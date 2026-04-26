Introduction

This week’s wins reflect mounting pressure across political, medical, and legal systems, as long-suppressed issues continue to surface. At a U.S. Senate hearing, Senator Ron Johnson revealed access to nearly 11 million pages of records tied to COVID-19 injection injuries and alleged institutional cover-ups, securing a commitment from HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to pursue accountability. In a major policy shift, the U.S. military ended its 72-year blanket influenza “vaccine” mandate, restoring medical choice for service members. Meanwhile, new data from the UK’s MHRA found that 52% of individuals reported adverse events following COVID-19 “vaccine” rollout, with 14% classified as serious. Legal momentum is also accelerating, with criminal referrals filed against top public health officials across seven U.S. states. Public sentiment continues to shift, as polling shows overwhelming support for medical freedom, signaling a deeper realignment already underway. If you enjoy this episode please leave us a like!

Please consider supporting our ongoing work to raise public awareness, uphold informed consent, and care for those who have been harmed. You can help by making a one-time donation or by becoming a paid Substack subscriber.

One-Time Donation

About Ted Kuntz

Vaccine Choice Canada founder Ted Kuntz is a respected voice for informed consent and medical freedom. He played a key leadership role in the National Citizens Inquiry, helping bring transparency and accountability to public health decisions. Through his personal Substack, he continues to share thoughtful analysis and guidance, while also co-starring in Wins of the Week, where he highlights encouraging developments and inspires audiences worldwide.

WCH Better Way Conference Rhode Island

The World Council For Health is holding a Better Way Conference in Rhode Island on May 30 and 31. The theme is “Co-creating New Health Solutions.” Attend online or in person. More info↗

Purchase Tickets

Wins of the Week – April 25, 2026 Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.

Political

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) at a Senate hearing with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. present, explained “Because of your radical transparency I’ve got close to 11 million pages.” He continued to describe multiple incidences of blatant cover-ups of evidence of dramatic death and injuries following covid-19 injections. The Senator continued “There are a bunch of people involved in this cover-up that still continue to work within the HHS, CDC, FDA. I want your commitment (HHS Secretary RFK Jr)— those people will be made available for interviews. I’ll have to subpoena others.” RFK responded: “You have my commitment” More info↗

Medicine / Health

On April 20, 2026, Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of War issued a memorandum declaring the annual influenza vaccine is now voluntary for all active and reserve service members and Department of War civilian personnel, effective immediately. This marks the end of a blanket mandate that had been in force for 72 years. “We’re seizing this moment to discard any absurd, overreaching mandates that only weaken our war-fighting capabilities,” Hegseth said. “In this case, this includes the universal flu vaccine and the mandate behind it.” Hegseth said service members were still “free to take” the flu vaccine if they so wished but would no longer be forced to do so. “The notion that a flu vaccine must be mandatory for every service member, everywhere, in every circumstance, at all times, is just overly broad and not rational,” Hegseth said. More info↗ Inspired by the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, Steak ‘n Shake has named Michael Boes to serve as the restaurant chain’s first Chief MAHA Officer. Steak ‘n Shake, which has nearly 400 locations across the U.S., has made multiple changes over the last year to meet HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s mission to make food healthier. The franchise started by announcing last October that it would cook its fries in 100 percent beef tallow. “Last year when they made the announcement about tallow fries, their same-store sales increased 10 percent year over year, which is unheard of in the food industry. Americans are showing they want this, and Steak n Shake is responding,” he added. Over the last 50 years, many large food corporations have steadily replaced traditional ingredients with cheaper industrial substitutes — including highly processed oils, artificial additives, and preservatives. These changes often reflected pressure to maximize short-term profit margins. “What Steak ‘n Shake is doing is a welcome change in the industry. The company is not doing this to send a political message. It truly believes that the customer demand is going in this direction and wants to be on the forefront of that,” Boes said. More info↗ Michael Boes Who is Michael Boes?: Former Senior Advisor at HHS under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (2025–early 2026). Worked on nutrition policy reform and helped develop the 2025–2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which notably shifted emphasis toward meat/protein and real foods.

