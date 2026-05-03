Introduction

Episode 123 of Wins of the Week captures a surge of concrete developments across multiple fronts. Senator Ron Johnson’s April 29 report Unmasked revealed that federal health officials identified flaws in their VAERS algorithm for detecting safety signals tied to COVID-19 “vaccines,” yet chose not to adopt a more effective method. Legal pressure intensified with the indictment of former Fauci advisor David Morens on charges related to record destruction and FOIA evasion, while the U.S. Supreme Court delivered a unanimous First Amendment ruling protecting donor privacy. Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich also filed a lawsuit alleging malicious prosecution. In Congress, lawmakers voted to strip liability protections from pesticide manufacturers, challenging long-standing corporate immunity. On the medical front, closer scrutiny of trial data and excess death trends continues to undermine official narratives. At the same time, sustained citizen action forced a six-month pause on sweeping zoning changes in British Columbia’s Cowichan Valley, pointing to a broader shift as public pressure translates into tangible results. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

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About Ted Kuntz

Vaccine Choice Canada president Ted Kuntz is a respected voice for informed consent and medical freedom. He is the co-founder of the National Citizens Inquiry, helping bring transparency and accountability to public health decisions. Through his personal Substack, he continues to share thoughtful analysis and guidance, while also co-starring in Wins of the Week, where he highlights encouraging developments and inspires audiences worldwide.

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Wins of the Week – May 2, 2026 Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.

Political

On Wednesday April 29th US Senator Ron Johnson released a report showing that Biden health officials knew that safety signals for COVID-19 injection injuries were being hidden by their VAERS analytic algorithm. They were shown an updated algorithm that signaled serious adverse events, but they refused to use it. Their cover-up jeopardized the health of millions of Americans. You can read Senator Johnson’s interim report and see the records of individuals covering up the danger signals: More Info↗ This was part of the current Senator Johnson led major offensive against covid crimes. Also on Wednesday, the same day as releasing the report Senator Ron Johnson reported to the US Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. His revealed his report titled: “Unmasked: How Biden Health Officials Purposely Turned a Blind Eye Toward COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Signals.

Dr. Karl Jablonowski’s striking last words in his testimony: “Simply put, during the largest pharmaceutical role out in history, pharmaco-vigilence did not exist. That is the betrayal of our time, so vast that we can not even count casualties.” (Starts at 17:10) President Donald Trump withdrew the nomination of Dr. Casey Means to serve as U.S. surgeon general and inserted Dr. Nicole B. Saphier as his new nominee. Early during the COVID-19 pandemic, Saphier publicly expressed confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines and suggested that anyone who wishes to get the vaccine should take the first available dose. However, she also called vaccination a “personal choice” and said not everyone would need to get vaccinated. Saphier also has a history of questioning vaccine safety. During the pandemic, she repeatedly questioned the need for vaccine and mask mandates — including for children. During a 2021 interview, Saphier said that it was time for the U.S. to “move forward” from vaccine mandates and allow the then-Omicron variant to “circulate.” She called vaccine mandates “knee-jerk” policies that do little to decrease viral transmission. In 2023, amid a resurgence of COVID-19 infections that led some hospitals and local communities to consider reinstating mask mandates, Saphier said there was “no place” for such policies.” More Info↗ The U.S. House voted 280-142 today to remove language that would have limited lawsuits against pesticide makers. The vote marked a significant bipartisan rebuke of industry-backed protections. “I do not support giving blanket immunity to corporations at the expense of American families,” said Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who co-authored the amendment to preserve states’ authority over pesticide labeling and safety standards. The bill would have made it harder for people to sue pesticide makers by asserting that if the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has not officially identified a substance as dangerous, companies cannot be held liable for failing to warn consumers about those risks. Additional provisions would have restricted local governments from imposing stricter pesticide rules and eliminated certain permitting requirements. Opposition to the immunity language came from an alliance of Democrats and Republicans aligned with the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement. They argued that the provisions amounted to what Rep Chellie Pingree called a “giveaway” to powerful chemical interests. “Any Farm Bill that protects chemical companies over American families is not pro-farmer. It’s not pro-health. It’s not pro-America. It’s a giveaway to Big Chemical,” said Pingree. “People over poison, we are going to win!” Sen. Cory Booker also warned that lawmakers were attempting to quietly insert industry-friendly language into must-pass legislation. He said efforts to include such provisions in the Farm Bill would “protect a broken system that is literally killing people around our country.” More Info↗

