, monitoring needs, potential discontinuation symptoms, the risks of abrupt cessation when relevant, the possibility of relapse or recurrence, and the availability of evidence-based non-pharmacological interventions. alternatives to medicalization include psychotherapy, building social connections, behavioral strategies, sleep-focused care, exercise programs, and dietary improvements.

Dr. Joseph Varon, Dr. Paul Marik, and Dr. Ryan Cole sat down to trace how institutional medicine arrived at its current moment and what a patient-first alternative actually looks like from the inside. They state: “The trust problem in medicine is becoming hard to ignore. Patients feel it. Physicians feel it. The JAMA numbers, a drop from 71% confidence to 40% over the pandemic years, put a figure to something many have been sensing for a while. The more interesting question is what gets built next.” That’s the working question behind this week’s roundtable, recorded live at IMA’s 2026 Medical Education Conference in Las Colinas, Texas. Their website declares: “The fix isn’t coming from the FDA, the CDC, or the NIH. It is being built right now, by clinicians who left broken systems, by patients who stopped accepting what they were handed, and by an organization that exists for exactly this reason. The future of medicine looks less like a policy change from above and more like a patient and a physician sitting together in a room, taking their time.” Link↗

In a message from homeopaths – “Something is shifting in healthcare, and it is becoming impossible to ignore. As chronic disease continues to rise and trust in conventional systems erodes, the questions are getting louder. Patients are no longer satisfied with symptom management alone. Practitioners are looking beyond protocols. The MAHA movement is helping to bring this reckoning into the open, creating space for approaches that have long been marginalized to be reconsidered – approaches like homeopathy. This year’s Joint American Homeopathic Conference, held in Reston, Virginia, brought the global homeopathic community together for a three-day gathering, April 17–19. Reactions to the conference were overwhelmingly positive, with many attendees emphasizing both the clinical depth and the growing momentum surrounding homeopathy. Dr. Jamie Oskin noted the breadth of homeopathy’s applications, from complex autoimmunity to chronic disease. What stood out most to him, however, was the momentum supporting advocacy for homeopathy that is now possible because of MAHA. “MAHA isn’t just about removing toxins from our food supply,” he said. “It’s about restoring trust in whole-person, low-risk medicine that honors the body’s innate capacity to heal.” At a time when questions around pharmaceutical overuse, environmental toxins, and root causes of disease are becoming more urgent, he emphasized that homeopathy deserves a seat at the table.

Legal

OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma permanently ceased operations on May 1 after a federal judge sentenced the company to $5.5 billion in fines and penalties tied to its 2020 guilty plea to charges of deceiving government regulators and paying kickbacks to doctors to boost opioid sales. The ruling cleared the way for a broader $7.4 billion bankruptcy settlement resolving thousands of opioid lawsuits. A federal judge on April 28 imposed a criminal sentence on the company to resolve a U.S. Department of Justice probe following its 2020 guilty plea to three felony offenses, including conspiracies to defraud federal regulators and to violate the anti-kickback statute. Only the company was charged, not individual employees or owners. According to court documents, Purdue was accused of illegally marketing its opioid products to hundreds of prescribers, defrauding the Drug Enforcement Administration. U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo handed down the sentence on April 28 after listening to hours of impact statements from people who lost loved ones or struggled with addiction themselves. Arleo noted that she has sentenced convicted drug dealers to prison for selling OxyContin. “It is not lost on me that those who started the epidemic will not serve a sentence,” the judge said.Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said in an April 28 statement that Purdue Pharma “put profits over patient health and safety.” Link↗