In an email from Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada – “The radical gender ideology that has taken over our institutions is not based on science. It never was. Even the doctors who once championed it are now speaking out against it. Dr. Karine Khatchadourian was one of the first physicians in Canada to provide puberty blockers to youth with gender dysphoria. For years, she was a leading voice in pediatric gender medicine. But after treating 250 to 300 children and teenagers, she has come to a different conclusion: the majority of these kids should not be medicalized.” Dr. Khatchadourian admitted the evidence supporting puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones is based on “unconvincing and limited data.” She warns we are offering too few mental health assessments to these youth. In an article in the Epoch Times this week: “The claim that it’s possible to transition from male to female (and vice versa) is an extraordinary statement. So, it’s reasonable to demand extraordinary evidence, before supporting the practice of “gender-affirming care.” And what do we find? An extraordinary lack of evidence in its favour. Multiple comprehensive analyses including the United Kingdom’s “Cass Review” and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ “Treatment for Pediatric Gender Dysphoria: Review of Evidence and Best Practices” have exposed the thin evidence underpinning this therapeutic model, and have strongly suggested that rather than providing benefit, these practices cause real and lasting harm. And now we have another large high-quality study recently published by Finnish researchers in the peer-reviewed journal Acta Paediatrica, which casts grave doubt on the efficacy of “gender-affirming care.” The Finns reviewed the psychiatric well-being of almost 2,100 adolescents and young adults who sought therapy for gender dysphoria between 1996 and 2019 and compared them to age-and-gender-matched controls. The findings are startling. Not only did the gender dysphoria cohort have significantly more mental health problems, but their mental health worsened after receiving “care” at gender identity clinics. For “male to female” patients, mental health problems (such as depression and anxiety) rose from 10 percent before gender reassignment to 61 percent afterwards; for “female to male” patients, the increase was from 22 percent to 55 percent. One of the authors of the Finnish study is Dr. Riittakerttu Kaltiala, a psychiatrist who founded one of Finland’s two pediatric gender clinics in 2011. As she documented her observations over the years, Dr. Kaltiala grew increasingly concerned about the harms inflicted by the “gender affirmation” model. Dr. Kaltiala expressed her battle-tested viewpoint in a much-read piece in The Free Press titled “Gender-Affirming Care Is Dangerous. I Know Because I Helped Pioneer It.” More info↗

In February, Health Freedom Defence Fund and Brownstone Institute initiated a poll to identify the public’s position on medical and health freedom. Polled were 1,000 registered voters with a party breakdown of 37% Republican, 36% Democrat, 27% Independent. Strongest areas of agreement: Right to refuse medical treatment generally: 87.9% agree; Right to make one’s own medical choices as a basic human right protected by law: 87.2% agree; Doctors should discuss vaccine concerns openly without fear of medical board backlash: 88.1% agree; Health insurance should cover chosen treatments, including holistic/alternative options: 76.1% agree; Right to refuse vaccines for adults: 80.4% agree; Personal medical/vaccine decisions should never lead to employment denial: 70.6% agree; Parents’ right to refuse vaccines for children/dependents: 65.7% agree. More info↗

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering a proposal to formally recognize injuries associated with COVID-19 vaccinations as a diagnosable condition that can be recorded in medical records. The International Classification of Diseases (ICD-10), a standardized system used to classify diagnoses, symptoms, and procedures, could be updated under the proposal. Introduced by the non-profit organization React19, which represents individuals who report reactions, injuries and deaths after receiving COVID-19 shots. The measure would add a specific diagnostic code to the existing framework. Mary Stanfill, a CDC health information specialist, said the code would allow for providers to “identify, track, and study patients who experience adverse effects specifically related to COVID vaccines.” The codes are also used for insurance payouts, as well as research and statistical analysis. More info↗ An active surveillance programme established by the the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has found that, within two years of the covid-19 “vaccine” rollout, 52% of covid injected individuals reported adverse events, and 14% reported an event considered medically serious. “medically serious events” included disability, hospitalization and death. More info↗ Here is the UK study Titled ‘Implementation and Results of Active Vaccine Safety Monitoring During the COVID-19 Pandemic in the UK: A Regulatory Perspective” Read Here↗