Medicine / Health

Steve Kirsch has identified clear evidence in the Moderna COVE trial paper published in 2021 in NEJM that the vaccine didn’t work. Moderna claimed 93.2% efficacy in preventing illness with only 55 cases in the vaccine group and 744 in the placebo group. But if you look beyond the abstract, you’ll find something significant that they “forgot” to mention in the abstract. At the end of the blinded phase of the trial, the participants were given an opportunity to become unblinded. This was known as the “participant-decision visit.” 92.3% of the participants accepted the offer to visit their physician, get an RT-PCR swab, and be told which group they were in. This was arguably the single most objective measure of vaccine efficacy in the entire Moderna trial. The result: 157 positives in the placebo group vs. 153 positives in the vaccine group. They claimed 93.2% efficacy against infection, but their own RT-PCR objective measurements at the end of the trial showed the vaccine made virtually no difference in preventing infections. People were allowed to return to work on a belief, not because the vaccine worked.

Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, delivered the following message this week: “A study dated December 2022 and coming from the C.D. Howe Institute wanted you to believe that the COVID vaccination campaign was a “wide success”. They said that the COVID vaccine saved 34,900 lives between January 2021 and May 2022. They were either delusional. Or they were lying to your face. This study was part of a propaganda campaign claiming that the so-called vaccine was “safe and effective.” Let’s use common sense. Let’s examine the actual figures from Statistics Canada, which were unavailable to us at the time. In 2019, before the pandemic hysteria, 285,270 Canadians died. That is our normal baseline, below 300,000 deaths. In 2020, the first year of the plague, deaths jumped to 307,205. Then came the “life-saving” vaccine in 2021. If the jab really worked, deaths should have dropped back toward that baseline, right? In 2021, deaths went up to 311,640. In 2022, they skyrocketed to 334,623, nearly 50,000 more deaths than before the pandemic. In 2023: 326,571. In 2024: 326,779. We are still far above the pre-Covid death rate of below 300,000. Years later, The bodies have not stopped piling up. So let me ask you a simple question. How can a “vaccine” that was supposed to save lives be followed by the highest death tolls in Canadian history? There is no way that injection saved 34,900 lives. None.” More Info↗

Legal

In a historic first, the Department of Justice has indicted David M. Morens, a former senior advisor to Anthony Fauci at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), marking the first criminal charges against a top federal health official over misconduct during the COVID-19 pandemic. Morens faces the following charges: Conspiracy; Destruction, alteration, and falsification of records in federal investigations; Concealment, removal, or mutilation of federal records; Aiding and abetting. If convicted, he faces: Up to 5 years for conspiracy. Up to 20 years per count for destruction/alteration/falsification of records. Up to 3 years per count for concealment/removal/mutilation of records. According to the indictment, Morens and co-conspirators, including Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance, allegedly used Morens’s personal Gmail account to evade Freedom of Information Act requests. Morens served as a key advisor from 2006–2022, briefing Fauci, Congress, and the public on coronavirus policy.

Federal prosecutors in Maryland have criminally charged David Morens, a former senior scientific advisor to Anthony Fauci at the National Institutes of Health, with hiding records about COVID-19’s origins from the public. The indictment, unsealed this morning by the Department of Justice, alleges conspiracy, destruction of federal records, obstruction, and making false statements — all tied to communications Morens allegedly moved off official systems and deleted to evade FOIA requests. David Morens deleted the emails after a colleague told him FOIA was “just waiting to pounce.” That is not a lapse in judgment. That is a revealed preference about what science governance has become. The indictment establishes that the people responsible for producing and protecting the scientific record had reasons to want parts of it to disappear. What this case actually tests is whether the United States government is willing to treat epistemic corruption — the manipulation of the knowledge-production process itself — as a prosecutable public harm.