“Please delete this email after you read it.” Those six words, written by Anthony Fauci to NIH Director Francis Collins in February 2021, may have sealed his fate. Not because they conclusively establish wrongdoing—but because of what followed when those emails were addressed under oath in June 2024. Under direct questioning, Fauci categorically denied ever deleting government records or seeking to evade federal transparency laws. As first reported by journalist Paul Thacker, Senator Rand Paul released the proof last week: Fauci’s own emails, in his own words, instructing federal officials to “delete this email after you read it.” Now, as the five-year statute of limitations on his May 11, 2021 congressional testimony denying NIH funding of gain-of-function research approaches its deadline on May 11, 2026, those deletion emails have created a prosecutorial perfect storm. The official who played a central role in funding related research also perjured himself about covering it up—and because of Biden’s preemptive pardon, he can no longer take the Fifth Amendment when called to testify again. Only a few days remain to bring criminal charges. The evidence is damning. The constitutional stakes are unprecedented. And for the first time, the public pressure is becoming impossible to ignore. The pressure is building in real time across social media platforms. Senator Rand Paul’s message was crystal clear: “I’ve said it from the beginning: lying to Congress is a felony. Destroying federal records is a felony. Advising others to destroy federal records is a felony. Fauci did all three. His adviser was just indicted. Fauci is next. The deadline to prosecute Fauci is May 11. The DOJ must act now.“ The tweet reached 1.1 million views in hours. The replies exploded with public demand: “Prosecute Fauci,” “Finally,” “The worst mass murderer in history.”

The Free Speech Union is taking on the case of Lara Yates, a B.C. mother of four in her ongoing legal battle against land acknowledgment rituals in public schools. Since December 2025, Yates has been banned from attending her children’s school after she publicly opposed a land acknowledgment she was subjected to ahead of her child’s performance. Her children were also temporarily barred, but the fallout didn’t stop there. According to Yates, her daughter was singled out by staff due to her mother’s protest, causing her to be bullied and distressed. But instead of an apology, Yates claims her child was reported to protective services and subjected to a psychological assessment. The Free Speech Union is appealing the principal’s decision to the BC Supreme Court, arguing that it was an “improper punishment of a parent for her political views and was contrary to the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.” Link↗

Benita Pedersen is being targeted by a human rights tribunal after sharing flyers opposing so-called “pride” crosswalks. Pedersen is receiving the help of one of Canada’s top constitutional groups to help her stave off attacks from the LGBT lobby. According to the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), its lawyers will help defend “Ms. Pedersen’s right to participate in peaceful democratic debate on matters of public concern.” “Albertans should be free to express their opinions on controversial topics without being accused of hatred,” said constitutional lawyer Allison Pejovic. Pedersen works as a DJ, kids entertainer, and workshop coordinator. In June of 2023, after she heard that her town had planned to paint a rainbow crosswalk, the colors of which are related to the LGBT movement, she took action. She created and then distributed her own flyers, which encourage locals to call their elected officials in opposition to the planned crosswalk. The JCCF noted that Pedersen’s flyer had the message, “Cancel the rainbow crosswalk.” According to Pedersen, she distributed the flyer to bring to attention issues affecting kids and families. “Based on my personal experiences in interacting with parents and children, I have learned that the practice of ‘gender affirmation’ harms kids more than it helps,” she said. “When I composed the flyer, one of my objectives was to warn parents about the potential consequences of children pursuing the pathway of transgenderism.” Link↗

The New York Times allegedly discriminated against a white man by passing him over for a promotion in favour of a minority, to advance its goal of more diversity among its leadership, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a lawsuit on May 5. In October 2024, The New York Times posted a job opening for a deputy real estate editor, part of the leadership team. Managers ended up hiring a multiracial woman who had no real estate journalism experience, which meant that she did not meet the posted requirements. The commission alleged that, based on public statements from those responsible for hiring, the managers were influenced by the company’s goals of hiring and promoting based on race and sex. That violated federal employment law, which prohibits employers from discriminating on the basis of race or sex. New York Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha rejects the allegations in the complaint. “Our employment practices are merit-based and focused on recruiting and promoting the best talent in the world,” Ha said. “We will defend ourselves vigorously.” Link↗

Nicole Kowal-Seafoot was fired as a result of a presentation she gave to Grade 6 and 7 students in 2022 in support of the Freedom Convoy. The B.C. Teachers’ Federation issued a labour challenge on behalf of Kowal-Seafoot following her dismissal in June 2024. In his April 24 decision, labour arbitrator Ken Saunders said although Kowal-Seafoot’s presentation upset students, she had apologized in the months after the incident and “does not present a risk of re-offending.” “For all these reasons, I conclude that dismissal falls on the side of an excessive response in the circumstances,” Saunders wrote, and Kowal-Seafoot is to be reinstated. Link↗

Former Chilliwack, B.C., school trustee Barry Neufield says he intends to fight the $750,000 in fines from the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal. He also declared he will stand firm against gender ideology, saying conversations with detransitioners have only strengthened his conviction that youth gender transitions amount to child abuse. Neufeld said he plans to take the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal fines to “a real court.” He said he will continue to stand “on the side of truth” and is calling on civil liberties groups to support and defend his right to express what he believes to be true. Neufeld said those opposing his right to express his convictions as an elected school trustee claim they are silencing him to protect children. Neufeld argued it is instead he and others opposed to gender ideology who are protecting children.

Citizen Action

The trailer for Culling The Cure: The Aftermath of Canada’s Ostrich Slaughter by Rebel News is now available. Link↗

A coalition of doctors, academics, parents of transgender-identifying youth and detransitioners gathered on Parliament Hill this week to raise awareness and call for an end to the medical transition of children in Canada. The event, organized by parent advocate and veteran Jeff Evely through Mayday Kids in Crisis, featured speakers critical of gender-transition policies for minors. Speakers said Ottawa is out of step with a number of European countries and U.S. states that have tightened restrictions on puberty blockers, youth gender transition treatments, and gender-related medical interventions for minors. Mia Hughes, director of Genspect Canada, an organization that advocates for greater scrutiny of youth gender transition policies called on the government to repeal Bill C-4. Passed in 2022, the legislation prohibits certain activities that relate to “conversion therapy,“ which is defined as ”any practice, treatment, or service designed to change or repress an individual’s sexual orientation.” “While presented as a ban on conversion therapy, it effectively criminalizes efforts to help gender-distressed youth explore non-medical paths, while leaving medical interventions as the primary option,” Hughes said. The keynote speaker was Scott Newgent, a 53-year-old transgender man and founder of TReVoices, a group opposed to radical gender activism. Link↗ Stopping ecological disasters, and the diversion of water and electricity away from humans by massive data centers. In light of this week’s posts and interview with Hakeem Anwar regarding data centers and the threat to water supply, electric supply and costs, and environment, let’s celebrate: New Brunswick citizens successful inspire (pressure) council to block data center build: A massive developer tried to quietly push through a 1.6 MILLION sq ft data center in Monroe Township, NJ. Local residents found out, packed the council meetings, and forced an outright ban on ALL data centers in the town:

Telling It Like It Is / Truth Bombs

Alberta’s Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis says the RCMP has found no credible evidence that the province’s growing independence movement is being manipulated by foreign interference. Ellis’ reassurances directly contradict alarming claims pushed by some academics and legacy media reports suggesting Russian and U.S. forces may be fuelling separatist sentiment. One such report, produced by Wisinfo Watch, the Canadian Digital Media Research Network, CIPHER AI and others argued that foreign adversaries are using the Alberta referendum debate to undermine Canada and weaken public trust in democratic institutions. The report claimed Russia, the United States, and AI-driven “economic opportunists” are all amplifying separatist sentiment online to portray Canada as politically unstable and divided. However, Ellis’ comments suggest law enforcement agencies have not substantiated those claims to the provincial government.

Context for this item: On April 25, 2026, a shooting disrupted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump attended the annual event for the first time as president, joined by First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Cabinet members, journalists, and celebrities. Around 8:36 p.m. EDT, gunshots rang out near the main security screening area outside the ballroom.