Legal

Post from Nicolas Hulscher – “Criminal referral requests have been filed against Anthony Fauci and top COVID officials in SEVEN states — Accused of MURDER, TERRORISM, RACKETEERING, FRAUD, ABUSE, and more two county-level criminal investigations are already underway. NAMED INDIVIDUALS: Dr. Anthony Fauci; Dr. Francis Collins; Dr. Deborah Birx; Dr. Rochelle Walensky; Dr. Stephen Hahn; Dr. Cliff Lane; Dr. Robert Redfield; Dr. Peter Daszak; Dr. Ralph Baric; Dr. Rick Bright; Dr. Janet Woodcock; Dr. Peter Hotez. ALLEGED CRIMES: Murder / Involuntary Manslaughter / Negligent Homicide; Assault / Abuse / Coercion • Reckless Endangerment; Kidnapping / Forced Labor; Terrorism; Racketeering; Operating a Corrupt Organization. The referrals were filed by Vires Law Group and are backed by detailed evidence—including testimony from hundreds of victims and families. They said that lethal hospital protocols, the denial of life-saving treatments, and systemic medical coercion led to widespread injury and death.” More info↗

Thanks Thomas: A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge has ruled that the province’s 2025 ban on entering forested areas during a wildfire emergency was unconstitutional, siding with a Canadian Armed Forces veteran who was fined nearly $29,000 for deliberately violating the order.

The case centred on Jeffrey Evely, a retired soldier from Sydney, Nova Scotia, who was issued a $28,872.50 fine after entering the woods during the province’s emergency restrictions last summer. The ban, imposed under the provincial Forests Act, prohibited public access to vast forested areas as officials sought to reduce wildfire risk during a period of extreme dryness. Evely challenged the restriction, arguing it violated his Charter rights, including his right to liberty and security of the person under Section 7 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. His legal team, supported by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms and the Canadian Constitution Foundation, argued the measure was overly broad and disproportionately restricted lawful outdoor activity.

Court filings indicated the ban applied across most of the province and included activities such as hiking, fishing, and walking in wooded areas, even in cases where no fire risk was present. Critics of the policy also argued that it allowed certain industrial activities to continue while restricting public access. The court found the sweeping restrictions violated constitutional protections, marking a significant ruling on the limits of emergency powers during environmental crises. More info↗

Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys representing a school counsellor fired after speaking to a journalist about a school district’s gender identity policy have settled a federal lawsuit she brought against the district. As part of the settlement, the school district will pay $195,000 for damages, attorneys’ fees, and costs. In August 2021, the South Madison Community School Corporation issued a directive that required counsellors and other employees to use, upon a student’s request, names and pronouns for the student that do not correspond with his or her sex—without notifying parents or seeking parental consent. School counsellor Kathy McCord, a 37-year veteran educator, objected to the directive. When a reporter asked McCord about South Madison’s directive, she confirmed the accuracy of information about it that he had already gathered from other sources. Soon after the reporter published his story, the school district fired McCord. More info↗

Message from the Alliance Defending Freedom : “Colorado ran headfirst into a constitutional wall three separate times, and each time, ADF’s clients stood in the gap. From cake artists to web designers to licensed counsellors, the Supreme Court of the United States reaffirmed a consistent principle: the government cannot force Americans to say what they do not believe or censor viewpoints the government dislikes. As the Supreme Court wrote in its opinion, “The First Amendment envisions the United States as a rich and complex place where all persons are free to think and speak as they wish, not as the government demands.” Even after its latest loss in Chiles v. Salazar, the state is still in court defending yet another law that violates the First Amendment. This time, Colorado passed a law requiring businesses to use inaccurate names, pronouns, and honorifics for individuals who identify as transgender. Taken together, these three victories set a precedent that reaches far beyond Colorado. Whether in a design studio, a cake shop, or a counseling office, the message is the same: The First Amendment isn’t conditional, and it doesn’t disappear when the government disagrees. Colorado is more than welcome to start acknowledging this message at any time. But until it does, ADF stands ready to go to the Supreme Court again, if necessary, to defend the Constitution.” More info↗

Citizen Action

In her new book, “3/11 Viral Takeover: investigative journalist Sonia Elijah explores how COVID-19 information was shaped from the outset. The book draws on five years of reporting, including reviews of documents, emails, scientific papers and whistleblower accounts. Beyond scientific and regulatory decisions, the book examines how information was circulated and controlled. Throughout the book, Elijah argued that fear shaped public response. She called it “the key tool” that discouraged scrutiny and encouraged compliance with policies from lockdowns to vaccine mandates to digital health passes. “You arrest people’s critical thinking skills. You make them so afraid, they are willing to do anything,” she said. Her goal “is to wake people up … to not be afraid.” The book includes 941 references, which Elijah said reflect its core premise. “The antidote to all of this is knowledge and truth. When you have that, you don’t need to be afraid,” she said. More info↗

