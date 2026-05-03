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Terry McDonald's avatar
Terry McDonald
1h

Dear Dr T. and Ted,

Thank you again for the "light you two shine down what seems at times to be a long dark tunnel."

The outro' from "Satchmo" was particularly meaningful for me on so many levels.

This spring marks my wife and I's 37th year together with August 10th being our 35th Wedding Anniversary.

Our first dance at our celebration of committing to a life "till death do us part," was Louis Armstrong's "Wonderful World" (followed by "Love Shack" by the B52's which immediately packed the dance floor for the rest of the night).

As well, my eldest brother who passed in 2022 sang "Wonderful World" so well it was one of those "close your eyes" moments whenever he did, where you could imagine you were cast back to an old ballroom of the 30' or 40's; a more innocent and hopeful time, some would say.

Innocent? Maybe. More hopeful? I don't know. With the "Wins of the Week" racking up a list of powerful news, perhaps we are living in a more hopeful time than ever.

So "Hello Brother" for sure - bring on the wins!

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Murray Palmer's avatar
Murray Palmer
3h

A wave of knowledge and justice is building and is about to break on shore with a force never seen before, bringing truth and accountability for the injustices rained down on us in the name of control and absolute profitability. We are in exciting times and thank you to all the truth warriors. I always appreciate the effort put into bringing us knowledge that Wins of the Week affords us. Thank you.

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