An announcement from the Alliance Defending Freedom in the US: The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a unanimous First Amendment WIN for a pro-life pregnancy center in New Jersey! After the former state attorney general targeted First Choice Women’s Resource Centers and its donors with an invasive subpoena because of their pro-life views, First Choice asked the Supreme Court to protect its constitutional rights. This week, the justices agreed with First Choice in a resounding 9-0 decision: State officials who harass a pro-life organization by demanding private donor information must be held accountable in federal court. More Info↗

Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich announced she has filed a lawsuit against the Ottawa Police Service and Crown prosecutor for their “malicious prosecution” of her. “This isn’t just about me; it’s about stopping this kind of abuse so no Canadian ever faces it again,” Lich said in a statement on X April 29. The lawsuit has also been filed against the Ottawa Police Services Board, the Attorney General of Ontario, the two Ottawa Police Services detectives assigned to the mischief case, and His Majesty the King in right of Ontario for “malicious prosecution and negligent investigation.” Lich, who was one of the main organizers behind the 2022 trucker protest against COVID-19 vaccine passports and other pandemic restrictions, said she was put through the “longest mischief trial” in Canada’s history for her role in the “most peaceful and polite protest of all time.” More Info↗

Citizen Action

A planned overhaul of rural zoning rules in Vancouver Island’s Cowichan Valley, a region of small farms, artisanal shops, and lifestyle-focused residents, has been put on hold after weeks of public backlash. The Cowichan Valley Regional District voted April 22 to pause its proposed Comprehensive Zoning Bylaw for six months, following protests, packed meetings, and concerns from residents who say the changes would significantly affect the quality of rural life. At the centre of the dispute is a clash between global planning priorities shaping local zoning, focused on environmental protection, housing regulation, and standardized land-use rules, and the practical realities of rural living. It’s a situation that’s increasingly playing out in communities across Canada and beyond. The Cowichan Valley, about an hour north of Victoria, B.C., is a scenic hub of farms, wineries, and small businesses striving to endure, and grow, amid deepening challenges in the surrounding fishing and forestry sectors. Known for its emphasis on local produce and craftsmanship, the area is home to more than 700 commercial farms and is dotted with small gardens, roadside vegetable stands, and backyard chicken coops. On April 22, the regional district board voted to pause the overhaul for six months following weeks of backlash in the normally laid-back community that included intense lobbying, protest meetings. More Info↗

Telling It Like It Is / Truth Bombs

At the World Economic Forum’s Davos summit, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands made her position on Digital ID very clear. It is not just about banking or financial access, she said. Digital ID should also determine who has and has not been vaccinated, who gets to enroll their children in school, and who qualifies to receive government aid. A single digital identity. Tied to your medical records, your children’s education, and your ability to survive financially. Conspiracy theorists proven right again.

In 1995, after forty years in the field, Dr. Archie Kalokerinos gave his final assessment: “My final conclusion after forty years or more in this business is that the unofficial policy of the World Health Organization and the unofficial policy of ‘Save the Children Fund’ and almost all those organizations is one of murder and genocide. They want to make it appear as if they are saving these kids, but in actual fact they don’t.” More Info↗

Jason Christoff writes: “AI based social media algorithms and bot accounts are starting to dominate social media feeds, without the average person noticing. Not many people know that a large percentage of all social media traffic and comments are fake accounts, directed by AI algorithms. In 2020, a study hinted that 15% of X accounts were bots and 25% of Facebook accounts were bots as well. Today more than half of social media accounts aren’t believed to be real people........and those fake bot accounts are there to keep you emotionally engaged into wasting huge amounts of time and emotional bandwidth in social media platforms. These bots are there to exploit the psychological vulnerabilities of real people, who have no idea that they’re being baited into supporting a negative emotional theme or negative lines of thought on important issues. These bots start changing the energy in the comment section, manipulating group psychology, trying to trigger people to react emotionally, as opposed to logically and rationally.” More Info↗ Glen Beck: Canada is not a democracy. It’s not even a free nation anymore. How could it be when Parliament is sidelined for eight months, allowing the executive branch to reign unchecked? Or when foreign interference is ignored and elections are gamed? Or when courts rule that the government broke the law and nothing changes? Or when the state controls your speech, your property, your energy, your news, your guns, your healthcare—and offers you assisted suicide when the wait times get too long? Canada has become something else: a managed oligarchy with democratic trappings, where the individual exists to serve the state. Look how far Canada has fallen. Because this could be America’s future overnight.

From Modern Mutualism – “A protest names the anger but doesn’t build the alternative. A separation movement points at a door — the wrong one. A new political party enters the same system that produces the problem and becomes part of it. Quebec’s two referendums didn’t change the structure. Decades of Maritime grievance didn’t fill the chair. Western alienation elected Reform and then watched Reform become the thing it was supposed to replace. And Indigenous peoples have watched every government since Confederation promise reconciliation and deliver administration.” More Info↗

Inspiration / Words of Wisdom.