Telling It Like It Is / Truth Bombs

A study published in February 2026 in the Journal of Law, Medicine & Ethics found that virtually every major pharmaceutical company operating globally has been implicated in at least one foreign bribery scheme. The study found that bribery schemes were not isolated acts by low-level employees acting on their own. Rather, senior executives and regional directors within the drug companies approved and, in some cases, directed the payments. Subsidiaries, shell companies, and third-party vendors were used to route payments and give them the appearance of legitimacy. The authors suggest that the wide-spread pattern of bribery across the pharmaceutical industry is indicative of institutional corruption. More info↗ According to an email from Derek Sloan: “After 6 years of twists and turns, Adam Skelly’s case finally got its day in court in February. His lawyer presented all the elaborate evidence with 6 high-level experts, while the government had 1 expert. In a shocking outcome, the application was denied, without Adam’s evidence being so much as mentioned. Adam’s team released a statement which stated in part: “[we] are disappointed, disheartened and frankly, disturbed at the outcome of the [hearing]...the application judge said near the end of the hearing she would judge this matter on its merits. Unfortunately, she did not.” Adam’s team says the judge “disappeared 500 pages of unrefuted, expert evidence.” Adam’s team says the preponderance of evidence has been in their favour since it was initially sworn in 2021. However, even though the judge mentioned the province’s lone expert (Dr. Hodge) 16 separate times, and Dr. Devilla (former Toronto officer of health) or the Ministry of Health over 100 times, she mentioned Adam’s 6 experts a total of zero times. This failure to grapple with their evidence is a fatal flaw of this ruling. Adam’s team has already filed their appeal to the Ontario Court of Appeal.” Globalist parrot of the week award goes to Mark Carney for his repeated phrase: “Dangerous and divided world.” More info↗

Inspiration / Words of Wisdom

We are not lacking in vision. People talk constantly about building a better world, living on land, growing food, raising families differently, and creating stronger, more connected communities. But when you look more closely, far fewer people are actually engaged in the daily work required to make those ideas real. There are those who generate ideas, and there are those who build. Some people can do both, but increasingly we are living in a culture that rewards vision while overlooking execution. The result is a widening gap between what we imagine and what we are capable of sustaining. Concepts like decentralization and sovereignty are often discussed as ideals, but they rest on very real foundations. They require land, systems, skills, resources, and people who are willing to commit to the process over time. A functioning farm, a resilient community, or a local food system does not appear overnight. It is built through effort, repetition, and responsibility. At Confluence, I see both the desire and the opportunity. People arrive and recognize something they have been missing. They say this is the life they want, the kind of community they have been imagining. My response is always the same: Stop dreaming and start doing. The future so many of us talk about will not come from ideas alone. It will come from people who are willing to take responsibility for building, to learn the necessary skills, and to remain committed even when the work is demanding or repetitive. Real change happens through steady effort, through physical action, and through a willingness to engage with the world as it is while shaping what it can become. If we truly want a different future, we have to be willing to build it. More info↗

Outro song

"Rage Against the Machine" by Killing in the Name calls out hypocritical figures in positions of authority who disguise their corruption behind a facade of righteousness. The song builds into a passionate, defiant refusal to comply with those in power — a sentiment as relevant today as ever (adult language warning).

Additional Resources

Weapons Of Mass Destruction: A schoolteacher’s Journey Through The Dark World Of Compulsory Schooling (2009) Link↗

New Cleveland Clinic Study Reveals Negative Efficacy of Influenza Vaccines Link↗

Support Derek Sloan and the Ontario Party Website↗ Videos↗ Social↗

Why we march September 20th (2023) Link↗

Doctors, Nurses, Ethics & Law (2021) Link↗

Rodney Palmer Exposes CBC’s Betrayal of Canadians (2023) Link↗

The FDA and Pfizer are a match made in hell (2021) Link↗

Pfizer’s Lame Defence for Fraud | Government Accomplices (2022) Link↗

Dr David Martin: Suing and Destroying Pfizer and Moderna (2022) Link↗

Criminal Genetic Invasion of Humanity Confirmed (2023) Link↗