A 31-year-old man from Torrance, California, named Cole Tomas Allen, armed with a shotgun, other firearms, and knives, attempted to breach security. He charged toward the ballroom after firing shots (reports indicate one or two rounds). Secret Service agents and other officers responded quickly: they engaged the suspect, who was tackled and apprehended near a staircase leading to the event. One Secret Service officer was shot but protected by a bulletproof vest and unharmed

In a response to the April 25 shooting at the dinner for journalists host by President Trump the following is a question and reflection: “That evening at the Hilton was meant to celebrate free speech and a free press. In a somber way, it ended up doing just that by illustrating just how high the stakes are now to get the story right. The April 25 shooting didn’t begin with a gunshot. It began with stories—the ones we tell ourselves, the metaphors we normalize, and the enemies we conjure in people’s hearts and minds. Will we, as members of the press, take the turn of events on the night of April 25 as a portent, transforming it into an inflection point to improve the standards of our journalism? What if it was not a mere coincidence that the shooter opened fire at a press event dedicated to celebrating the free speech enshrined in our Constitution, but rather a new opportunity for us in the press to inspect ourselves, to hold a mirror up to how we’ve done covering this president and his administration? Have we as journalists at every moment truly upheld our Constitution with dignity and protected the values upon which America was founded? Have we reported on Trump fairly and justly, or are we partially to blame for the emotionally charged, hostile environment surrounding this White House? On the night of April 25, Trump said in the wake of the shooting that he must move forward, show up, do his job, celebrate America, and do what he knows is right. Maybe it’s time we in the media do the same and take the weekend’s turn of events as a hint to choose grace over rage.” Link↗ The New York Times has issued an apology and correction after an article published last month fabricated a quote by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. The New York Times issued a correction stating the quote had been paraphrased by an AI tool and that the reporter should have verified its accuracy.

Inspiration / Words of Wisdom

From Richard Enos: “The choice before us now is simple: continue to endure a global economic and political system constructed of whole-cloth deception, where a small ruling class survive as parasites of our life energy, or begin to speak, think and act in ways that bring into being a far more desired world of freedom, equality and love. Each one of us has a role to play in the exciting creation of this new world. It is up to each individual to look inside, clear away the shadows of fear and determine what their particular role is. Our deepest passions are the signposts to what we came to this planet to do during this time of revealing.”

“The first sip from the glass of science makes one an atheist, but at the bottom of the glass, God is waiting.” - Werner Heisenberg About: Werner Heisenberg (1901–1976) was a German theoretical physicist and one of the founding fathers of quantum mechanics. Born on December 5, 1901, in Würzburg, he published his groundbreaking matrix formulation of quantum mechanics at age 23 in 1925.

He is best known for the Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle (1927), which states that certain pairs of physical properties cannot be known simultaneously with arbitrary precision. For his contributions to quantum theory, he received the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1932.

During World War II, he led Germany’s nuclear energy project. Post-war, he helped rebuild German science and contributed to philosophy of physics. He died in Munich on February 1, 1976.

Song of the Week

Here is a Music request from Thomas Maler:

Gustav Mahler’s Adagietto is the fourth movement of his Symphony No. 5 in C-sharp minor, composed in 1901–1902. Widely regarded as a wordless love letter to his wife Alma Schindler (whom he married in 1902), the piece conveys deep tenderness, longing, and serenity.

Today, in celebration of Charleen McBeath’s May 8th birthday, our friend Thomas Maler is taking his sweetheart Charleen to the Victoria Royal Theatre where the Victoria Symphony is performing this maspterpiece of love and serenity. Happy birthday Charleen!

Gustav Mahler’s Adagietto conducted by Leonard Bernstein: Listen Here↗

Bonus Song

Rolonne Marie Ross shared this song last week:

Led Zeppelin - All of my Love (Violin Concerto) Listen Here↗

Additional Resource

Fauci lied, people died | NIH coronavirus creation in Wuhan Link↗