In the words of Ken Drysdale, former Chief Commissioner with the National Citizens Inquiry, - “Once you see something, once you know something, you cannot unknow it. And now you are faced with a terrible choice – What will you do with what you have seen? Will you represent it accurately, speak about it responsibly, share it with integrity?”

Call To Action

The World Council For Health is holding a Better Way Conference in Rhode Island on May 30 and 31. The theme is “Co-creating New Health Solutions.” Attend online or in person. Receive a 10% discount on in-person or online tickets with our code: TROZZI10

Purchase Tickets

Outro Song

Last weeks song was an enthusiastic declaration of non-compliance and rejection of the parasite class. This week, here’s a loving message of unity and compassion between the rest of us: Louis Armstrong - Hello Brother Listen Here↗

Additional Resources

Covid “vaccines” negative efficacy Link↗

Influenza vaccine negative efficacy. Link↗

Sally Clark: Declining Populations Following COVID Injection Rollouts Link↗

Dr. Casey Means Background

Dr. Casey Means left her ENT residency in 2018 to focus on metabolic health, promoting diet and lifestyle as primary defenses against COVID infections. She is pro-science and not boldly opposed to COVID “vaccines” or vaccines in general, but emphasizes individual consideration, personal choice, and parental rights, while opposing mandates.

April 2020 op-ed in The Hill : Co-authored with her father, Grady Means, titled “Healthy food: The unexpected medicine for COVID-19 and national security.” It called COVID-19 a “Darwinian moment,” arguing Americans should build “personal immunity defenses” through radical diet and exercise changes rather than relying solely on drugs or shutdowns. It criticized processed foods, subsidies for unhealthy commodities, and advocated for whole foods, fruits, vegetables, and lifestyle-based prevention to reduce vulnerability to pandemics.

2020/2021: She did not prominently push against masks, lockdowns, or “vaccines” in the sources from that time; her focus was metabolic resilience, though her later views on vaccines have grown stronger.

2024–2026: She has called vaccine mandates “criminal” multiple times. She criticized the childhood vaccine schedule, describing it as “insane” and “extreme,” and called for unbiased research into cumulative effects and safety. She also strongly criticized the hepatitis B vaccine at birth for newborns of non-infected parents as “absolute insanity,” arguing transmission is primarily sexual or via needles and that there is no benefit–risk balance for low-risk groups.

2026 Surgeon General Nomination Hearing: She advocated reforming the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act to remove blanket liability protections for manufacturers.

Comparing Drs. Means and Nicole Saphier on COVID-19: Means is the more vocal and ideologically driven critic across these topics, especially on hepatitis B in newborns, the 1986 Act, and mandates, aligning her more closely with hardline MAHA/Robert F. Kennedy Jr. perspectives. Saphier is skeptical on mandates, schedule flexibility, and some COVID policies but is viewed as more conventional or pro-vaccine in comparison, as she praises efficacy and safety in many cases and faced less Senate pushback. This difference is why Means’ nomination faced more hurdles on vaccine views, leading to Saphier’s selection.

An Example of Pesticide Industry Harms

One of the most striking cases of pesticide industry corruption, criminality, and environmental and human poisoning is Monsanto’s (now Bayer) illegal pesticide activities in Hawaii:

In 2014, Monsanto knowingly sprayed the highly toxic, banned insecticide Penncap-M (active ingredient: methyl parathion, a nerve agent) on research corn crops at its Maui facility. This pesticide had been federally banned for most uses due to its extreme toxicity to humans, wildlife, and the environment. Workers entered the fields during restricted-entry intervals, exposing both themselves and nearby communities. Monsanto also improperly stored hundreds of pounds of this banned hazardous waste.

Criminal outcome: Monsanto pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges, including a misdemeanor for unlawful spraying, along with additional environmental crimes. The company paid over $12 million in fines and community service. Prosecutors initially pursued felony charges, but Monsanto’s legal team appealed directly to top DOJ officials, including Rod Rosenstein, resulting in the felony being downgraded to misdemeanors—a move critics described as political influence used to shield the company.

This case reflects a broader pattern. Monsanto’s products, including glyphosate-based Roundup, have faced massive civil verdicts for causing cancer, while internal documents have revealed efforts to manipulate science and regulators. Victims—farmworkers, communities, and ecosystems—often face limited accountability, even as residues persist in food, water, and soil, contributing to chronic health issues.

The case underscores how powerful manufacturers can evade full justice through lobbying and political connections, leaving public health and the environment to bear the toxic costs.

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