Rodney Palmer exposes CBC’s Betrayal of Canadians
Veteran Canadian Journalist Rodney Palmer exposes CBC's and MSM's total abandonment of news-gathering, to produce pure propaganda instead.
Rodney Palmer has an impressive resume as a veteran Canadian journalist. This includes 20 years as CTV foreign correspondent and CBC investigative reporter; and serving as CTV News Foreign Correspondent and Bureau Chief in India, China, and the Middle East. He also has experience reporting on infectious disease outbreaks.
Within days of covid’s launch in 2020, Palmer was shocked by what he saw happening at CBC and other news agencies. He observed a complete conversion from gathering news, to manufacturing propaganda.
Rodney Palmer’s NCI testimonies shattered the matrix of covid lies that have been used to confuse and divide us, coerce us into dangerous injections, promote unjustified hatred for “unvaccinated” people, and cause death, disease, and injuries. The details are interesting and offensive.
Please share this especially with anyone who still suffering from trusting the CBC, MSM, WHO or Canadian government.
1 Minute Summary Excerpt
9 Minute Excerpt
Full Presentation:
Links and related Material:
Rodey Palmer exposes historical anti-Canadian propaganda January 28, 2023 at BLN Toronto event
More Top NCI Posts
Ted Kuntz Must See NCI Testimony In Vancouver. The Vaccine Industry crimes and killing started long before covid
Dr Laura Braden Exposes Big Pharma’s Lies and Recklessness. A highly organized deep scientific dive, that should trigger arrests in Canada and halt the covid injections immediately.
Legal Battle to Restore Health Care | Constitutional Lawyer Michael Alexander
Great video collection from the National Citizens Inquiry. Dr Patrick Phillips, Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Chris Melburn, and Journalist Rodney Palmer
Veteran Police Investigator Vincent Gircys NCI Testimony. There is absolutely adequate evidence to initiate a full scale criminal investigation into the events of covid 19: the actions of governments, medical colleges and others.
Dr. Robert Malone’s Testimony on COVID-19 Injections and the 5th Generation Warfare Against Humanity