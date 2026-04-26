Dr Trozzi

Dr Trozzi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linelle MacDougal's avatar
Linelle MacDougal
17h

Takeaways for this week Dr Trozzi :

#1 - political - If Only in Canada .

#2 -Will the armed forces here be "allowed" to forgo the flu shot ?

#3 -A Dr brave enough to admit they were wrong and has the "ability" to change her mind based on the reality of what she observed - kudos to Dr Karine Khatchadourian. Just wondering how many she needed to see before her mind was changed ?

#4 Great for Jeff E out of Nova Scotia; because I now think like a tyrant- wondering if people are allowed small wins but will go back to the shut downs in the summer months with many not questioning . Reminds me of how some insurance agencies work - give a small win, then go after them again knowing there is no more $$$ to fight those in corrupted power .

#5 - As for those talking parrots - we had 32 budgies in a room of their own for 11 years - interesting creatures but can be pretty "cagey" when you watch their patterns - can be brutal with their own flock members . This country reminds me of the idea when the hive is damaged the bees don't work . Always all my respect for what you are doing Dr Trozzi to keep us informed . Thaank you.

Reply
Share
Murray Palmer's avatar
Murray Palmer
16h

I am so happy to hear that the covid cabal is finally being forced into accountability.

Highlighting murder, terrorism, racketeering, fraud and abuse to name only a few of the most outrageous of crimes against humanity is reassuring that eventually justice will prevail.

The list of nefarious players is so long and some will possibly escape due process, but light will be shone on the widespread evil and hopefully it will awaken the population who were hypnotized by all the supporting organizations like the main stream media and complicit corrupt governments.

Thanks to Ted and yourself for providing the light to see that the world wants restitution for the wrongs that have been committed and the ongoing fight to awaken the sleeping masses.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr Mark Trozzi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture